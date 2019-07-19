Swedish prosecutor wants rapper ASAP Rocky detained 1 more week

U.S. rapper ASAP Rocky should be held for another week in pretrial detention to allow police to finish investigating a June 30 fight in downtown Stockholm, a prosecutor said Friday.

Daniel Suneson has asked Stockholm’s District Court to hold ASAP Rocky — the stage name of Rakim Mayers — until July 25. A ruling is expected later Friday.

Suneson said police “have worked intensively” with the preliminary investigation but need more time to complete their probe.

On June 5, Mayers, who was in Sweden to perform at a music festival, and his body guards were ordered held for two weeks after being detained two days earlier. Videos published on social media show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Mayers. It was not clear who else was involved. A defense lawyer has said it was self-defense.

The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist has seen many celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes come to his support since his arrest. Kim Kardashian West has reached out to the White House on behalf of the rapper.

Soon after the news of his arrest broke, the movement #JusticeForRocky pushed for the rapper’s release. A petition calling for his release has also garnered half a million signatures. And Adriano Espaillat, a New York Democrat in the House of Representatives, is pushing for the release of the rapper, who was born in the Harlem borough of New York City.

“Everyone deserves to be treated equally and ASAP Rocky’s rights continue to be violated. It is not a fair process,” the congressman earlier said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Espaillat said he has been in contact with the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Sweden and wants everyone to continue showing their support to help us in this process of getting justice for Rocky.”