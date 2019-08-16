Here are the feature and TV films airing the week of Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

FOUR STAR FILMS



Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Aug 18 - 24, 2019

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Cinema Paradiso (1988) Cinemax Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Showtime Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Friendly Persuasion (1956) TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Gay Divorcee (1934) TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

The General (1927) TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

The Hustler (1961) Cinemax Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) TMC Tues. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) TCM Sun. 2 p.m.

The Navigator (1924) TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

The Palm Beach Story (1942) TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) BBC America Tues. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) WGN America Wed. 4 p.m. WGN America Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Shining (1980) Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8:55 a.m.

Sullivan’s Travels (1941) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Top Hat (1935) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (1945) TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME



Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Aug 18 - 24, 2019

Admission (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1:45 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ IFC Thur. 9:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 a.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Thur. 4 p.m. KFTR Thur. 7 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon

Diary of the Dead (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m. AMC Wed. Noon

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3:10 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:45 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Inescapable (2012) ★ IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Bravo Fri. 6:14 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Miss March (2009) ★ IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sundance Tues. 10:15 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1:30 a.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ IFC Sat. Noon

Office Space (1999) ★★ IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 6 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m. UNIMAS Fri. 4 p.m. KFTR Fri. 7 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:22 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:56 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS



Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Aug 18 - 24, 2019

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:55 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:02 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon BBC America Sat. 12:02 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ AMC Wed. 10:05 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:55 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9:58 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1:56 a.m. BBC America Sat. 1:58 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 11 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 2:30 a.m.

All of Me (1984) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:20 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Encore Sun. 12:28 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Encore Tues. 1:13 a.m. Encore Tues. 8:29 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:41 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:32 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:35 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:17 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:59 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:52 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Encore Wed. 4:50 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:12 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ MTV Wed. 3 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ BET Sat. 5:33 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 7 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ E Sun. 2 p.m. E Sun. 5 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Ovation Thur. Noon Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Starz Wed. 1:21 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 10:35 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 6:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 3:15 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 10:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ TNT Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ TNT Thur. 1 p.m. TNT Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 10 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ LOGO Wed. 8 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Encore Sun. 1:57 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:16 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:07 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m. AMC Wed. Noon

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 3:15 a.m. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4:30 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8:15 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ EPIX Sun. 1:50 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 5 p.m. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:20 a.m. BBC America Sat. 4 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Fri. 9:35 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ EPIX Tues. 9:50 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Ovation Sun. 2 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3:10 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m. Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:35 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Fri. 6:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Encore Wed. 2:36 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Disney XD Sun. 9 a.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 8 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E Wed. 8 p.m. E Thur. 4 p.m. E Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 11:05 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ EPIX Sat. 1:35 a.m. EPIX Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Freeform Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 12:05 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:10 p.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ Encore Fri. 1:09 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) ★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Encore Wed. 7:16 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 2 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 2 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Starz Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ WGN America Wed. 4 p.m. WGN America Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Mon. Noon Freeform Mon. 5 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. 1 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2 p.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ TNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. Noon

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Starz Wed. 10:52 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ TBS Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ POP Thur. 8 p.m. POP Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Encore Sat. 8:20 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:26 a.m.

Splash (1984) ★★★ TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8:55 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ TCM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 1:25 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Encore Sun. 12:11 p.m. Encore Sun. 5:19 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:50 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:02 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:32 a.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 6:50 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Showtime Wed. Noon Showtime Wed. 10:35 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 10:15 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:40 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ FX Fri. 4:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ USA Fri. 7 p.m. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 3:40 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Syfy Sat. 3:36 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 5:05 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Starz Fri. 11:32 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ TBS Fri. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Encore Sun. 7:05 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ UNIMAS Wed. 3 p.m. KFTR Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z



An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Aug 18 - 24, 2019

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:55 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:02 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon BBC America Sat. 12:02 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Wed. 10:05 p.m. AMC Thur. 4:55 p.m. BBC America Fri. 9:58 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1:56 a.m. BBC America Sat. 1:58 p.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 4 a.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Adventures in Babysitting (1987) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Maia Brewton. To help a friend, a suburban baby sitter drives into downtown Chicago with her two charges and a neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:15 p.m.

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jamie Bell, Andy Serkis. Animada. El joven reportero Tintin es secuestrado después de que él adquiere un barco a escala que contiene una pista acerca de la localización de un tesoro escondido. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. UNIMAS Mon. 4 p.m. KFTR Mon. 7 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:35 a.m.

Agent Cody Banks (2003) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff. Recruited by the CIA, a teen works under cover to befriend a girl whose father is a pawn for an evil organization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 5:33 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Tues. 11 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 6 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Akeelah and the Bee (2006) ★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

El albañil (1975) Vicente Fernández, Manoella Torres. Un albañil, sumido en la pobreza y las dificultades de la vida, busca la felicidad y conoce a una cantante lisiada. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. GALA Sat. 1 p.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Tues. 2:55 p.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Sun. 7:25 a.m.

Alien: Covenant (2017) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston. Crew members of the colony ship Covenant encounter a hostile alien life-form after traveling to a dark and dangerous planet on the far side of the galaxy. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Fri. 2 p.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Thur. 4:25 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:40 p.m.

All of Me (1984) ★★★ Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin. A mystic’s accident forces a lawyer to share his body with the essence of an acerbic rich woman. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:20 a.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

All Things Valentine (2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Alma Jarocha (1937) Juan José Martínez Casado, Julián Soler. Las aventuras de un grupo de estudiantes que vacacionan en la ciudad de Orizaba, Veracruz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 2:09 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 8 p.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 9:35 p.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. BET Mon. 5:28 p.m. BET Tues. 5:27 p.m.

American Gigolo (1980) ★★ Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton. A professional Beverly Hills escort falls in love with a big shot’s wife and winds up framed for murder. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:45 a.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:25 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:10 a.m.

American Outlaws (2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George. Strange events take place after a family moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Los Amores de Marieta (1964) Elvira Quintana, Joaquín Cordero. Una mujer se hace pasar por viuda cuando se da cuenta que el hombre que ella quiere le gustan las viudas. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:40 a.m. EPIX Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Annabelle (2014) ★★ Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton. Members of a satanic cult invade the home of a man and his pregnant wife and turn a vintage doll into a conduit for ultimate evil. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sun. 1:30 p.m. HBO Wed. 3 p.m. HBO Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 11:41 a.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Awakenings (1990) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Robin Williams. A doctor tries the drug L-dopa on an immobile man and others like him in 1969 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

B



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sun. 12:28 p.m.

The Back-up Plan (2010) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Alex O’Loughlin. A single woman meets the man of her dreams on the same day she becomes pregnant through artificial insemination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Tues. 1:13 a.m. Encore Tues. 8:29 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:41 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Bad Company (2002) ★ Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock. A veteran CIA agent transforms a street-wise punk into a spy in order to replace his murdered twin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:30 a.m.

The Band Wagon (1953) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse. Two playwrights bring a movie dancer to New York for a Broadway show with a ballerina. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Wed. 9 p.m. BET Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Basic (2003) ★★ John Travolta, Connie Nielsen. A DEA agent investigates the disappearance of a fearsome sergeant and his Special Forces trainees. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Sun. 11:32 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:35 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:17 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:59 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:52 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 5 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Mon. 3:32 p.m.

Battling Butler (1926) ★★★ Buster Keaton, Sally O’Neil. Silent. Wimpy Alfred Butler’s butler tells people Alfred is the boxing champ ``Battling’’ Butler. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Sun. 11 p.m. Ovation Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Beacons of Hope (2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Beatriz at Dinner (2017) ★★★ Salma Hayek, John Lithgow. Holistic healer Beatriz receives a friendly invitation to stay for a business dinner after her car breaks down. She soon finds herself in an escalating war of words with a ruthless real estate mogul who cares more about money than people. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:05 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Wed. 4:50 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:12 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Voices of Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson. Animated. A French maiden takes the place of her captured father in the enchanted castle of an accursed prince, and her love is his only chance to resume human form, in the Disney version of a French fairy-tale. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Bed of Roses (1933) ★★ Constance Bennett, Pert Kelton. Two wayward women go down the Mississippi by steamboat, looking for men to fleece. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Being Julia (2004) ★★★ Annette Bening, Jeremy Irons. In 1938 London a theatrical actress devises an elaborate scheme against the social climber who used her. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ James Franciscus, Kim Hunter. A time-warped astronaut lands on ape-ruled Earth and finds telepathic mutants worshiping an atomic bomb. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Betsy’s Wedding (1990) ★★ Alan Alda, Madeline Kahn. A Long Island contractor wants an ethnic bash for his daughter, but the bridegroom’s family does not. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Better Luck Tomorrow (2002) ★★★ Parry Shen, Jason Tobin. A 16-year-old Asian student commits crimes with his goofy friend and a gang in Southern California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Better Start Running (2018) Alex Sharp, Analeigh Tipton. A store clerk finds himself on the run with the girl of his dreams, his grandfather and a hitchhiker. Against all common sense, they follow a mysterious map that takes them on a wild adventure, but an FBI agent and her partner start to close in. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:50 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

La Bien Amada (1951) Roberto Cañedo, Columba Domínguez. La novia de un humilde maestro padece de un tumor cerebral; pese al hecho la boda se efectúa, pero al tiempo ella muere. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Wed. 3 a.m.

The Big House (1930) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Chester Morris. Prison brings out the worst in a forger, a killer and a drunken driver in for manslaughter. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sat. 5:33 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 11:43 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:54 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:05 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

The Bishop Murder Case (1930) ★★ Basil Rathbone, Leila Hyams. Detective Philo Vance finds out who shot an arrow through someone’s heart on an archery range. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. Noon

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James ``Whitey’’ Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Black Snake Moan (2007) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Christina Ricci. A troubled bluesman seeks to redeem a young woman whose uncontrollable lust threatens to destroy her life. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Black Swan (2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in ``Swan Lake.’' (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Blindspotting (2018) ★★★ Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal. Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:50 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:20 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:50 p.m.

Body of Evidence (1992) ★★ Madonna, Willem Dafoe. A lawyer defends a gold digger for murder by sex, a charge whose validity he soon sees for himself. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Mon. 6:40 p.m.

