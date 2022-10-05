LA Times Today: How Rosalía defied convention and rewired pop

Fresh off nine Latin Grammy nominations and in the midst of a world tour, singer Rosalía is taking the music industry by storm.



L.A. Times music reporter Suzy Exposito sat down with Rosalía in Mexico recently to talk about her album and her inspirations.



Suzy joined L.A. Times Today with more on how Rosalía re-wired pop music.