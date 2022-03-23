LA Times Today: How Questlove resurfaced the forgotten ‘Black Woodstock’ in ‘Summer of Soul’

The year was 1969 and the important happening was the Harlem Cultural Festival featuring some of the biggest names in American music: Sly and Family Stone, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, The Fifth Dimension and Gladys Knight and The Pips among others.



That story is told in the “Summer of Soul,” the directorial debut of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson — also known as the drummer of The Roots — who joins us now to talk about his film and his Oscar nomination.