6 weekend picks, led by Pink Martini with Violent Femmes and La Santa Cecilia

We have six recommendations for getting a little culture this weekend, including Pink Martini at the Hollywood Bowl, a salute to Elton John with Pasadena Pops and new work from Heidi Duckler Dance. The Dream Orchestra tackles Verdi’s Requiem, Mantra Siam presents a dance version of an ancient Buddhist fable, and the musical “Kiss Me, Kate” gets two outdoor performances in Marina del Rey.

Shaken and stirred at the Bowl

Thomas Lauderdale’s old-school musical collective Pink Martini brings its retro song stylings to the Bowl for a three-night stand with conductor Thomas Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. A different act opens the show each night, starting with veteran indie rockers Violent Femmes, followed by hometown heroes La Santa Cecilia and lastly, the R&B tribute show Booker T’s Stax Revue. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $14-$209. (323) 850-2000. HollywoodBowl.com

Mantra Siam presents "Tales From Mount Sumeru: The Golden Peacock" at the Ford Theatres on Saturday. (Titiwet Kritatirod)

The peacock spreads his fan

An ancient fable about the reincarnation of the Buddha is reimagined in “Tales From Mount Sumeru: The Golden Peacock.” Dancers from Thailand as well as Los Angeles perform in this Mantra Siam presentation that mixes ballet, modern dance, jazz and traditional Thai dance. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $30-$150. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org

Michael Cavanaugh will perform a salute to Elton John with the Pasadena Pops on Saturday at the L.A. County Arboretum. (Pasadena Pops)

Piano man, he makes his stand

The tune-filled offering “Music of Elton John Starring Michael Cavanaugh” finds the Tony nominee (“Movin’ Out”) sharing the stage with Pasadena Pops for a salute to the iconic English rocker. The Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up. (626) 793-7172. PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org

Maestro Daniel Suk, center, will lead his Dream Orchestra in a performance of Verdi's Requiem on Saturday in downtown L.A. (Dream Orchestra)

All hands on deck for Verdi’s Requiem

Conductor Daniel Suk leads his Dream Orchestra, joined by L.A. Opera Chorus, Learners Chorus of Hong Kong and guest vocalists, for the Italian composer’s epic 19th century choral work. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Saturday. $12-$40. DreamOrchestra.org

Heidi Duckler Dance's "Stay Awake" premieres at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital on Saturday. (Sean Deckert)

This is a no-dozing zone

The effect of human interaction on individual and community well-being is explored in Heidi Duckler Dance’s latest site-specific work, “Stay Awake,” staged at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital as part of the company’s “MoveWell@MLK” artist residency. Lot A, 680 E. 120th St., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Reservations at EventBrite.com.

Another op’nin’, another show

For its annual summer musical, Marina del Rey Symphony has put together a fully staged production of “Kiss Me, Kate.” Two previously married theater veterans bicker their way through a musical version of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” in this Tony-winning Broadway classic featuring the songs of Cole Porter. Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey. 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. Free. Reservations at EventBrite.com.