LA Times Today: How ‘Skinamarink’ — a $15,000 horror movie — became a viral hit

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was number one at the box office over the weekend, but a different genre might be causing some cracks in the superhero’s armor.



Elizabeth Banks’ horror-comedy “Cocaine Bear” scared up more than $23 million in its opening weekend.



It’s a trend that also includes viral box office surprises like “M3GAN” and “Skinamarink,” which were created on small budgets, but made huge profits.



L.A. Times film reporter Jen Yamato discusses the making of “Skinamarink” and the horror movie boom.