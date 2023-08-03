LA Times Today: How summer blockbuster ‘Sound of Freedom’ became a battlefield in the culture war
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
While big films like “Barbie,” Oppenheimer,” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” have taken up much of the box office conversation this summer, a surprise hit has made millions and become a hot point in the culture wars.
L.A. Times critic Lorraine Ali wrote about how “The Sound of Freedom,” which warns against the dangers of child trafficking, became a culture war battlefield.
L.A. Times critic Lorraine Ali wrote about how “The Sound of Freedom,” which warns against the dangers of child trafficking, became a culture war battlefield.