LA Times Today: LA Times short documentary ‘Split Jury’
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Tacuma Jackson was 26 when he was sentenced to 33 years in prison by a jury that was not unanimous. Only two states, Oregon and Louisiana, allowed split jury convictions until 2020 when it was ruled unconstitutional.
Now, Tacuma is seeking justice for himself and hundreds of other people who were convicted under that law. It’s the subject of an L.A. Times short documentary called “Split Jury.” Lisa McRee was joined by filmmakers Buddy Terry and Linus Unah.
Now, Tacuma is seeking justice for himself and hundreds of other people who were convicted under that law. It’s the subject of an L.A. Times short documentary called “Split Jury.” Lisa McRee was joined by filmmakers Buddy Terry and Linus Unah.