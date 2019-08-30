Movies on TV this week Sept. 1 - 7, 2019: John Wayne in ‘The Searchers’ and more

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Sept 1 - 7, 2019

A



The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 7:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. Un adolescente debe huir para salvar su vida poco tiempo después de descubrir que las personas que lo criaron, recientemente asesinadas, no eran sus padres reales. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Wed. 6 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Fri. 7 a.m.

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000) ★ Voices of Rene Russo, Jason Alexander. Live action/animated. A flying squirrel and a moose confront their adversaries Boris and Natasha. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 9:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:10 a.m.

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. A Sun. 12:30 p.m. A Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Against the Ropes (2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:25 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:55 p.m. Showtime Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014) ★★ Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner. An 11-year-old boy experiences the worst day of his young life but soon learns that he’s not alone when other members of his family encounter their own calamities. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Starz Sun. 6:04 a.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. BBC America Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Mon. 3 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2 a.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. Noon

All Saints (2017) ★★★ John Corbett, Cara Buono. Pastor Michael Spurlock receives an assignment to close a country church and sell the prime piece of land where it sits. He soon has a change of heart when the church starts to welcome refugees from Burma who know how to farm. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 4:03 a.m.

All the Money in the World (2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Wed. 2:59 p.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:40 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Acción en vivo/animada. A raíz de una serie de malos entendidos, Alvin, Simón y Teodoro llegan a creer que Dave le va a proponer matrimonio a su nueva novia en Miami y los va a abandonar. Los tres se embarcan en un viaje para evitar que esto suceda. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 8 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:10 p.m.

American Outlaws (2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

American Pie 2 (2001) ★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Old friends gather after their freshman year in college to rent a summerhouse on Lake Michigan and chase girls. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:45 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 3:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:40 p.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:05 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:07 a.m.

American Reunion (2012) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sat. 2:15 a.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:25 p.m.

An American Werewolf in London (1981) ★★★ David Naughton, Jenny Agutter. A New York student becomes the scourge of London after being bitten by a beast on the moors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sat. 1 a.m.

Anaconda (1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate. A 1970s San Diego newscaster feels threatened by the arrival of an ambitious woman looking to climb the ranks of journalism. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:25 p.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Wed. 5:12 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Fri. 6:15 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 8:55 a.m. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Anne of Green Gables (2016) Ella Ballentine, Sara Botsford. Red-haired orphan Anne grows up in Avonlea on the farm of elderly Matthew and his sister, Marilla. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVCR Fri. 6 p.m.

Anne of Green Gables: The Good Stars (2017) Ella Ballentine, Julia Lalonde. The inquisitive, free-spirited Anne Shirley turns 13 and faces a host of new experiences. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVCR Fri. 8 p.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:50 p.m.

El Ansia de Matar (1987) Mario Almada, Gilberto Trujillo. Un experimentado cazador y un hombre guatemalteco recorren el bosque en busca de una guerrilla mexicana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Sat. 9:19 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Sun. 7:28 a.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 4 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:40 a.m.

The Aspern Papers (2018) Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Joely Richardson. In 19th-century Venice, Italy, ambitious editor Morton Vint tries to get his hands on poet Jeffrey Aspern’s romantic letters to Juliana Bordereau -- his beautiful muse and lover. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) ★★★ Austin Stoker, Darwin Joston. Cops and convicts join forces to defend a barren police station from a vengeance-seeking street gang. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

At Close Range (1986) ★★★ Sean Penn, Christopher Walken. A rural teen joins his father’s crime clan and winds up running for his life with his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:25 p.m.

B



Babel (2006) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. A tragic accident’s scope expands, catching four groups of people on three continents in its terrible grip. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Baby Doll (1956) ★★★ Karl Malden, Carroll Baker. A Sicilian cotton maker seduces a Mississippi rival’s infantile bride. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Babysitter’s Nightmare (2018) Brittany Underwood, Jet Jurgensmeyer. A recently fired nurse takes a job baby-sitting on the weekend for a wealthy doctor with a diabetic son. When another local babysitter is murdered, she suspects something is not right in the doctor’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Bachelor Party Vegas (2005) ★ Kal Penn, Jonathan Bennett. An engaged man and his four friends have a series of wild misadventures in Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Sun. 12:06 p.m.

