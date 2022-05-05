LA Times Today: Pioneering female comics finally get their due in Shawn Levy’s ‘In On the Joke’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Amazon Prime smash hit, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” pulled the curtain back on a woman breaking into the boys club of stand-up comedy in the 1960s.



A new book titled “In on the Joke,” written by best-selling author Shawn Levy, tells the stories and struggles of the real female pioneers of stand-up comedy.