Bolero (1984) ★ Bo Derek, George Kennedy. A 1920s English heiress seeks ecstasy with a sheik in Morocco and a bullfighter in Spain. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Bolt (2008) ★★★ Voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus. Animated. Thinking he has real superpowers, the canine star of a hit TV show travels cross-country from Hollywood to New York to rescue his owner and co-star. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sun. 7 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Tues. 1:45 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Boogie Nights (1997) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds. A producer guides a young man to success in the 1970s porn industry, but greed and egotism lead to his downfall in the ‘80s. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Showtime Sun. 11 p.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

Boundaries (2018) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer. Single mom Laura and her son Henry are forced to drive her estranged pot-dealing and carefree father, Jack, across the country after he is kicked out of yet another nursing home. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 1:45 a.m.

The Bourne Legacy (2012) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz. The actions of Jason Bourne spell the possible end of secret intelligence programs, so a specially enhanced operative goes on the run with a research scientist when it appears that their lives will become forfeit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBC America Sun. 7 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:30 p.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Fri. 3:50 p.m.

Boy Erased (2018) ★★★ Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman. Jared is the son of a small-town Baptist pastor who gets outed to his parents at age 19. He’s soon faced with an ultimatum -- attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 1:25 a.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Breaking the Press (2010) Drew Waters, Farah White. Tensions rise when the son of a high-school basketball coach decides to play for another team. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KTBN Sun. 9 p.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sun. 2 p.m. E Sun. 5 p.m.

Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Eleanor Powell. A casting mix-up leads a dancer to land a major role intended for his partner. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Thur. Noon Ovation Sat. 9:30 p.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 1:16 a.m.

Brothers (2009) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal. After his brother is presumed dead in Afghanistan, a drifter and his sister-in-law are drawn together through their grief and unexpected attraction. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. Noon

The Brothers Solomon (2007) ★ Will Arnett, Will Forte. To fulfill their dying father’s wish for a grandchild, two socially inept siblings embark on a mission to find mates and start families. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Voices of Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey. Animated. An inventor ant teams up with other insects to keep a gang of grasshoppers from terrorizing his colony. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Butter (2011) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell. The wife of a longtime butter-carving champion vows to win an Iowa contest herself after her husband retires from competition. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Bye Bye, Love (1995) ★ Matthew Modine, Randy Quaid. Three fathers have a difficult time getting on with their lives after divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:30 p.m.

C



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick. An act of kindness brings a jilted architect the unwanted friendship of an unbalanced cable-TV installer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Thur. 12:55 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:58 a.m. BBC America Sat. 10 a.m.

Calendar Girls (2003) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Julie Walters. When older women pose nude for a calendar to raise money for a Yorkshire hospital, the results are a worldwide sensation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Callaway Went Thataway (1951) ★★★ Fred MacMurray, Dorothy McGuire. An adman and adwoman repackage an old TV Western and pay a look-alike to pose as its now-drunken star. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Cameraman (1928) ★★★ Buster Keaton, Marceline Day. Silent. Things go wrong when a photographer turns newsreel-maker to impress a secretary. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Los Campeones Justicieros (1970) Blue Demon, Mil Máscaras. Un grupo de luchadores se enfrenta a un científico demente que crea un artefacto que tiene la fuerza de diez atletas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Campfire Kiss (2017) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. A single mother takes her son camping. Soon after she arrives, she starts to butt heads with her cabin neighbor, a single father and outdoors man, who is also in search of a connection with his teen daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Sat. 8 p.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 10:42 a.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Wed. 1:21 p.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:25 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:35 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Bravo Sat. 6:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:20 p.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 6:25 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:55 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Cedar Rapids (2011) ★★★ Ed Helms, John C. Reilly. Three veteran attendees guide a sheltered insurance agent through a life-altering weekend at an Iowa convention. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2013) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 8 a.m. TNT Mon. 5:45 p.m. TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

Charade (1963) ★★★ Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn. A suave stranger helps a chic widow stalked by four men looking for loot in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. 5 p.m.

The Children’s Hour (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine. Based on Lillian Hellman’s play about the effect of a student’s malicious lie at an exclusive boarding school. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 9:30 a.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank ``Ponch’’ Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Fri. 3:59 p.m. BBC America Sat. 7:59 a.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m.

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (2016) Sofia Carson, Jennifer Tilly. A subservient stepdaughter hopes to compete in a musical competition to become a pop star. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Cinema Paradiso (1988) ★★★★ Salvatore Cascio, Philippe Noiret. A Sicilian boy discovers the movies with his local theater’s projectionist. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:10 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Sun. 2:45 p.m.

El Club de los Suicidas (1970) Enrique Guzmán, Pilar Bayona. Un joven vive en medio del peligro hasta que se enamora de una chica y aprende a apreciar las pequeñas cosas de la vida. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BET Mon. 2:02 p.m. BET Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Colorado Territory (1949) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Virginia Mayo. After escaping from jail, outlaw Wes McQueen is convinced by his old partner in crime to do one last heist. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Compulsion (2016) Analeigh Tipton, Marta Gastini. Sadie, a budding erotic novelist, is enticed by an ex-lover to join him and an enigmatic woman named Francesca at an Italian villa. Once there, Sadie becomes embroiled in a surreal game of murder and betrayal. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Con amor de muerte (1972) Jacqueline Andere, Ricardo Blume. Una mujer decide vengar el suicidio de su hermana, por ello se entrega a un desconocido y acusa de violación a otro. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 9:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 a.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Don Murray. Caesar the ape leads simians in revolt against the governor enslaving them on future Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. BBC America Tues. 6 p.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon. El mundo está sumido en el terror, mientras los médicos se apresuran en encontrar una cura para un virus que se propaga rápidamente y que mata en cuestión de días. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Thur. 4 p.m. KFTR Thur. 7 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Copying Beethoven (2006) ★★ Ed Harris, Diane Kruger. A woman develops a special bond with composer Ludwig van Beethoven while working as his copyist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:45 p.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Sat. 8 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Crazy Heart (2009) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Struggling with the reality of his declining career, an aging country-music star finds unexpected inspiration with a small-town reporter and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 5:25 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Criminal (2016) ★★ Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot. Hoping to stop a diabolical plot, the CIA implants the memories and skills of a dead agent into the mind of a dangerous convict. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Thur. 9 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 2:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Cyborg (1989) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Deborah Richter. A martial artist hunts a killer in a plague-infested urban dump of the future. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:55 a.m.

D



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Daddy and Them (2001) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Laura Dern. Family members begin a war of words when an uncle lands in jail on a murder charge. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Fri. 1 a.m. Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:10 p.m.

A Damsel in Distress (1937) ★★★ Fred Astaire, George Burns. Songs by George and Ira Gershwin highlight this tale of a dancer and the British heiress he mistakes for a chorus girl. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Showtime Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Danny Collins (2015) ★★★ Al Pacino, Annette Bening. An aging rocker decides to change the course of his life after receiving a long-undelivered letter from the late John Lennon. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 a.m.

Daredevil (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner. A blind man whose other senses are extraordinary works as an attorney during the day and fights crime at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Thur. Noon

Dark Tide (2012) ★ Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez. A traumatized shark expert must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as ``Shark Alley.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Fri. 11:36 a.m. Syfy Sat. 8 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 6:10 a.m. TMC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:35 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 5:40 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Mon. Noon

Dead Ant (2017) Sean Astin, Jake Busey. Members of a metal band get a chance at a comeback when they are invited to perform at Coachella. When they become stranded in the desert, they have to fight for their lives against giant ants. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Thur. 4 a.m.

Dead End (1937) ★★★ Sylvia Sidney, Humphrey Bogart. A gangster returns to his New York slum and teaches the Dead End Kids dirty tricks. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Deadwood: The Movie (2019) Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant. Saloon owner Al Swearengen clashes with Sheriff Seth Bullock as the residents of Deadwood celebrate South Dakota’s statehood in 1889. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Dean (2016) ★★ Demetri Martin, Kevin Kline. An illustrator falls in love with a woman while trying to keep his father from burning down the family home after his wife dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 6:25 a.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Un convicto acusado de asesinato debe competir en una carrera brutal para ganar su libertad. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 9:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Thur. 1 p.m. TNT Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Deep Rising (1998) ★ Treat Williams, Famke Janssen. A deadly monster stalks an adventurer, a thief, a builder and others out to sea. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2 p.m.

Defiance (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Liev Schreiber. In 1941 three refugee brothers turn a daily struggle to survive into a personal battle to save their people from the Nazis. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Tues. 4:50 a.m.

Deliver Us From Eva (2003) ★★ LL Cool J, Gabrielle Union. In order to get a breather from their meddling sister-in-law, three men pay a playboy $5,000 to romance her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 10 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 10 a.m. Disney Fri. 8 p.m. Disney Sat. 10 a.m.

The Descent (2005) ★★★ Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza. Women on a caving expedition encounter ravenous underground predators that would love to sink their teeth into fresh meat. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:55 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Sun. 9 p.m. FXX Mon. 4 p.m.

Diary of the Dead (2007) ★★★ Michelle Morgan, Joshua Close. A group of film students runs into real zombies while filming a horror movie. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Sun. 10 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9 a.m.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) ★★★ Steve Martin, Michael Caine. An American con man and his British rival target a soap heiress from Cleveland on the French Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Disaster Movie (2008) ★ Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo. During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings must dodge a series of man-made and natural disasters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

District 9 (2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 5:38 a.m.

The Doors (1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Doughboys (1930) ★★ Buster Keaton, Sally Eilers. A privileged and affluent young man mistakenly enlists in the military, hoping to win the heart of a beautiful USO performer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:25 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) ★★ Mike Myers, Alec Baldwin. Looking for fun, a mischievous feline invades the home of two children while their mother is away. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Dracula Untold (2014) ★★ Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon. Vlad III, prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Dragged Across Concrete (2018) ★★ Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn. Police partners descend into the criminal underworld after they are suspended for assaulting a suspect on video. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Dune (1984) ★★ Kyle MacLachlan, Sting. Paul Atreides leads the fight for vital spice on a desert planet in the year 10191. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Sun. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Mon. 3 a.m.

E



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Earth to Echo (2014) ★★ Brian ``Astro’’ Bradley, Teo Halm. Youngsters investigate the source of strange, encoded messages on their cell phones and discover a stranded mechanical alien who desperately needs their help. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 6:27 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:11 p.m.