Bad Girls (1994) ★★ Madeleine Stowe, Mary Stuart Masterson. Gunslinging floozies flee town to avoid a hanging and meet an outlaw with a score to settle. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 8:26 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:52 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:31 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:10 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Banger Sisters (2002) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Susan Sarandon. Two former groupies, one with a family, the other with a wild temperament, reunite after two decades. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sun. 5:03 p.m. BET Mon. 7 a.m.

Basic (2003) ★★ John Travolta, Connie Nielsen. A DEA agent investigates the disappearance of a fearsome sergeant and his Special Forces trainees. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m. TMC Tues. 1:25 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 10:15 a.m. TBS Sun. 3 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Sat. 12:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Claude Akins. Gorilla general Aldo hounds ape leader Caesar and what’s left of humanity on simian-ruled future Earth. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Battle of the Sexes (2017) ★★★ Emma Stone, Steve Carell. The 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs became the most watched televised sports event of all time. While trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs fight more personal and complex battles. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:10 a.m.

The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms (1953) ★★ Paul Christian, Paula Raymond. Revived by a North Pole atomic blast, a submerged dinosaur swims to New York and goes to Coney Island. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 5:30 a.m.

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -- The Touring Years (2016) ★★★ Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr. Filmmaker Ron Howard examines the early years of the Beatles, from their club dates in Liverpool, England, to their concert tours in Europe and the rest of the world. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KVCR Mon. 5:30 p.m. KVCR Thur. 1:30 a.m. KVCR Fri. 11:30 a.m. KVCR Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Voices of Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson. Animated. A French maiden takes the place of her captured father in the enchanted castle of an accursed prince, and her love is his only chance to resume human form, in the Disney version of a French fairy-tale. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Because I Said So (2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Fri. 10:03 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 5 p.m. Syfy Sat. 7 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia (2009) ★★★ Joe Manganiello, Mr. Kennedy. Navy SEALS battle Colombian adversaries while on a mission to rescue a hostage. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Beneath (2013) ★ Daniel Zovatto, Bonnie Dennison. Teenage boaters become fish food for a giant underwater predator. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Beyond a Reasonable Doubt (1956) ★★ Dana Andrews, Joan Fontaine. A reporter lets his publisher frame him for murder to show the fallacy of circumstantial evidence. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Beyond White Space (2018) Holt McCallany, Zulay Henao. The captain of a deep-space vessel makes a daring decision to go after a rare and nearly extinct species. His obsession soon jeopardizes the mutinous crew when the gigantic and deadly creature attacks the ship. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:40 a.m.

The Big Clock (1948) ★★★ Ray Milland, Charles Laughton. A crime-magazine publisher kills his mistress, then orders his editor to lead a manhunt. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Big Fish (2003) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney. A young journalist searches for the truth behind the tall tales told by his ailing father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 9:45 p.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 4:26 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Wed. 9 p.m. BET Thur. 6:32 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Big Sonia (2016) Sonia Warshawski. Sonia Warshawski, a Holocaust survivor, is served an eviction notice for her tailor shop, which has thrived for 35 years. She must choose between setting up a new shop or retiring. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCET Sat. 11 p.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:55 p.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. MTV Thur. 11 p.m. MTV Fri. 9 a.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Black Sabbath: The End of the End (2017) Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne. Black Sabbath’s final performance, with onstage footage and behind-the-scenes banter. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

The Black Swan (1942) ★★★ Tyrone Power, Maureen O’Hara. As governor of Jamaica, buccaneer Henry Morgan sends a swashbuckler to capture renegade pirates. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Blood Father (2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sun. 3:43 p.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. En la década de 1970, un hombre trabaja con contrabandistas colombianos para establecer el negocio de la cocaína en los Estados Unidos. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

The Blue Angel (1930) ★★★★ Emil Jannings, Marlene Dietrich. Josef von Sternberg’s classic tells of a middle-aged professor whose obsession with a young cabaret singer leads to his downfall. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Thur. 6 a.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Boiling Point (1993) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Dennis Hopper. A Treasury agent and a mobster hunt each other according to their separate-but-equal deadlines for success. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 4:01 p.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sat. 8 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:50 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:10 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Fri. 1 p.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Mon. 9 a.m. Disney XD Mon. 6 p.m.

