LA Times Today: How two San Diego museum expansions are breathing new life into old infrastructure
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
If adding a little arts and culture to a “sand and sun” vacation sounds like a nice balance to you, two historic San Diego museums have just re-opened their doors after undergoing monumental renovations.
L.A. Times columnist Carolina Miranda explained why these museums are as beautiful as the exhibits they house.
L.A. Times columnist Carolina Miranda explained why these museums are as beautiful as the exhibits they house.