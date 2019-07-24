9 Weekend Picks: ‘Into the Woods,’ Robyn, Forever Flamenco and more

Our recommendations for this final weekend in July include the musical “Into the Woods” at the Hollywood Bowl, a return visit from pop superstar Robyn, a Cal Phil salute to the space program and a new edition of Forever Flamenco. Also, two acclaimed dramas give their final performances, the NOW Festival is back at REDCAT, jazz pianist Mike Lang swings at Zipper Hall and Shakespeare OC offers a film noir-style take on the Bard’s “Antony and Cleopatra.”

Stars align for fractured fairy tales

“Pitch Perfect’s” Skylar Astin, “Glee’s” Cheyenne Jackson and two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster are among the many famous faces featured in a fully staged production of “Into the Woods,” the classic Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical that explores the darker side of some of your favorite fairy tales. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $14-$209. (323) 850-2000.www.hollywoodbowl.com

Robyn returns to SoCal for a show at the Forum on Saturday. (Rankin)

Songbird alights at the Forum

Tired of dancing on your own? Then, come join Robyn and a few thousand of her fans as the Swedish dance-pop superstar returns to SoCal in support of her latest release, “Honey.” Singer-songwriter Troye Sivan opens the show. The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. 7 p.m. Saturday. $24-$189. 800-745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com

Advertisement

Maestro Victor Vener leads California Philharmonic in a space-themed program at Disney Hall on Sunday. (California Philharmonic)

One small step for man...

California Philharmonic marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing with “Space: A Giant Leap.” This far-out program, enhanced by projected visuals courtesy of NASA and JPL, includes Mahler’s “Titan” Symphony and Holst’s “The Planets” plus selections from the scores for “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” “Apollo 13” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown Los Angeles. 2 p.m. Sunday. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. www.calphil.com

Misuda Cohen is among the featured dancers in a new edition of Forever Flamenco. (Fountain Theatre)

Can I get an ‘Ole!’?

Vanessa Albalos, Wendy Castellanos and Misuda Cohen are the featured dancers for “Meditación Flamenca,” a new Forever Flamenco presentation that delves in on the meditative side of the music-and-dance form. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Sunday. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. www.fountaintheatre.com

Advertisement

“Men on Boats,” starring female and non-binary actors, wraps its run at Son of Semele Theater this weekend. (Alex Wells)

Before the curtain comes down

It’s your last weekend to catch these two Critics’ Choice shows:

“Daniel’s Husband”: A longtime gay couple contemplate marriage in Michael McKeever’s comedy-drama. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25-$45. (323) 663-1525. www.FountainTheatre.com

“Men on Boats”: Female and non-binary actors portray the white men who mapped the Colorado River in the 19th century in Jaclyn Backhaus’ fact-based drama. Son of Semele Theater, 3301 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. $20, $25. (213) 351-3507. www.sonofsemele.org

Sola Bamis is among the artists featured during opening weekend of the New Original Works Festival at REDCAT. (Steve Gunther)

NOW hear this

The three-week New Original Works Festival — a.k.a. the NOW Festival — returns for a 16th year with nine new works created by local theater, dance and multimedia artists. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown Los Angeles. 8:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Aug. 10. $16, $20; festival pass, $40. (213) 237-2800. www.redcat.org

Lang tickles ivories at Zipper

The contemporary-classical series Piano Spheres jazzes things up with Grammy-winning pianist Mike Lang, joined by bass player Michael Valerio and drum great Jim Keltner, performing a selection of jazz standards and other favorites, sprinkled with a few of his own compositions. Zipper Concert Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20, $35. pianospheres.org

‘… and we are for the dark’

Two of history’s greatest lovers meet their fates as Shakespeare Orange County puts a film noir spin on the Bard’s romantic tragedy “Antony and Cleopatra.” Philips Hall Little Theater, 1530 W. 17th St., Santa Ana. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 4. $25, $40. www.shakespeareoc.org