Easter Parade (1948) ★★★ Judy Garland, Fred Astaire. A New York dancer grooms a chorus girl to be his new partner, falling in love along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Eastern Promises (2007) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Naomi Watts. A chain of murder and retribution uncoils when a man who is tied to a crime family in London crosses paths with a resolute midwife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Fri. 11:11 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:12 p.m.

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. LOGO Wed. 8 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 1:57 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:16 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:07 p.m.

Emperor (2012) ★★ Matthew Fox, Tommy Lee Jones. Following the Japanese surrender at the end of World War II, Gen. Bonner Fellers must determine whether Emperor Hirohito should be hanged as a war criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:50 a.m.

Empire of the Sun (1987) ★★★ Christian Bale, John Malkovich. Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed account of an English boy’s life in a WWII internment camp in Japanese-occupied China. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) ★★★★ Robert Young, Dorothy McGuire. A disfigured veteran and his homely bride look beautiful to each other in a seaside cottage. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Epic (2013) ★★ Voices of Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson. Animated. Magically transported to a secret realm, a teenage girl joins an ongoing battle between the forces of good, which keep the natural world vital, and the forces of evil, which want to destroy it. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Mon. 9:38 a.m. Starz Mon. 9:29 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:44 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:03 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m. AMC Wed. Noon

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sun. 12:03 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:50 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:22 p.m.

Eurotrip (2004) ★★ Scott Mechlowicz, Michelle Trachtenberg. A teenager and his friends have misadventures in Europe while trying to meet one’s pen pal. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TBS Sun. 3 a.m.

Everything Must Go (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Christopher Jordan Wallace. When his wife kicks him out, a broke and boozing slouch tries to sell his possessions at a giant yard sale. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 6:14 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt. Banished to Staten Island, a homicide detective hopes a murder case is his ticket back to his Manhattan precinct. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m. A Sun. 10:32 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. A Sun. 3 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. A Sun. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Mon. 1:17 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:59 p.m.

F



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



F/X (1986) ★★★ Bryan Brown, Brian Dennehy. Federal agents hire a special-effects man to stage the fake assassination of a mob witness. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Wed. 6:53 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:57 a.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Fame (2009) ★★ Asher Book, Kristy Flores. Students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts see if they have the dedication and talent necessary to achieve their dreams. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Tues. 9:10 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Fri. 2:51 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Wed. 12:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Fri. 2:30 p.m. Audience Fri. 5:30 p.m. Audience Fri. 9 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sat. 5:38 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. 7 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:15 a.m. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) ★★ Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro. In town for a motorcycle race, a sportswriter and his attorney engage in prolific substance abuse. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The 15:17 to Paris (2018) ★★ Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos. On Aug. 21, 2015, American tourists Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone thwart a terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris. Their heroic and courageous actions help to save the lives of more than 500 passengers on board. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Thur. 4:50 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. LOGO Wed. 10:30 a.m. LOGO Thur. 1 a.m.

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017) ★★ Annette Bening, Jamie Bell. Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame finds romance and happiness with a younger man, but her life changes forever when she is diagnosed with breast cancer in the 1970s. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Thur. 8:44 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:50 p.m. Encore Thur. 3:31 p.m.

The Final Cut (2004) ★★ Robin Williams, Mira Sorvino. A man who assembles films from people’s memory chips finds a connection to his own darkest secret in the footage from a dead executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 8:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:40 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Fri. 5:05 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:15 a.m.

5-Headed Shark Attack (2017) Nikki Howard, Lindsay Sawyer. Shaped like a terrifying starfish, a shark that has five heads terrorizes the open ocean and invades the beaches of Puerto Rico. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 1 a.m. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m.

Flight of the Doves (1971) ★★ Ron Moody, Jack Wild. A greedy uncle chases brother-and-sister heirs from England to their grandmother in Ireland. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Follow the Fleet (1936) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Half of a song-and-dance team spends shore leave with the one who drove him into the Navy. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Sat. 8 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

For Better or for Worse (2014) Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

For Richer or Poorer (1997) ★ Tim Allen, Kirstie Alley. Pursued by an IRS agent, a wealthy Manhattan couple flee to Pennsylvania and pose as an Amish man’s kin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Mon. 9:47 a.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 3:29 p.m. Encore Tues. 6:41 a.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Fri. 8 p.m. E Sat. 5:30 p.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 1:32 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:05 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:25 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Foul Play (1978) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Chevy Chase. A San Francisco police detective protects a librarian who knows too much about a plot to kill the pope. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

The Fourth Angel (2001) ★★ Jeremy Irons, Forest Whitaker. A magazine editor seeks revenge against terrorists who botched a hijacking and killed his wife and children. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Fourth Kind (2009) ★ Milla Jovovich, Will Patton. During videotaped sessions with her patients, a psychologist in Alaska uncovers disturbing evidence of alien abductions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:50 a.m.

Freaks (1932) ★★★ Wallace Ford, Olga Baclanova. Sideshow performers punish acrobat Cleopatra for humiliating their friend, tiny Hans. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Frenzy (2018) Gina Vitori, Aubrey Reynolds. In the aftermath of a plane crash, two sisters try to get away from a school of killer sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 11 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:50 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Friendly Persuasion (1956) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Dorothy McGuire. Indiana Quakers disagree over their son’s desire to join the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 10:11 a.m. Starz Thur. 3:47 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:06 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:09 p.m.

The Frighteners (1996) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado. Friendly ghosts help a psychic detective probe the hauntings that killed residents of a coastal California town. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:20 a.m.

Funny Face (1957) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Fred Astaire. A fashion photographer turns a Greenwich Village bookworm into a Paris cover girl. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

FX 2 (1991) ★★★ Bryan Brown, Brian Dennehy. A former movie special-effects man uses tricks of the trade to expose corruption with a private eye. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:40 p.m.

G



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Gambit (1966) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Michael Caine. A British thief recruits a Eurasian performer for a caper involving an Arab’s Chinese statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Gambling Lady (1934) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Joel McCrea. A rich man’s son marries a gambler’s daughter who makes her living with cards. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Gay Divorcee (1934) ★★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A woman thinks a flirting man is the co-respondent her lawyer has hired to expedite her divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

The General (1927) ★★★★ Buster Keaton, Marion Mack. Silent. Union spies pursue an engineer who chased them to recover his stolen train. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire. A journalist moves to New York City and poses as a Jew to experience anti-Semitism for a magazine article. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Gentleman’s Fate (1931) ★★ John Gilbert, Louis Wolheim. A man’s respectable and successful life suffers a setback when he discovers what his father once did for a living. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Russell Brand. A record-company employee has just a few days to get a boozy British rock star to Hollywood for a big comeback concert. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BET Sun. 10:03 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. Johnny es un temerario acróbata de motos de día, pero de noche se convierte en Ghost Rider, un cazarrecompensas de demonios fugados del infierno. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 7:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Ghost World (2001) ★★★ Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson. The lives of best friends diverge after high-school graduation and their encounter with a pathetic loner. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:20 a.m. BBC America Sat. 4 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Fri. 9:35 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Gift (2000) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi. Telling fortunes to support herself and her daughter, a psychic widow assists the police in a missing persons case. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:55 a.m.

The Girl Said No (1930) ★ William Haines, Leila Hyams. A rejected bond salesman finally kidnaps his sweetheart from the altar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 6 a.m.

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close. In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a teacher find a girl who seems to be immune to the fungus, they all begin a journey to save humanity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:45 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2 a.m.

Girlfight (2000) ★★★ Michelle Rodriguez, Jaime Tirelli. A young Latina hones her boxing skills at a Brooklyn gym, where she falls in love for the first time with a fellow boxer. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Go (1999) ★★★ Desmond Askew, Taye Diggs. A checkout girl covering for a co-worker faces danger from a drug dealer she double-crosses out of desperation. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 11:40 p.m. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:50 p.m.

Going the Distance (2010) ★★ Drew Barrymore, Justin Long. A California-based journalism student and her New York lover try valiantly to keep their bicoastal romance alive. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 5 a.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Charles Dance. A professional child-finder is recruited to rescue a mystical Tibetan boy from a shape-shifting villain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Ovation Sun. 2 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Sun. 9 p.m. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Los detectives privados Patrick Kenzie y Angela Gennaro son contratados por una familia para que encuentren a una niña de cuatro años secuestrada en uno de los barrios más sórdidos de la ciudad. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2 a.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Tues. 2:15 p.m. VH1 Wed. 11 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Bravo Sat. 3:10 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Goods: Live Hard. Sell Hard. (2009) ★★ Jeremy Piven, Ving Rhames. In town to save a struggling car dealership from bankruptcy, a high-powered salesman unexpectedly falls in love and finds his soul. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 5:08 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m. Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:35 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Fri. 6:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018) ★★★ Narrated by Peter Bogdanovich, Quentin Tarantino. Peter Bogdanovich examines the legendary life and career of actor, filmmaker and comic genius Buster Keaton. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m. TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Greedy (1994) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Kirk Douglas. Rival heirs send a nephew to save their claim to the scrap-metal fortune of an uncle who makes them nervous. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Fri. 7:10 a.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11:42 p.m.

H



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. History Tues. 11:26 a.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Wed. 2:36 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Sat. 3:04 a.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Disney XD Sun. 9 a.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:15 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Hard Candy (2005) ★★ Patrick Wilson, Ellen Page. A 14-year-old girl organizes an elaborate plot to punish a fashion photographer she accuses of pedophilia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Hard to Forget (1998) Polly Shannon, Tim Dutton. A Chicago detective asks a woman in South Africa to help trap the killer of her identical twin. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 3 a.m.

Hart to Hart Returns (1993) Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers. Rich husband-and-wife sleuths link a business deal to foul play with their right-hand man, Max. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m.

Hart to Hart: Crimes of the Hart (1994) Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers. Rich married sleuths and their right-hand man Max hit New York where someone tries to sabotage Jennifer’s play. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Hart to Hart: Home Is Where the Hart Is (1994) ★★ Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers. The jet-set sleuth helps his writer wife tie small-town secrets to the death of her mentor. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

Hart to Hart: Old Friends Never Die (1994) Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers. Jennifer overhears a plot to murder a wealthy businessman while attending a publisher’s exclusive island party. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Hart to Hart: Secrets of the Hart (1995) Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers. Married sleuths suspect his so-called sister and nephew of stealing gold coins. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

A Harvest Wedding (2017) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. Sarah Bloom, a highly successful wedding planner, returns to her hometown to plan the season’s biggest wedding. Much to Sarah’s surprise, the bride’s brother happens to be her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 3:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Head in the Clouds (2004) ★★ Charlize Theron, Penélope Cruz. World War II threatens the bond among a wild photographer, a Spanish refugee and a London teacher. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7 a.m.

