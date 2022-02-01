LA Times Today: He spent years building a one-of-a-kind drum kit. Then, one morning, it was gone

You may have seen or heard Sheriff Drumman around L.A. With an infectious smile, he played a custom-built drum kit from the bed of his pickup.



So, it came as a shock to his many fans when he posted an Instagram video teary eyed and despondent because someone had stolen his truck and his prized drum kit along with it.



L.A. Times reporter Kenan Draughorne shares the details.