Boy in the Attic (2016) Abbie Cobb, Max Lloyd-Jones. A teen girl falls in love with the boy who’s been hiding in the attic of her family’s new home. When she learns that he’s been accused of murder, she will have a tough decision to make. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Mon. 11:20 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. POP Mon. 1:40 p.m. POP Mon. 9:25 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. E Sat. 2 p.m. E Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) ★★★★ William Holden, Alec Guinness. A British POW colonel orders his men to build their Japanese captor a railway bridge in the jungle. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. TCM Sat. Noon

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:35 p.m.

Bright Road (1953) ★★ Dorothy Dandridge, Philip Hepburn. A Southern schoolteacher pays special attention to her most rebellious fourth-grader. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Broken Blossoms (1919) ★★★ Lillian Gish, Richard Barthelmess. Silent. A Mongolian Buddhist takes in a London boxer’s abused daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Wed. 11 p.m.

C



The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick. An act of kindness brings a jilted architect the unwanted friendship of an unbalanced cable-TV installer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Cada oveja con su pareja (1964) Fernando Casanova, Demetrio González. Cuatro mujeres del mismo pueblo, dos puritanas y dos chicas modernas, luchan por el amor de dos hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Sat. 5:36 p.m.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant. Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 7:05 p.m. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Cape Fear (1962) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Robert Mitchum. A Southern lawyer sets a trap on a houseboat for a twisted ex-convict terrorizing his family. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Sat. 11:32 a.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 5 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. BBC America Sat. 6 p.m.

Catfish (2010) ★★★ An unexpected odyssey rolls out when a filmmaker’s brother begins receiving unusually advanced paintings from a girl, supposedly 8 years old. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Wed. 8:15 a.m.

CB4 (1993) ★★ Chris Rock, Allen Payne. Three middle-class pals try to be cell-block types and tap into the rap market but cross a drug-dealing club owner. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:40 a.m.

The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia De Havilland. British Lancers vow revenge after villainous Surat Khan slaughters every man, woman and child at their outpost. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sun. 7:25 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Cheerleader Nightmare (2018) Taylor Murphy, Melissa Ponzio. While flying a drone, a teenager sees her boyfriend cheating with the school’s head cheerleader. When the cheerleader turns up murdered, her boyfriend becomes the prime suspect, and only she can find the real killer before another murder takes place. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Chinese Zodiac (2012) ★★ Jackie Chan, Kwon Sang-Woo. Un cazador de tesoros y su equipo se embarcan en una búsqueda global para encontrar un conjunto de cabezas de bronce del zodiaco chino que fueron robadas de un palacio de Pekín en el siglo XIX. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m.

Chokehold (2018) Casper Van Dien, Melissa Croden. After her father is unceremoniously murdered by crime bosses, Zoey Delacroix decides to put her dreams of professional MMA aside and fight her way through the underground ring of street fighting to avenge her father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 2:20 a.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Class Divide (2015) Filmmaker Marc Levin examines income inequality and gentrification in Chelsea, N.Y. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. HBO Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Clínica de Migrantes (2016) Puentes de Salud, a volunteer-run clinic, provides free medical care to undocumented immigrants in Philadelphia. Here, doctors and nurse work for free to serve people who would otherwise fall through the cracks. (NR) 39 mins. HBO Tues. 5:45 a.m. HBO Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 11:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Cold Creek Manor (2003) ★ Dennis Quaid, Sharon Stone. An ex-convict plagues a couple and their two children after they move into his former mansion. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Cold Mountain (2003) ★★★ Jude Law, Nicole Kidman. During the Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier abandons his duties to make his way home to his sweetheart. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

College (2008) ★ Drake Bell, Andrew Caldwell. Three high-school seniors spend a wild weekend with members of Fairmont University’s rowdiest fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m. Starz Fri. 7:09 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:31 a.m. Starz Sat. 3:09 p.m.