Held Up (2000) ★ Jamie Foxx, Nia Long. Yuppie Alex stops for gas at a remote convenience store, gets dumped by his fiancee and becomes a hostage during a robbery. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Thur. 12:19 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:29 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat. 1 p.m. Syfy Sun. 1:04 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Showtime Sat. 8 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Hero (1992) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Geena Davis. An anonymous loser sees another man get credit for his rescue of a TV newswoman and others from a plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FXX Sun. 1 p.m.

High Anxiety (1977) ★★ Mel Brooks, Madeline Kahn. In a spoof of Hitchcock movies, a psychiatrist with vertigo takes over the Institute for the Very Very Nervous. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Higher Learning (1995) ★★★ Omar Epps, Kristy Swanson. The harsh realities of identity, sex, politics and racism greet the incoming freshmen of Columbus University. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BET Wed. 6 p.m. BET Thur. 3:05 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Thur. 4 p.m. E Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Tues. 3:18 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:59 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:48 p.m.

El Hombre y el Monstruo (1959) Enrique Rambal, Martha Roth. Un joven pianista toca una melodía y se transforma en monstruo porque vendió su alma al diablo para ser el mejor. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:15 p.m.

Hot Pursuit (2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. A straight-arrow policewoman must protect a wisecracking witness as they race through a gauntlet of crooked cops and gunmen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TRU Sun. 8 a.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney Sun. 11:55 a.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 10:25 p.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Fri. 11:05 p.m. BET Sat. 3:01 p.m.

The House That Jack Built (2018) ★★ Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz. In five episodes, failed architect and vicious sociopath Jack recounts his elaborately orchestrated murders -- each, as he views them, a towering work of art that defines his life’s work as a serial killer in the Pacific Northwest. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:35 p.m.

Housesitter (1992) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An architect has a girlfriend who won’t move into his house and a dizzy woman who won’t move out. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4 p.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Sun. 10 a.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:05 p.m.

How to Marry a Millionaire (1953) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Lauren Bacall. Three gold diggers share a Manhattan penthouse, hoping to lure eligible rich men. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4:25 p.m.

How to Stuff a Wild Bikini (1965) ★★ Annette Funicello, Dwayne Hickman. A Navy man’s girlfriend has some competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 11:05 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:25 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:38 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5 p.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Starz Mon. 3:47 a.m.

The Hustler (1961) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Jackie Gleason. A gambler stakes pool shark ``Fast Eddie’’ Felson in a smoke-filled marathon against Minnesota Fats. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:30 a.m.

I



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sat. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:15 a.m.

I Am Sam (2001) ★★ Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer. A man with the mental capacity of a child hires a lawyer to regain custody of his daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 10:24 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 9 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:35 a.m. EPIX Sat. 2:35 p.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sat. 7:53 a.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Sun. 9:30 a.m. Audience Sun. 12:30 p.m. Audience Sun. 5:30 p.m. Audience Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animada. Manny, Sid y Diego se reúnen para prevenir a sus amigos sobre los peligros que corren sus hogares debido al hielo derretido. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Ideal Home (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Steve Coogan. Paul and celebrity chef Erasmus live an extravagant, self-indulgent lifestyle. Their lives are soon turned upside down when the grandson they never knew existed crashes their fancy dinner party. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:25 p.m.

The Idle Rich (1929) ★★ Conrad Nagel, Bessie Love. A rich man endures inconvenience with his wife’s middle-class family to prove he is blind to class distinctions. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Audience Fri. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 12:30 p.m.

In Her Shoes (2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Tues. 6:40 a.m.

In the Good Old Summertime (1949) ★★★ Judy Garland, Van Johnson. The more co-workers fight in a Chicago music store, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:40 p.m.

In the Mix (2005) ★ Usher, Chazz Palminteri. A disc jockey must dodge gunfire instead of groupies when he becomes the bodyguard for a mobster’s beautiful daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people’s dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone’s subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:05 p.m.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017) ★★★ Al Gore. Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world to train an army of activists and influence international climate policy. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:40 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:10 p.m.

Inescapable (2012) ★ Alexander Siddig, Joshua Jackson. Adib Abdel Kareem desperately searches for his daughter in the chaotic Middle East. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) ★★★ Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams. San Francisco health inspectors find alien pods are taking over people as they sleep. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 3:45 p.m.

The Invasion (2007) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig. A psychiatrist discovers that an epidemic altering the behavior of human beings is extraterrestrial in origin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Wed. 7 p.m. CMT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Invitation (1952) ★★★ Van Johnson, Dorothy McGuire. A rich man buys a husband for his invalid daughter, who has only one year to live, but she finds out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

Ishtar (1987) ★★ Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman. Booked in Marrakech, two New York singers stop in Ishtar, meet a beautiful rebel and alarm the CIA. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Island of Lost Souls (1933) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Bela Lugosi. White-suited Dr. Moreau herds his bestial mutants and plots to mate his panther-woman with a visitor. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

Isle of Dogs (2018) ★★★ Voices of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton. Animated. In the future, an outbreak of canine flu leads the mayor of a Japanese city to banish all dogs to an island that’s a garbage dump. The outcasts must soon embark on an epic journey when a 12-year-old boy arrives on the island to find his beloved pet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:20 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:50 p.m.

The Isle (2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 8:15 a.m.

It’s Me, Hilary: The Man Who Drew Eloise (2015) Writer and artist Hilary Knight discusses his life and career, including his illustrations for the ``Eloise’’ series of books. (NR) 36 mins. HBO Wed. 10:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

J



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Fri. 10:45 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge (1987) ★ Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest. A huge white shark harasses a New England widow and her marine-biologist son in the Bahamas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sun. 7:08 a.m.

Jaws 3 (1983) ★ Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong. An engineer and a marine biologist face a mother white shark at a Florida sea park. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 9:09 a.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ Steve Martin, Bernadette Peters. A simpleton leaves his foster family, acquires a girlfriend and invents slip-proof eyeglasses. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 1:09 p.m.

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006) ★★★ Jet Li, Betty Sun. After spending time in a remote village to atone for his past, a martial artist gets caught in a duel to defend China’s honor against his country’s enemies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 4:40 p.m. TMC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Thur. 3:06 p.m.

Johnny Chicano (1980) Fernando Allende, Verónica Castro. Un joven campesino se enamora de la hija del patrón americano, trayendo problemas para su novia chicana y su familia. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Johnny English (2003) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, John Malkovich. A bumbling British agent tries to find a French billionaire who has stolen the crown jewels. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:40 a.m.

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller. Johnny English springs back into action when a hacker reveals the identities of undercover agents in Britain. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:20 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 1 a.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. The Army hires a supernatural gunslinger to hunt down and stop a man who plans to unleash hell on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. HBO Tues. 3:40 a.m. HBO Thur. 4 p.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Tues. 7:01 p.m. Encore Wed. 3:09 a.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 5:05 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Just Married (2003) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Brittany Murphy. Two newlyweds deal with meddling friends, disapproving families and bad luck while honeymooning in Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 3:11 a.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sun. 11:30 a.m.

El Justiciero 2, El Retorno de Don Ramiro (2018) Paulo Quevedo, Michelle Vargas. Un juez concede la libertad al mafioso a quien el justiciero envió a la cárcel y ahora este delincuente buscará vengarse. Mientras el justiciero continúa ayudando a la policía, también va tras dos mujeres quienes trafican con drogas e indocumentados. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

K



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



K-9 (1989) ★★ James Belushi, Mel Harris. A police detective with a girlfriend gets stuck with a new partner, a German shepherd dog. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:55 a.m.

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Sat. 6 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

A Kid Like Jake (2018) Claire Danes, Jim Parsons. A rift forms between a man and his wife when the gender identity of their 4-year-old son comes into question. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. LOGO Wed. 1:30 p.m. LOGO Wed. 7:05 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. LOGO Wed. 4 p.m. LOGO Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Killer Single Dad (2018) Kaitlyn Black, Cameron Jebo. An expectant mother befriends a good Samaritan, unaware he is actually the father to her unborn baby and is ``collecting’’ all of the children he sired as an anonymous sperm donor years before. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Wed. 2 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:35 a.m. Cinemax Tues. 7:50 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 1:25 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:30 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

L



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:10 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

The Last Seduction (1994) ★★★ Linda Fiorentino, Peter Berg. An insurance executive skips town with drug money and stops at nothing to get what she wants. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:30 a.m.

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time (2018) Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. Fin has to go back in time to rejoin his shark battling friends to stop the first Sharknado and save humanity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Mon. 5:38 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 11:43 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Wed. 5 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:55 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Level 16 (2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Tues. 9:05 a.m.

Like Mike (2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Tues. 8:50 a.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons. Animated. After the death of his royal father, a young lion returns to battle his scheming uncle for the jungle throne. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Mon. 8 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Tues. 2:29 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:02 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 5 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. USA Fri. 5 p.m. USA Sat. 2 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11:02 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 7:28 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

The Longest Yard (1974) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert. A warden forces an ex-football star to lead fellow inmates in a game against the guards. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. A chosen hobbit and his loyal friends join a wizard, humans, a dwarf and an elf on a quest to destroy a powerful ring and defeat an evil lord. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 58 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Lords of Dogtown (2005) ★★ Emile Hirsch, Victor Rasuk. In the 1970s a group of California surfers pioneers a revolutionary new style of skateboarding. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Love at Sea (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. An event planner aboard a cruise ship butts heads with a rookie cruise director. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

Love at the Shore (2017) Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte. A mother of two who is an author finds her summer plans disrupted by the annoyingly unconventional but undeniably attractive surfer living next door to her rental. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew W. Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Love in the Afternoon (1957) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Gary Cooper. An older American playboy loves a private eye’s young daughter in Paris. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Love Unleashed (2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

Love, Take Two (2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

Love’s Complicated (2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah’s surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

A Lover Scorned (2019) Emilie de Ravin, Leo Howard. A neglected housewife meets a younger insurance salesman and a steamy love affair ensues. Unsuspectingly, she is lured into a bloody plan of murder. As she unravels the truth, she’s forced to play the game of deception or become a victim herself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Loving Evangeline (1998) ★★ Nick Mancuso, Kelly Rowan. The beautiful owner of a marina helps a magnate investigate his brother’s suspicious boating death. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Ovation Sun. 3 a.m.

