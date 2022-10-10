LA Times Today: Portraits of St. Francis Hotel residents in 1975 capture a bygone Hollywood era

In 1975, at the age of 21, Penny Wolin put her passion for capturing humanity through a lens into action.



She checked into a residential hotel on Hollywood Blvd. and immersed herself into a documentary project she calls, “Guest Register” — a book that took nearly 50 years to publish.