Come on Danger (1942) ★ Tim Holt, Frances Neal. A ranger sides with a female outlaw after he hears her tale of a corrupt tax collector’s crimes. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Common Chord (2013) Jason Cermak, Pete Seadon. After his ex-girlfriend dies, Kyle struggles to accept the responsibility of being a father to his young daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KTBN Sat. 10 p.m.

Con el Diablo en el Cuerpo (1954) Luis Aguilar, Linda Cristal. Un hombre encuentra refugio en un rancho después de haber matado a otro hombre en defensa propia. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Concert for George (2003) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Eric Clapton. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and others celebrate the music of George Harrison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. KVCR Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Don Murray. Caesar the ape leads simians in revolt against the governor enslaving them on future Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon. The world panics as doctors race to find a cure for a rapidly spreading virus that kills those contaminated within days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Contrabando y muerte (1985) Antonio Aguilar, Ursula Prats. Un padre logra aplicar la justicia a una narcotraficante poderosa responsable de la muerte de su hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Cooking With Love (2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

Cosmic Monsters (1958) ★★ Forrest Tucker, Martin Benson. Huge insects from Planet X invade Earth after a scientist blows a hole in the ozone layer. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. POP Thur. 5 p.m. POP Thur. 7:45 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Thur. 4:50 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 a.m.

Creepshow (1982) ★★★ Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau. Five Stephen King tales inspired by 1950s comic books include a nagged professor and a tycoon with cockroaches. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Sat. 9 a.m.

The Crow (1994) ★★★ Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson. A black bird resurrects a rock musician who then avenges his own murder and his fiancee’s. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Cucurrucucú Paloma (1965) Pedro Vargas, Lupita Ferrer. Una pueblerina alcanza en la capital el triunfo artístico como cantante, pero a costa de tribulaciones amorosas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sat. Noon

The Cutting Edge (1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:35 p.m.

D



Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m.

The Darkest Hour (2011) ★ Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella. After an alien attack devastates Moscow, survivors search for a way to fight back against the deadly invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Wed. 2:45 p.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:35 a.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a ``friend to the Earth.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 7:33 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:11 p.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Dead Presidents (1995) ★★ Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Dead Still (2014) Ben Browder, Gavin Casalegno. A photographer must save his son from a supernatural camera that causes bizarre deaths. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Deadly Delusion (2017) Haylie Duff, Mike Faiola. Hoping for a fresh start, Julia, a troubled woman, moves to Los Angeles with her new boyfriend. After settling into a new home, mysterious things begin to happen. It’s not long before Julia becomes convinced that her demons have moved with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Deadly Sorority (2017) Greer Grammer, Chloe Babcook. Best friends Samantha and Kristina go their separate ways when Kristina gets into the hottest sorority on campus. The nightmare begins when Kristina is murdered and Samantha becomes the next target of the campus killer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m.

Death of a Cheerleader (2019) Aubrey Peeples, Sarah Dugdale. A shy high school outsider aspires to be beautiful, popular and perfect. She tries to become friends with the rich and pretty leader of the school’s most prestigious clique, but when she is rejected, it fuels a jealous rage that leads to murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Del Otro Lado del Puente (1980) Juan Gabriel, Valentín Trujillo. Mientras un joven cantante intenta sobrevivir en la frontera, otro siempre tiene problemas con la policía. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Delivery Man (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt. An amiable slacker discovers that the anonymous sperm donations he made to a fertility clinic 20 years ago resulted in 533 offspring and that 142 of them have now filed a lawsuit to learn his identity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Disney Mon. 4 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m. Disney Mon. 8 p.m. Disney Fri. 8 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Mon. 6 p.m.

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) ★★ Rosanna Arquette, Madonna. A bored housewife with amnesia thinks she is ``Susan,’' a wild woman on the run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Sun. 2 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E Sat. 6:30 p.m. E Sat. 9 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 4 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Sun. 11:25 a.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sun. 2:26 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. AMC Sun. 4:56 p.m.