Low Down (2014) ★★ John Hawkes, Elle Fanning. The daughter of jazz pianist Joe Albany witnesses her beloved father’s struggle -- and failure -- to kick his heroin habit. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Lulu on the Bridge (1998) ★★ Harvey Keitel, Mira Sorvino. A seemingly magic stone leads an aging, injured musician into love with a young, aspiring actress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:55 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 10 a.m.

M



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



MacGruber (2010) ★★ Will Forte, Kristen Wiig. After his sworn enemy steals a nuclear warhead, a clueless soldier-of-fortune leads a skilled team on a mission to retrieve the device and bring the thief to justice. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 4:40 a.m.

The Madam of Purity Falls (2019) Kristanna Loken, Olivia d’Abo. A young widow, along with her son and daughter, settles in the idyllic town of Purity Falls, only to find that the rift with her son has deepened due to the influence of a seemingly helpful neighbor. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Fri. 6:14 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Magic Mike (2012) ★★★ Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer. A male stripper takes a newcomer under his wing and instructs him in the fine arts of partying, picking up women, and making plenty of money. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

El Mago (1968) ★★ Michael Caine, Anthony Quinn. Un místico juega con los mentes de un inglés inteligente y una joven frágil. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Paramount Fri. 7:50 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

Man on the Moon (1999) ★★★ Jim Carrey, J. Alan Thomas. Milos Forman’s film spotlights Andy Kaufman’s unusual performance style, his becoming ``intergender wrestling champion,’' and his role as Latka Gravas on the TV sitcom ``Taxi.’' (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Fri. 5:27 a.m.

María Eugenia (1943) María Félix, Rafael Baledón. Una secretaria deja su trabajo porque su jefe la quiere hacer suya y ella está enamorada de un rico hacendado. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

Marie Antoinette (2006) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman. An Austrian teenager becomes queen of France, then later loses her head during the French Revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Fri. 6 p.m.

Marley & Me (2008) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston. Newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan adopt a playful puppy named Marley, who soon grows into an incorrigible handful. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Married to the Mob (1988) ★★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Modine. An FBI agent gets close to a gangster’s widow in order to nab a crime boss. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:40 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Fri. 7:29 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Max 2: White House Hero (2017) Zane Austin, Carrie Genzel. Max, a military service dog, is assigned to serve on the U.S. president’s Secret Service detail. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Mean Machine (2001) ★★ Vinnie Jones, Jason Statham. Acusado de haber arreglado un partido, al futbolista Danny Meehan lo condenan a la cárcel por agredir a un policía. En la prisión, Danny descubre que su fama como capitán de la selección inglesa de fútbol es, a la vez, un problema y una ventaja. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6 p.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Men Call It Love (1931) ★★ Adolphe Menjou, Leila Hyams. A married woman loves a bachelor who loves the wife of a man who has a girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:25 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Merchant of Venice (2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Midnight in Paris (2011) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams. Vacationing in contemporary Paris with his fiancee, an insecure writer is whisked back in time and meets Jazz Age giants of art and literature. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1 a.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. Noon TMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Thur. 8:25 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animada. Los minions, ingenuos y torpes, buscan a un verdadero villano al que servir. Por ello, Kevin, acompañado por el rebelde Stuart y el adorable Bob, emprende un viaje emocionante para conseguir una jefa: la terrible Scarlet Overkill. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Miss Grant Takes Richmond (1949) ★★ Lucille Ball, William Holden. A bookie’s innocent new secretary thinks she’s working in a real-estate office. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 10 p.m.

Miss March (2009) ★ Zach Cregger, Trevor Moore. A young man awakens from a four-year coma and discovers that his virginal high-school sweetheart is now a centerfold model in Playboy magazine. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:50 a.m. EPIX Fri. 10:20 a.m. EPIX Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. 1 p.m.

Mississippi Burning (1988) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe. Two FBI agents face racism while investigating the disappearance of three civil rights activists in 1964 Mississippi. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Thur. 5:19 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. A New York transit officer fights subway crime with his foster brother and dreams of robbing the train carrying system revenue. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:05 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. POP Wed. 6 p.m. POP Wed. 9 p.m.

The Monster Squad (1987) ★★ Andre Gower, Robby Kiger. Members of a monster fan club meet Count Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, the Mummy and Gill Man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Tues. 8 p.m. E Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) ★★ Voices of Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Laurie. Animada. Una mujer gigante, un científico con cabeza de insecto y una masa gelatinosa se encuentran entre los monstruos que deben defender a la Tierra de un robot extraterrestre. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:50 a.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Wed. 7:16 a.m.

The More the Merrier (1943) ★★★ Jean Arthur, Joel McCrea. A working girl shares a Washington, D.C., apartment with two men. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:40 p.m.

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Fay Wray. Mad Count Zaroff gives a shipwrecked couple a knife, then hunts them with hounds and a bow and arrows. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Mother Didn’t Tell Me (1950) ★★ Dorothy McGuire, William Lundigan. A doctor’s new wife copes with his long hours, female patients and an amorous assistant. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 1 p.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Ms. Matched (2016) Alexa PenaVega, Shawn Roberts. Despite differing viewpoints, a wedding planner and a financial adviser find out that they have more in common than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

Mud (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:50 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 6:55 p.m. HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Wed. 4:25 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Música, Espuelas y Amor (1954) Antonio Aguilar, Evangelina Elizondo. Una familia se desmorona cuando la hija, una joven pianista, va a la ciudad y forma una orquesta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) ★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. The Portokalos clan makes plans for a huge wedding after a shocking family secret comes to light. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Sat. 4:30 p.m. TBS Sun. Noon

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 (2019) Jack Wagner, Cindy Busby. A young, ambitious wedding planner partners with Olivia to plan the perfect wedding. What she doesn’t know is the groom’s best man is none other than her ex-boyfriend, who she hasn’t spoken to in five years. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison. Oscar-winning adaptation of the Broadway hit about an English professor who teaches a cockney merchant to be a lady. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 2 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 2 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:10 a.m.

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. POP Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9 a.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

N



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



The Nanny Is Watching (2018) Talya Carroll, Adam Huber. Following a break-in, Scott and Mara decide to install a deluxe home security system and give their new nanny all of the pass codes. With the codes, the nanny torments the couple by controlling the smart home’s system from her laptop. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:34 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 12:10 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:52 p.m.

The Navigator (1924) ★★★★ Buster Keaton, Kathryn McGuire. Silent. A millionaire and his girlfriend drift alone at sea in a condemned steamship. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:04 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1 a.m.

Needful Things (1993) ★★ Max von Sydow, Ed Harris. Maine townsfolk play deadly pranks for a sinister shopkeeper who alarms the sheriff. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Sun. 4:07 a.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Jeremy Northam. Software allowing Internet access to classified government files makes a computer nerd the target of a British hacker’s criminal organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Tues. 10:15 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1:30 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Fri. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:40 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. IFC Sat. Noon

El ánima de Sayula (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Susan Kamini. Un sacristán se aprovecha de una superstición local sobre un fantasma que se hace amante de las doncellas de la ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

No Good Deed (2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage ``no good deed goes unpunished’’ when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. FX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

No One Would Tell (2018) Shannen Doherty, Matreya Scarrwener. Laura Collins, a single mom to daughter Sarah, is thrilled when Sarah begins dating the popular and charismatic Rob Tennison. It soon becomes clear that Rob has a darker, possessive side. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:25 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 1 a.m.

Noche de Carnaval (1980) Ninón Sevilla, Manuel Ojeda. Una noche de carnaval exuberante trae tragedia a un grupo de trabajadores que no sospecha nada. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Norm of the North (2016) ★ Voices of Rob Schneider, Heather Graham. Animated. A polar bear and three mischievous lemmings travel to New York to stop a shady developer from building luxury condos in the Arctic. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:45 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 a.m.

Novitiate (2017) ★★★ Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo. A 17-year-old trains to become a nun as the Roman Catholic Church undergoes radical changes in the early 1960s. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Mon. 3:32 a.m.

Novocaine (2001) ★★ Steve Martin, Helena Bonham Carter. An upscale dentist becomes a murder suspect after an attractive patient seduces him into prescribing drugs for her. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Audience Sat. 8:30 p.m. Audience Sun. Noon

The Nun’s Story (1959) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Peter Finch. The daughter of a Belgian surgeon enters a convent in hopes of serving God as a nursing nun in the Congo. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 6:45 a.m.

O



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, John Turturro. A mysterious lawman tracks three escaped convicts searching for buried treasure in 1930s Mississippi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMT Tues. 8 p.m. CMT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The Object of My Affection (1998) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd. Pregnant by her lover, a woman asks her gay male friend to help her raise the baby. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Only the Lonely (1991) ★★★ John Candy, Maureen O’Hara. A Chicago policeman wants to marry a mortuary cosmetician, but his feisty Irish mother won’t let him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Thur. 6:24 a.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Other Woman (2009) ★★ Natalie Portman, Lisa Kudrow. A woman tries to mend her relationship with her stepson and deal with her husband’s jealous ex-wife while trying to come to terms with the loss of her newborn. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:35 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:20 a.m.

Overnight Delivery (1996) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd. A college student must prevent an impending disaster when he erroneously sends a poison-pen letter to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3 p.m.

P



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Paddington 2 (2017) ★★★ Voice of Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant. Live action/animated. One fine day, Paddington spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt’s 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before her big celebration. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 7:16 a.m.

The Palm Beach Story (1942) ★★★★ Claudette Colbert, Joel McCrea. An inventor’s wife meets some sporting millionaires on a train to Florida. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Parental Guidance (2012) ★★ Billy Crystal, Bette Midler. Modern problems collide with old-school methods when a man and his eager-to-please wife baby-sit for their three grandchildren. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Paris When It Sizzles (1964) ★★ William Holden, Audrey Hepburn. A screenwriter daydreams with his new secretary in Paris instead of meeting a producer’s deadline. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m.

