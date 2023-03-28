LA Times Today: How an airport-adjacent jazz club transformed into a recording studio

Two years ago, we introduced you to a small jazz club tucked away near LAX.



Since that time, the venue has expanded into a fully functioning recording studio, capturing the unique ambience of its live performances and transporting listeners back to the intimate confines of the club.



Here’s a closer look at Sam First Records, where artists pay tribute to the personal nature of classic jazz, while shaping the genre’s future.