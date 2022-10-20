LA Times Today: Making the radical case for Sinéad O’Connor: She was right all along
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor burst on the scene in 1990. A darling of MTV, she sold out concerts around the world.
And then in 1992, as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, she ripped a photo of the pope and ripped herself from stardom. Now three decades later, a new documentary shows she was right all along.
L.A. Times TV reporter Meredith Blake joined us to talk about “Nothing Compares.”
And then in 1992, as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, she ripped a photo of the pope and ripped herself from stardom. Now three decades later, a new documentary shows she was right all along.
L.A. Times TV reporter Meredith Blake joined us to talk about “Nothing Compares.”