Parlor, Bedroom and Bath (1931) ★★ Buster Keaton, Charlotte Greenwood. By accident an unlikely fellow becomes something of a Romeo. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Passionate Plumber (1932) ★★ Buster Keaton, Jimmy Durante. A woman of Paris poses a plumber as her lover to make her boyfriend jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Pearl in Paradise (2018) Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha. A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover. She enlists the help of a romance novelist who she’s convinced can help her locate a rare blue pearl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:35 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8:05 p.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m. Syfy Fri. 7:37 p.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

Perfect Match (2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 3 p.m.

A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Grimacing Governor (1994) ★★ Hal Holbrook, Tony Curtis. An alleged suicide leads to strange deaths and murder, pointing a lawyer to a political scandal. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Jealous Jokester (1995) Hal Holbrook, Susan Diol. A lawyer must clear his niece, one of many suspects in the murder of a TV sitcom actress. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Lethal Lifestyle (1994) ★★ Hal Holbrook, Robin Leach. An ex-associate covering for Perry defends a chess player accused of killing a TV celebrity. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

A Perry Mason Mystery: The Case of the Wicked Wives (1993) Paul Sorvino, Eric Braeden. The lawyer borrowing Perry’s office defends the widow of a fashion photographer with four ex-wives. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Killer Kiss (1993) ★★ Raymond Burr, Linda Dano. Lawyer Mason searches for missing script pages after a soap-opera star on ``Mile High’’ turns up dead. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Tell-Tale Talk Show Host (1993) Raymond Burr, Barbara Hale. Lawyer Mason defends a radio psychologist accused of murdering the obnoxious station owner. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

The Phantom of Paris (1931) ★★ John Gilbert, Leila Hyams. A French magician poses as his beloved’s husband to clear himself of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Phoenix (1998) ★★ Ray Liotta, Anthony LaPaglia. A cop with a big gambling debt gets three buddies involved in a deadly crime to pay off the bookie. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Picture Perfect (1997) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Jay Mohr. An advertising executive asks a young man to pose as her fiance so that she will be eligible for a promotion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Piranha (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Tues. 11 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. WGN America Wed. 4 p.m. WGN America Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 1:29 p.m.

Playing It Cool (2014) Chris Evans, Michelle Monaghan. A lovestruck man enters into a platonic relationship with a woman who’s already engaged to someone else. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Wed. 9:35 a.m. Starz Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Mon. Noon Freeform Mon. 5 p.m.

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (2017) Voices of Rica Matsumoto, Ikue Ôtani. Anime. Ash turns 10 years old and becomes a Pokémon trainer when Professor Oak gives him his first Pokémon. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Disney XD Sat. 6 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. The zany graduates attempt to stop rampant acts of vandalism when they take to the meanest beat on the streets. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Police Story: Lockdown (2013) ★★ Jackie Chan, Ye Liu. El propietario de un bar ha tomado a sus clientes como rehenes, incluyendo a su propia novia, la hija de un capitán de la policía, Zhong Wen. El secuestrador tiene la intención de utilizarlos para negociar la liberación de un asesino convicto. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 4:20 p.m. HBO Sun. 3:50 a.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Tues. 1:25 p.m. HBO Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m. CMT Sat. 1 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Paramount Sun. 3:45 p.m.

The Price of Fame (2017) Narrated by Ted DiBiase Jr., Ted DiBiase. Professional wrestler Ted DiBiase gains fame in the 1980s as the Million Dollar Man, then finds faith and redemption later in life. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KTBN Sat. 10 p.m.

Priest (2011) ★★ Paul Bettany, Karl Urban. A warrior priest from a dystopian wasteland sets aside his sacred vows and embarks on a quest to save his niece from a nest of vampires. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Sun. 3:49 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Primrose Path (1940) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Joel McCrea. A shantytown tomboy’s straight-arrow sweetheart discovers how her mother makes a living. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 a.m.

The Prince & Me (2004) ★★ Julia Stiles, Luke Mably. A premedical student falls in love with a Danish prince who keeps his identity a secret. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:55 a.m.

Prince of the City (1981) ★★★ Treat Williams, Jerry Orbach. A New York police detective wears a ``wire’’ for federal agents to nail his friends on the take. (R) 2 hrs. 47 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:05 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Private Parts (1997) ★★★ Howard Stern, Robin Quivers. Howard Stern recalls his personal life and the controversial style that made him a radio celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:20 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Mon. 11:45 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:28 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:49 a.m. Encore Sat. 2:48 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Psycho Stripper (2019) Karissa Lee Staples, Tyler Johnson. A week before her wedding, a dance studio instructor suddenly finds herself the obsession of the brooding, sexy, exotic male dancer from her bachelorette party, a man who is harboring a very dark vendetta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:34 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 4 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:45 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Thur. 7 a.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Fri. 2:07 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:03 a.m.

Q



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Q Ball (2019) The inmates on the San Quentin Warriors basketball team search for redemption from their troubled pasts. In a place where freedom is taken away, the game provides a path forward. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. FS1 Thur. 4 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:10 p.m.

The Queens of Comedy (2001) ★★ Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique. Comics Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique, Sommore and Adele Givens perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tenn. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 1:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Mon. Noon Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story (2019) Ron Artest, Kobe Bryant. NBA player Ron Artest, also known as Metta World Peace, becomes an outspoken advocate for the importance of mental health among athletes. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 p.m.

R



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Paramount Sat. 2 a.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Race to Witch Mountain (2009) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb. A Las Vegas taxi driver unexpectedly becomes the guardian of two runaways who possess paranormal powers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Fri. 6 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Thur. 4 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 10:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 8:40 a.m. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animada. Rango es un camaleón que lleva toda su vida viviendo como mascota en un terrario. Sin embargo, un buen día, mientras transportan su terrario, el recipiente se cae del auto en medio del desierto y acaba en un pueblo salvaje donde lo nombran alguacil. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Rapture-Palooza (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick. Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman and her boyfriend set out to prevent the Antichrist from taking her as his unholy bride. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sun. 2 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Sat. 3:54 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. USA Sat. 11:30 a.m. USA Sat. 7 p.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 12:45 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Red Headed Woman (1932) ★★ Jean Harlow, Chester Morris. A gold digger breaks up her boss’s marriage and sins her way to financial success. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:20 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. USA Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Will Patton. A Virginia high school hires a black football coach after undergoing integration in 1971. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Wed. 8 p.m.

The Replacement Killers (1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 12:54 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:55 a.m.

Revolver (2005) ★★★ Jason Statham, Ray Liotta. Hotshot gambler Jake Green spends seven years in jail after taking the rap for crime boss Dorothy Macha When he is released, Jake partners with brothers Avi and Zach to take Macha down. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sun. 4:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

El Rey (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Carmen Montejo. Un hombre valiente y audaz ante el peligro tiene un corazón generoso, en el que caben muchas mujeres al mismo tiempo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

La Riata del Charro Chano (1995) Luis de Alba, Eduardo de la Peña. La historia de un hombre afamado conocido como ``El charro Chano’’, un macho que nunca metió la pata, porque era muy bueno por su pistola y lo largo de su riata. Por esta cualidad, se convirtió en el sueño de las mujeres y la envidia de los hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Richest Girl in the World (1934) ★★★ Miriam Hopkins, Joel McCrea. An heiress trades places with her secretary and meets a man who loves her not only for her money. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Ride the High Country (1962) ★★★ Randolph Scott, Joel McCrea. Two old ex-lawmen and their sidekick guard a gold shipment and rescue a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

A Ring by Spring (2014) Stefanie Powers, Rachel Boston. A woman ponders her future when a fortuneteller predicts a lifetime of loneliness if she does not wed soon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. Noon

Roberta (1935) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Fred Astaire. An American jazzman and his buddy woo a Russian princess and a fake countess in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Mon. 9:50 a.m.

El Robo al Tren Correo (1964) Noé Murayama, Carlos Cortez. Un hombre roba un tren cargado de barras de oro, luego asesina a sus cómplices y se culpa de lo ocurrido a un inocente. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

The Rocker (2008) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Christina Applegate. Twenty years after his band mates gave him the boot, a failed drummer gets a second shot at fame as a member of his teenage nephew’s band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 7:53 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Vincent Riotta. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of ``Roman Holiday.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

The Rookie (2002) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Rachel Griffiths. A high-school baseball coach makes it to the Major Leagues as a middle-aged relief pitcher. (G) 2 hrs. 7 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Royal Wedding (1951) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Jane Powell. A brother and sister take their act to 1947 London. Includes Astaire’s famous dance on the ceiling. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

S



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. Un equipo SWAT de Los Ángeles tiene la misión de custodiar a un conocido criminal francés, pero este ha ofrecido 100 millones para quien lo ayude a escapar de prisión. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Sabrina (1954) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn. The sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Sahara (1983) ★ Brooke Shields, Lambert Wilson. An heiress poses as a man, meets a sheik and faces danger in a 1920s cross-desert car race. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 6:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m.

The Saint (1997) ★★ Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue. Master-of-disguises Simon Templar falls for a U.S. scientist whose cold-fusion formula he must steal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 p.m.

Saving Mr. Banks (2013) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks. Walt Disney pulls out all the stops to get the movie rights to ``Mary Poppins’’ from its prickly author, P.L. Travers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Tues. 12:21 p.m. Encore Wed. 5:08 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Saw II (2005) ★★ Donnie Wahlberg, Tobin Bell. A detective races against time to save his son from a sadistic madman holding a group of people captive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Saw III (2006) ★★ Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith. A kidnapped doctor must keep dying Jigsaw alive while a fellow victim completes his own maniacal test. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Saw VI (2009) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. Hoffman emerges as the next heir to Jigsaw’s twisted legacy, but as the FBI closes in, he sets in motion a game that is designed to reveal Jigsaw’s grand scheme. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. As a fierce battle rages over Jigsaw’s terrible legacy, survivors seek support from a fellow survivor and self-help guru, who has a few dark secrets of his own. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Say Anything... (1989) ★★★ John Cusack, Ione Skye. A high-school senior falls in love with an honor student bound for studies in England. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 3:43 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Starz Wed. 10:52 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:20 a.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

The Secret Life of Bees (2008) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dakota Fanning. Haunted by memories of her late mother, a teen finds comfort with three sisters who teach her about beekeeping, honey, and the Black Madonna. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sat. 6 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:27 p.m.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) ★★ Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig. Walter Mitty develops photos for a magazine but escapes the tedium through heroic daydreams. When Walter gets a chance for a real adventure, he may just build a relationship with a co-worker named Cheryl. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Mon. 9 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Helen Slater. A would-be yuppie from Kansas sorts mail in Manhattan but pretends to be a corporate executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9 a.m.

