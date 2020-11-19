Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Michael J. Fox Watched Back to the Future with Princess Diana

By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share
Entertainment & Arts
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.