Dig That Uranium (1956) ★★ Bowery Boys, Raymond Hatton. Slip, Sach and the rest of the gang work a mine out West and run into bad guys. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Mon. 4:15 p.m. POP Wed. 7 p.m. POP Thur. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. POP Mon. 9 a.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Fri. 5:54 a.m.

Disney’s Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sat. 8 a.m.

District 9 (2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:55 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Mon. Noon

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 11 p.m.

Dodsworth (1936) ★★★★ Walter Huston, Ruth Chatterton. An industrialist and his frivolous wife retire to Europe, where their marriage ends. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 a.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 1:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:20 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Dr. No (1962) ★★★ Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. Agent 007 foils a SPECTRE madman out to divert rockets from Cape Canaveral. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Drop Dead Fred (1991) ★★ Phoebe Cates, Rik Mayall. An unhappy housewife gets a lift from the return of her imaginary childhood friend, Drop Dead Fred. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Duelo de machetes (2011) Chavita Almada, Segio Reynoso. La tragedia se hace presente, la tranquilidad y prosperidad se transforman en desgracia y, posteriormente en venganza, con un duelo de machetes. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Dutch (1991) ★★ Ed O’Neill, Ethan Randall. A working man goes on an eye-opening road trip with a snobby preppie, his new girlfriend’s son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Audience Mon. 2 p.m.

E



Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Wed. 8:23 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:26 a.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Thur. 2:57 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:40 a.m.

Edge of Darkness (2010) ★★ Mel Gibson, Ray Winstone. After his daughter is shot on his doorstep, a Boston detective learns about her secret life and a far-reaching coverup linked to her death. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Mon. 1:17 p.m.

Elektra (2005) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Terence Stamp. Hired to kill a man and his daughter, an assassin instead protects them while battling formidable adversaries. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 11 a.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Empire (2002) ★★ John Leguizamo, Peter Sarsgaard. Interested in a legitimate business, a drug dealer borrows money and gives it to an investment banker. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Mon. 5:48 p.m. Starz Tues. 3:20 a.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:05 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Enemy Mine (1985) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Louis Gossett Jr. An Earthian space pilot crash-lands on a planet with a lizardlike warrior from the Dracon Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Sun. 6:12 a.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 11:05 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 1:40 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:18 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:39 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:48 p.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 4:07 p.m.

Everfall (2017) Jessica McLeod, Joe Perry. A year after an accident sidelines her skating career, Eva accepts an invitation to a mysterious competition in a remote town. Some terrifying events unfold in the arena, forcing Eva and her team to confront a horrifying reality. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt. Banished to Staten Island, a homicide detective hopes a murder case is his ticket back to his Manhattan precinct. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley (2015) Sarah Lind, Devon Sawa. An unfrocked priest seeks redemption by performing an exorcism on a young woman. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sat. 2:33 a.m.

Exploding Sun (2013) David James Elliott, Anthony Lemke. Una nave espacial con pasajeros, incluyendo a la esposa del presidente, realiza su vuelo inaugural alrededor de la luna y de regreso a la Tierra, pero una masiva tormenta solar saca a la nave de su curso y la dirige hacia el sol. (NR) 2 hrs. 56 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Sun. 2:18 p.m.

F



Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal (2008) Jenna Dewan, Ashley Benson. The new cheerleading coach at a high school is asked to resign by administrators after she tries to rein in five cheerleaders engaging in scandalous behavior. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Falling for Grace (2006) Fay Ann Lee, Gale Harold. A woman from New York’s Chinatown gets her ticket into high society after being mistaken for a Hong Kong heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 8:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 10:05 a.m.

Fame (2009) ★★ Asher Book, Kristy Flores. Students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts see if they have the dedication and talent necessary to achieve their dreams. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Sat. 7:49 a.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:05 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m. FXX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny y Ben enfrentan a un mensajero intergaláctico que ha llegado para preparar a la Tierra para su destrucción. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Thur. 4 p.m. KFTR Thur. 7 p.m.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Farewell, My Queen (2012) Diane Kruger, Léa Seydoux. Marie Antoinette develops a relationship with a reader during the last days of the French Revolution. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sat. 11:39 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 2:27 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:50 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:50 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:25 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Thur. 11 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Thur. 10 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:02 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:34 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 7:15 a.m.