Seduced by a Stranger (2017) Chandra West, Steve Bacic. Julie’s life is turned upside down when Martin moves to her neighborhood. As Julie begins to fall for his charms, another woman is determined to kill him. When the other woman catches Julie in Martin’s arms, she’s determined to kill them both. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer’s skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMT Sun. 1 p.m. CMT Sun. 6:45 p.m. BET Wed. 2:34 p.m. LOGO Thur. 9:45 p.m. LOGO Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun. 7:09 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:01 a.m.

Seven Chances (1925) ★★★ Buster Keaton, T. Roy Barnes. Silent. Women start an avalanche chasing a man who must be married by 7 o’clock to inherit $7 million. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

7 Guardians of the Tomb (2018) Li Bingbing, Kellan Lutz. The discovery of a mysterious labyrinth holding the mummified remains of an emperor leads to the unleashing of a horde of carnivorous spiders. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Sex Drive (2008) ★★ Josh Zuckerman, Amanda Crew. A teenager steals his older brother’s car and goes on a road trip with his buddies to lose his virginity to a gal he met online. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sat. 9:51 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:56 p.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Sharknado (2013) ★ Tara Reid, Ian Ziering. A monstrous storm devastates Los Angeles, leaving the streets flooded and infested with sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 11 a.m.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming (2017) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. Fin and his wife April travel around the world to save their young son who’s trapped inside a sharknado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 7 p.m.

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! (2015) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. A monstrous tornado unleashes ravenous sharks from Washington, D.C., all the way down to Orlando, Fla. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Sun. 3 p.m.

Sharknado 2: The Second One (2014) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. A freak weather system brings in ravenous sharks to munch on hapless New Yorkers and iconic landmarks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 1 p.m.

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens (2016) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. Fin, his family and the cosmos have been blissfully sharknado-free in the five years since the most recent attack, but now sharks and tornados are being whipped up in unexpected ways and places. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 5 p.m.

Sharon 1.2.3. (2018) Gina Rodriguez, Nadine Velazquez. A true nerd turned successful business man lives the dream with two gorgeous women named Sharon, but when he meets another woman named Sharon, he falls in love. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Fri. 1:10 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. WGN America Sat. 11 p.m. KTLA Sun. 2:04 a.m.

The Sheepman (1958) ★★ Glenn Ford, Shirley MacLaine. A cattleman and a sheepman fight over land and a girl, leading to a showdown. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes (2009) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The resourceful detective and his astute partner, Dr. Watson, meet a powerful criminal, a devotee of black magic who arises from his grave. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TBS Mon. Noon

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Sherlock, Jr. (1924) ★★★ Buster Keaton, Kathryn McGuire. Silent. After a day of playing amateur sleuth, a movie projectionist ``projects’’ himself into a film to solve a case. (NR) 48 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Shock and Awe (2017) ★★ Woody Harrelson, James Marsden. In 2003, as the Bush administration prepares to invade Iraq, skeptical journalists question the administration’s claim that Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Thur. 2:38 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Tues. 1:24 p.m.

Sidewalks of New York (1931) ★★ Buster Keaton, Anita Page. A playboy landlord loves a tenant’s daughter and gives urchins a place to play. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

Silver Lake (2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:50 p.m.

A Single Man (2009) ★★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. Planning to commit suicide at the end of the day, a gay professor who recently lost his lover goes about his daily routine and visits with longtime friends. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 11:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Sins of the Children (1930) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Louis Mann. A sacrificing barber rejoices when some once-unappreciative children return to surprise him at a Christmas reunion. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Thur. 8 p.m. POP Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

6-Headed Shark Attack (2018) Brandon Auret, Chris Fisher. The attendees of a marriage boot camp on a remote island have to fight against a six-headed shark. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 3 a.m. Syfy Mon. Noon

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sat. 8:20 p.m. Encore Sun. 2:26 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 11:12 a.m.

Snakes on a Plane (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson. El agente del FBI Nelville Flynn debe enfrentar a un grupo de serpientes que han sido liberadas a bordo de un avión con la intención de matar al testigo que está bajo su custodia. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Tues. 4 p.m. KFTR Tues. 7 p.m.

Solace (2015) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell. A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Some Came Running (1958) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. An ex-GI writer hangs out with a gambler and a floozy in his hometown. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Thur. 10:30 p.m. E Fri. 2 p.m.

The Son of Monte Cristo (1940) ★★★ Louis Hayward, Joan Bennett. A masked swordsman poses as a French banker to save a grand duchess from a dictator. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Sorority Boys (2002) ★ Barry Watson, Michael Rosenbaum. Accused of stealing by other fraternity members, three chauvinists pose as women while trying to find the real culprits. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6 a.m.

Soul Food (1997) ★★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox. Three sisters deal with romantic crises and their widowed mother’s fatal illness. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Fri. 7:03 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Sphere (1998) ★ Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone. A psychologist, a biochemist, a mathematician and others investigate a large golden sphere deep in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Mon. 12:15 p.m. HBO Thur. 8:09 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 4 p.m.

Spite Marriage (1929) ★★★ Buster Keaton, Dorothy Sebastian. Silent. An actress weds a dry cleaner after being dumped by her leading man. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Splash (1984) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah. A produce supplier finds love in New York with the mermaid he met as a boy on Cape Cod. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 2:06 p.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 12:02 p.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sat. 10:30 p.m. FXX Sun. 1 a.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Tues. 11:21 p.m.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 8 p.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 p.m.

Stalked by a Reality Star (2018) Cynthia Preston, Emily Bader. Kendra is thrilled to meet Brad, a handsome TV star, at a party. When she discovers that Brad is not as charming as he seems, Kendra rejects him, only to realize that he has become obsessed with her and will stop at nothing to be near her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8:55 a.m.

Star Trek Generations (1994) ★★ Patrick Stewart, William Shatner. Capt. Kirk and Capt. Picard team up to thwart mad Dr. Soran’s quest for the Nexus of joy. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Stars in My Crown (1950) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Ellen Drew. Man of God Josiah Gray is determined to bring religion to the people of Walesburg, a dusty southern town still healing from the Civil War. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928) ★★★ Buster Keaton, Ernest Torrence. Silent. A college wimp tries to please his burly riverboat-captain father. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:45 p.m. MTV Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Stepping Out (1931) ★★ Charlotte Greenwood, Reginald Denny. Two wives take a vacation after they catch their mates with other girls. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 2 p.m.

Stickman (2017) Alanna Bale, Valerie Buhagiar. As a child, when Emma was wrongly accused of murdering her sister, she knew the Stickman committed the crime. Years later, although she has her demons under control, the Stickman returns to wreak havoc. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Wed. 10 a.m.

Stop the Wedding (2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Stranded in Paradise (2014) Vanessa Marcil, James Denton. Laid off from her corporate job, a woman embarks on a getaway to Puerto Rico and meets a handsome man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Stuck on You (2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Tues. 7:09 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:32 p.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:35 p.m.

Suffragette (2015) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter. Galvanized by political activist Emmeline Pankhurst, a working mother joins the growing British suffragette movement in the early 20th century. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 8 a.m.

Sullivan’s Travels (1941) ★★★★ Joel McCrea, Veronica Lake. A Hollywood director’s desire to produce a film about real people and human suffering leads him on an odyssey as a hobo. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Sully (2016) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart. After landing US Airways Flight 1549 in New York’s Hudson River, Capt. Chesley ``Sully’’ Sullenberger faces an investigation that threatens to destroy his career and reputation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Tues. 11:02 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Summer Love (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant. After going back to school, a widowed suburban mom struggles to adjust when an internship lands her in the fast-paced world of millionaire app designers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

Summer of Dreams (2016) Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant. A fading pop star who is on the verge of losing everything finds inspiration when she relocates to suburban Ohio and begins teaching music to a talented group of misfit children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 p.m.

A Summer Place (1959) ★★★ Richard Egan, Dorothy McGuire. A man and a woman’s Maine-coast adultery parallels his teenage daughter’s romance with her son. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Super (2010) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Ellen Page. After his wife leaves him, a fry cook emulates a TV superhero and transforms himself into a costumed vigilante. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Mon. 5:31 p.m.

SuperGrid (2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Survivorz (2016) Oliver Park, Natalie Matins. When a zombie outbreak strikes London, some American friends must escape the chaos and destruction as they fight for their survival and try to make it out of the city alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:34 a.m.

Susan Slade (1961) ★★ Troy Donahue, Connie Stevens. A poor writer rivals a rich man’s son for a young woman with a secret out-of-wedlock child. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Sweet Charity (1969) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, John McMartin. A hostess in a seedy dance hall hopes for real love and romance, meeting Oscar and Vittorio along the way. (G) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Sweet Virginia (2017) ★★★ Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott. An ex-rodeo rider strikes up a friendship with a young man who may be behind the violence occurring in their small town. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 1:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Swing Time (1936) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Gambler/dancer Lucky falls for dance teacher Penny while engaged to Margaret. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Swingers (1996) ★★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. Would-be sultans of coolness help a socially inept friend find romance as they strut through Hollywood and Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:15 a.m.

T



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:35 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 12:04 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 6 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m. UNIMAS Fri. 4 p.m. KFTR Fri. 7 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Sundance Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 1:25 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Sun. 2 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Framed and sent to prison, rival Los Angeles police detectives must work together to clear themselves. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 12:11 p.m. Encore Sun. 5:19 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:50 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:02 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:32 a.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

A Taste of Summer (2019) Roselyn Sánchez, Eric Winter. A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 3:33 a.m.

Tenure (2009) ★★ Luke Wilson, Gretchen Mol. A college professor takes action when a new colleague threatens his chance for tenure. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service (2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 6:25 a.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 1 p.m.

They Fight (2018) Ex-convict Walter Manigan starts an after-school boxing program to steer teens in a positive direction in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FS1 Sun. 5:30 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. History Tues. 8 a.m.

The Thirteenth Chair (1930) ★★ Conrad Nagel, Leila Hyams. A medium holds a seance to clear her daughter of murder in colonial India. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Tues. 7:27 p.m.

The 33 (2015) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4 p.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 12:30 p.m.

