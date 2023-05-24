LA Times Today: Hulu documentary delves deeper into the Randall Emmett scandal

A new 90-minute Hulu documentary, “The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump,” wraps itself around the investigative journalism of two L.A. Times reporters, Meg James and Amy Kaufman, who have been writing about the twists and turns in the life of Hollywood producer Randall Emmett.



Allegations against Emmett include race discrimination, workplace abuse, and questionable on-set behavior toward actor Bruce Willis.



L.A. Times writer Meg James was interviewed by the documentary produced by L.A. Times Studios.