First Daughter (2004) ★★ Katie Holmes, Marc Blucas. Under close guard by the Secret Service, the president’s daughter heads to college and finds romance with a fellow student. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:10 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:20 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Flatliners (2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 10:40 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:36 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:41 p.m.

Flirting With Disaster (1996) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette. An adoption-agency psychologist tempts a new father while they and his wife search for his birth father. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7 a.m.

The Fly (1958) ★★★ Al Hedison, Patricia Owens. A scientist’s genes are mixed with those of a common housefly during a botched teleportation experiment. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Forever Darling (1956) ★★ Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz. A guardian angel tells a wacky redhead with a rocky marriage to join her chemist husband on a field trip. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 6 a.m.

Foul Play (1978) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Chevy Chase. A San Francisco police detective protects a librarian who knows too much about a plot to kill the pope. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sat. 4 p.m.

Frankie and Johnny (1991) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. An ex-convict short-order cook chases a Manhattan waitress who plays hard to get. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:25 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:25 a.m.

Freaky Friday (2003) ★★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan. Two fortune cookies cause an engaged psychotherapist and her teenage daughter to magically exchange bodies. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 1 p.m.

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) ★ Robert Englund, Lisa Zane. Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger terrorizes his therapist daughter who tries to destroy him once and for all. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 3:50 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9 a.m.

The Freshman (1925) ★★★ Harold Lloyd, Jobyna Ralston. Silent. Although he is the butt of jokes, Harold Lamb helps win Tate College’s big football game. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 9:50 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:08 p.m. Starz Fri. 5:48 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:46 p.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

From Straight A’s to XXX (2017) Haley Pullos, Judd Nelson. A college student endures cyberbullying and even death threats when it is revealed that she has chosen to become a porn star under a pseudonym to pay off her sizable tuition expenses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Thur. 9:31 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:20 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 8 p.m.

Fun and Fancy Free (1947) ★★ Edgar Bergen, Voice of Luana Patten. Live action/animated. Ventriloquist Edgar Bergen introduces cartoons: ``Bongo,’' about a unicycling circus bear, and ``Mickey and the Beanstalk.’' (G) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Wed. 1:35 p.m.

G



Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sun. 11:42 a.m.

Gang Boy (1954) Curly Riviera. A police officer negotiates a truce between two gangs. (NR) 27 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:30 a.m. EPIX Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Gender Card Flip (2016) Collette Wolfe, Sam Huntington. A man and a woman compete in an unusual race for mayor in an alternate reality where gender roles are magically reversed. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed. 7:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 4 a.m.

The General (1927) ★★★★ Buster Keaton, Marion Mack. Silent. Union spies pursue an engineer who chased them to recover his stolen train. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Genocide (1981) ★★★ Narrated by Orson Welles, Narrated by Elizabeth Taylor. Nazi-hunter Simon Wiesenthal introduces a Holocaust history narrated by Orson Welles and Elizabeth Taylor. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Getaway (2018) Aaron Paul, Emily Ratajkowski. A couple’s attempt at reconciling their relationship at a rental house in Italy is interrupted by the owner’s evil plans. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:15 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:50 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

Gimme Shelter (2014) ★★ Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson. A pregnant teen learns to break the bonds of her past and embrace her future after taking refuge at a shelter for homeless youths. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Fri. 4:27 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Tues. 5:01 a.m. Starz Wed. 9:19 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:01 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Glory Road (2006) ★★★ Josh Lucas, Derek Luke. Coach Don Haskins leads the first all-black basketball team to NCAA victory during the 1966 season. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. Love-struck garden gnomes become part of a feud between rival neighbors in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Mon. 6:35 a.m.