This Isn’t Funny (2015) Danielle Panabaker, Mimi Rogers. A comedian with an anxiety disorder falls in love with a traveler who cannot settle down. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Fri. 11:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:35 a.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:35 a.m.

Three Little Words (1950) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Vera-Ellen. Bert Kalmar and Harry Ruby team up to write ``Thinking of You’’ and other songs of the 1920s. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:50 a.m.

The Tiger Makes Out (1967) ★★ Eli Wallach, Anne Jackson. A New York mailman tries to vent his frustrations and kidnaps a housewife who feels the same way. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Till the End of Time (1946) ★★ Dorothy McGuire, Guy Madison. Three servicemen return from World War II: one loves a war widow; another one drinks in pain. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. A scientist travels into the future and meets a race of people who fear hideous monsters living under the ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. 11:30 p.m.

To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) ★★ William L. Petersen, Willem Dafoe. A Secret Service agent bends and breaks the law to nab an artist/counterfeiter in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Wed. 7 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:35 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:50 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:50 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11 p.m.

Tomorrowland (2015) ★★ George Clooney, Hugh Laurie. A scientist and a gifted young woman travel to the mysterious city Tomorrowland to uncover its secrets. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

El tonto que hacía milagros (1984) Miguel Ángel Ferriz, René Casados. Un joven que no puede controlar sus poderes sobrenaturales, convierte en realidad todos los deseos que le piden. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Top Hat (1935) ★★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A woman believes that an enamored dancer is her best friend’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon Showtime Wed. 10:35 p.m.

Touch of Pink (2004) ★★★ Jimi Mistry, Kyle MacLachlan. A gay Muslim, who turns to an imaginary Cary Grant for advice, tries to hide his true nature from his marriage-minded mother. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:25 a.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:55 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:15 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 10:40 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. FX Fri. 4:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. USA Fri. 7 p.m. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

Trapped Model (2019) Lucy Loken, Wes McGee. An aspiring model is thrilled to have a popular fashion photographer help launch her career. But when the photo shoot becomes a kidnapping, she must find a way to escape before she becomes the photographer’s next murder victim. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (1945) ★★★★ Dorothy McGuire, Peggy Ann Garner. The Oscar-winning classic about a girl’s coming of age in the Brooklyn tenement district. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

¡Tres Amigos! (1970) Andrés García, Lucha Villa. Un hombre y sus dos hijos van a la ciudad a vender ganado y son testigos de la muerte de un amigo al que juran vengar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Trial (1955) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Dorothy McGuire. A publicity-seeking Communist dupes a law professor into defending a Mexican teen for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Triángulo (1971) Claudio Brook, Norma Lazareno. Líos familiares y persecuciones por investigadores y agentes policíacos conforman esta historia de una peculiar familia. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Trouble With Harry (1955) ★★★ Edmund Gwenn, Shirley MacLaine. A corpse proves problematic for several New Englanders. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:50 p.m.

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Janeane Garofalo. A radio adviser to pet owners sends a glamorous blond proxy on her blind date with an unsuspecting photographer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 4:20 a.m.

28 Weeks Later (2007) ★★★ Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne. As the U.S. Army tries to restore order, a carrier of rage virus enters London and reinfects the populace. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 7:24 a.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:40 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:36 p.m.

Two for the Seesaw (1962) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Shirley MacLaine. A Nebraska lawyer becomes romantically involved with an eccentric dancer while beginning a new life in New York City. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Two Loves (1961) ★★ Shirley MacLaine, Laurence Harvey. An American spinster teaches Maoris in New Zealand and loves two men, one after the other. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:55 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:22 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:56 p.m.

U



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 Story (2015) Dan Castellaneta, Adam Korson. The secrets of ``Beverly Hills, 90210'’ in its first four seasons and the drama between cast, crew and creators. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Mon. 6:15 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Wed. 12:02 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:15 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Unfaithful (2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) ★★ Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel. Online friends receive an anonymous message that they will all die if they disconnect or call the police. The planned night of fun quickly turns deadly as each user becomes the target of something sinister while the others watch helplessly in terror. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Union Pacific (1939) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Joel McCrea. A railroad agent faces treachery from an old friend as he struggles to ensure the completion of the Union Pacific. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBC America Mon. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3 a.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:50 p.m.

V



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



V.C. Andrews’ Dark Angel (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris William Martin. Heaven finds a new life at her estranged grandparents’ exquisite Boston mansion, but even in the world of the wealthy, there are strange forebodings, secrets best forgotten. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Fallen Hearts (2019) Jason Priestley, Kelly Rutherford. Heaven is married and ready to settle in her hometown. After a trip to Farthinggale Manor, she is persuaded to stay by her grandfather to live amidst the wealthy -- until the ghosts of her past threaten her new life. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise (2019) Jason Priestley, Daphne Zuniga. After Annie becomes orphaned and crippled, she is whisked off to Farthinggale Manor. She becomes lost in the shadows of despair until she discovers a cottage hidden in Farthinggale’s woods, where the mystery of her past deepens. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Gates of Paradise: Special Edition (2019) Jason Priestley, Daphne Zuniga. After Annie becomes orphaned and crippled, she is whisked off to Farthinggale Manor. She becomes lost in the shadows of despair until she discovers a cottage hidden in Farthinggale’s woods, where the mystery of her past deepens. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Heaven (2019) Annalise Basso, Chris McNally. Heaven Leigh Casteel is the eldest of five dirt-poor children struggling to survive in a mountain shack. As she endures neglect and abuse, Heaven discovers a dark secret that changes everything. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

V.C. Andrews’ Web of Dreams (2019) Jennifer Laporte, Max Lloyd-Jones. In the past, Leigh has to escape from Farthinggale Manor and the secrets she harbors. Falling into the arms of Luke Casteel Sr., and with a baby girl on the way, she hoped for a chance at happy ever after. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. E Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Valentine in the Vineyard (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. Winemakers plan a wedding while also executing a high-stakes business expansion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 7 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Mon. 9 p.m. CMT Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Thur. 9 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Veronica Mars (2014) ★★★ Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring. On the eve of her law-school graduation, Veronica turns amateur sleuth once again after ex-boyfriend, Logan, becomes a murder suspect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Very, Very Valentine (2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 1 p.m.

Vuelve el ojo de vidrio (1969) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un héroe revolucionario vuelve a la acción cuando se entera que el Presidente ha sido asesinado. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

W



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Wait Until Dark (1967) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Alan Arkin. Intruders search a blind woman’s Greenwich Village apartment for a heroin-filled doll. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m.

Wanted (2008) ★★★ James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman. After his estranged father is murdered, an office drone joins secret assassins who take their orders from Fate itself. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:34 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:58 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, ``Global Thermonuclear War.’' (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:05 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Fri. 11:32 a.m.

Way for a Sailor (1930) ★★ John Gilbert, Wallace Beery. A scruffy British seaman falls in love with a shipping clerk. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Way Out West (1930) ★ William Haines, Leila Hyams. Bilked by a circus barker, cowboys put him to work on their boss’s ranch. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 7:45 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

We Are Marshall (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox. Jack Lengyel, the new coach at West Virginia’s Marshall University, vows to rebuild the school’s football program after a plane crash claims the lives of 75 players, staff and fans. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMT Wed. 1 a.m. CMT Wed. 9:30 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Wedding Plan (2016) ★★★ Noa Koler, Amos Tamam. After her fiance calls off their wedding a month before the ceremony, a woman decides to keep the reservation and trusts God will provide her with a husband. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:40 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sat. 8:02 p.m.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) ★★★ Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:31 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Fri. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001) ★ Martin Lawrence, Danny DeVito. When a professional thief robs a beachfront mansion, he catches the owner in a compromising situation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 1:50 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:02 p.m.

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Thur. 4:39 p.m.

When the Game Stands Tall (2014) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Michael Chiklis. After completing a record-breaking streak of 151 consecutive victories, high-school football coach Bob Ladouceur and his players face their most-challenging season yet. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m.

Whitney Houston: Everlasting Voice (2016) The singer’s life from her chart-topping hits in the 1980s and 1990s to her turbulent marriage to Bobby Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Tues. 11 a.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Wichita (1955) ★★ Joel McCrea, Vera Miles. Marshal Wyatt Earp brings law and order to the Kansas cow town, starting with a ban on guns. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

Willard (1971) ★★ Bruce Davison, Ernest Borgnine. Nagged by his mother, bullied by his boss, a young man trains mansion rats to kill for him. (GP) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Fri. 4 p.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Cher. Three witchy New England women innocently conjure up the perfect man, who is much more than he seems. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 7:05 p.m.

Woman Times Seven (1967) ★★ Shirley MacLaine, Peter Sellers. Paris serves as the backdrop for this collection of vignettes focusing on seven very different women. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:55 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:40 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 6 p.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 11:02 p.m. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

The Wraith (1986) ★★ Charlie Sheen, Nick Cassavetes. The mysterious driver of a turbocharged domestic car drag-races an Arizona hot rodder in the desert. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:05 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

X



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. Mulder and Scully encounter a priest with psychic visions when they reunite to solve a baffling missing-persons case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 1:32 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Buscando consuelo de su oscuro pasado Logan, más conocido como Wolverine, parece haber encontrado el amor y la alegría con Kayla Silverfox pero todo cambia cuando ella es asesinada. (NR) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Wed. 3 p.m. KFTR Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Y



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Yellow Dust (1936) ★ Richard Dix, Leila Hyams. A prospector goes under cover to clear his name of robbery before he can lay claim to a mother lode of gold. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

The Yellow Rolls-Royce (1964) ★★★ Rex Harrison, Shirley MacLaine. A British lord, an Italian mobster’s moll and a U.S. widow own the car during the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

You Were Never Lovelier (1942) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Rita Hayworth. A tycoon sends anonymous gifts to his daughter to make her fall for a mystery man he will choose later, but a dancer he doesn’t like takes the credit. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

You, Me and Him (2017) David Tennant, Lucy Punch. Two female lovers, one a lawyer and the other a fun, pot smoking layabout, meet a flirtatious neighbor. Despite planning to never have children, the female lovers both become pregnant and are forced to evaluate their relationship and their future. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Z



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z



Zombie Tidal Wave (2019) Ian Ziering, Chikashi Linzbichler. Zombies wreak bloodthirsty havoc after a tidal wave hits a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:40 p.m. Disney Sat. 9:40 p.m.

