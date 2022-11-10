LA Times Today: Takeaways from the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted several new members this week, from Duran Duran to Eminem to Dolly Parton.



The most diverse class in the hall of fame’s history kept the crowd rocking for hours at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles over the weekend.



L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood was in the audience and joined us with more.