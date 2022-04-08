LA Times Today: Can you be healed by a sound frequency? From sound baths to TikTok, a debate (gently) rages

Brandon Breen, also known as “Maejor,” is a Grammy-nominated producer and artist who was at the top of his craft and the charts. He worked with artists like Drake, Justin Bieber and T-Pain until a devastating leukemia diagnosis.



The experience transformed him into an evangelist for the healing power of sound. In his new Audible podcast, “Maejor Frequency,” he documented his sound healing journey with the goal of making the idea more mainstream.