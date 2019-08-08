Fans re-create Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ cover shot 50 years on

It was 50 years ago today that the Beatles caused a traffic delay.

And hundreds of fans of the Fab Four gathered Thursday at a crosswalk in London’s St. John’s Wood neighborhood, immortalized on the “Abbey Road” album, to re-create the cover photo half a century after it was taken.

At 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, 1969, Iain Macmillan photographed John, Paul, George and Ringo striding single-file across the black-and-white “zebra” crossing outside Abbey Road Studios while a police officer stopped traffic.

1 / 7 Beatles impersonators on Thursday re-create the Beatles’ iconic “Abbey Road” cover photograph, taken exactly 50 years earlier, in the zebra pedestrian crossing outside Abbey Road Studios in London. (Leon Neal / Getty Images) 2 / 7 Crowds gathered to watch Beatles reenactors follow in the Fab Four’s footsteps outside Abbey Road Studios in London on Thursday. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press) 3 / 7 A member of the Beatles tribute band Fab Gear proposes marriage to his girlfriend in the famous zebra street crossing. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP/Getty Images) 4 / 7 The John Lennon lookalike from the Beatles tribute band Fab Gear arrives in a replica psychedelic Rolls-Royce at the Abbey Road zebra crossing in London where he and his mates re-created the famous album cover shot. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP/Getty Images) 5 / 7 A replica of John Lennon’s Rolls-Royce, complete with psychedelic paint job, was on the premises Thursday as fans celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” cover photo session in London. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP/Getty Images) 6 / 7 Fans pose for photos in the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios in London. (Will Oliver / EPA/Shutterstock) 7 / 7 A fan holds a copy of the original “Abbey Road” cover shot, taken 50 years ago, as pedestrians tread the familiar path in London on Thursday. (Will Oliver / EPA/Shutterstock)

Used as the cover of the band’s penultimate studio album, it became one of the most famous images in music history.

On Thursday spectators snapped photos on cellphones, and lookalikes from a Beatles cover band crossed the street in tribute to the original image.

The spot remains a place of pilgrimage for Beatles fans from around the world.

“Every hour of every day there are fans on the crossing,” said Beatles tour guide Richard Porter, who organized Thursday’s commemoration. “I’ve seen lots of different sights on the crossing, too, from couples having their wedding photos taken to people going across naked.”

