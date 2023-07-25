LA Times Today: Shoe designer Steve Madden’s memoir chronicles the highs and the lows of his career and personal life

He’s been at the top of the shoe game with his billion-dollar brand, Steve Madden. Now, the fashion designer and entrepreneur has a new memoir, chronicling the highs and the lows of his career and personal life.



Steve Madden told Lisa McRee more from his new book, “The Cobbler: How I Disrupted an Industry, Fell from Grace, and Came Back Stronger than Ever.”