God’s Little Acre (1958) ★★★ Robert Ryan, Tina Louise. Tempted by Griselda, Georgia farmer Ty Ty digs for a fortune in gold on his land. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. A Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Godzilla 2000 (2000) ★★ Takehiro Murata, Shiro Sano. The big lizard returns to Japan to destroy the country’s energy plants and nuclear reactors in order to protect the country from a pernicious UFO. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

The Gold Rush (1925) ★★★★ Charles Chaplin, Mack Swain. Silent. Mostly isolated in the Yukon, the little tramp cooks a shoe, falls in love, hangs from a cliff and strikes it rich. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Mon. 7:30 a.m. Starz Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 8 p.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Sat. 6 p.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Mon. 9:44 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Bravo Sat. 2:15 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Goodbye, Miss Turlock (1948) Narrated by John Nesbitt. John Nesbitt laments the disappearance of the rural one-room schoolhouse in America. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Goodland (2017) Matt Weiss, Cinnamon Schultz. When a stranger arrives the same day a body is discovered outside of town, a local sheriff tries to piece together a string of events that don’t quite add up. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Fri. 7:50 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Great Meadow (1931) ★★ Johnny Mack Brown, Eleanor Boardman. Pioneers and a family man leave Virginia for Kentucky during the Revolutionary War. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

The Great White Hype (1996) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Goldblum. Declining interest among white fans drives a flamboyant promoter to find a white challenger to the current heavyweight champion. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:05 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Green Card (1990) ★★ Gérard Depardieu, Andie MacDowell. A Frenchman and a New Yorker find love in a mismatched marriage of convenience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:55 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Gutierritos (1959) Carlos Baena, Elvira Quintana. Un hombre es tratado despectivamente por su esposa por ser humilde y de buen corazón, hasta que todo cambia. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

H



Hail, Caesar! (2016) ★★★ Josh Brolin, George Clooney. A studio fixer springs into action when a top movie star gets kidnapped while in costume for the swords-and-sandals epic ``Hail, Caesar!’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 5:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 6:10 a.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree. Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers’ childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Hamlet (1990) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Glenn Close. Shakespeare’s Danish prince avenges his father, slain by his mother’s new husband. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:45 a.m.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay. To carry out her plan of revenge, an unhinged woman charms a Seattle couple into hiring her as a nanny. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

The Happiest Millionaire (1967) ★★ Fred MacMurray, Tommy Steele. Philadelphia eccentric Anthony J. Drexel Biddle lives with his wife, children, pet alligators and performing butler. (G) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Fri. 1 a.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sun. 12:32 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Syfy Mon. 5:13 p.m. NBC Sat. 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:32 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:27 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 a.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:35 a.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 11:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Havana (1990) ★★ Robert Redford, Lena Olin. An American gambler loves a rich rebel’s wife in 1958 Cuba on the verge of Castro. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Head Office (1986) ★★ Judge Reinhold, Jane Seymour. A U.S. senator’s son gets a job at a conglomerate and falls for the chairman’s radical daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:10 p.m.

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) ★★★ Alan Arkin, Sondra Locke. John, a deaf and mute man, rents a bedroom in a small town to be closer to his friend, Spiros, who is also deaf. John attempts to strike up a friendship with Mick, the teenage daughter of his disabled landlord, and meets the town drunk. (G) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Heaven’s Gate (1980) ★★ Kris Kristofferson, Christopher Walken. A well-educated marshal defends immigrant settlers against cattle barons in 1890s Wyoming. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:35 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Highly Dangerous (1951) ★★★ Margaret Lockwood, Dane Clark. A U.S. newsman and a British entomologist spy on germ-warfare research in a mythical country. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

The Hitman (1991) ★ Chuck Norris, Michael Parks. Shot by his partner and left for dead, a policeman turns up years later as a mobster’s right-hand man. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues. 3:13 a.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson. Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:05 p.m.

The Hockey Champ (1939) Voice of Clarence Nash. Animated. Donald teaches to boys his hockey moves. (NR) TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Hold That Line (1952) ★ Bowery Boys, Taylor Holmes. Alumni put Slip, Sach and the gang in an Ivy League college as a test. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Fri. 8 p.m.

Hollow Man (2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

El Hombre de Negro (1967) Rodolfo de Anda, Narciso Busquets. En el Oeste, un viejo pistolero que se viste de negro tiene que ir de un lugar a otro para evitar a los que buscan fama. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Honeymoon in Vegas (1992) ★★★ James Caan, Nicolas Cage. A Las Vegas gambler wins a Hawaii fling with a private eye’s bride during a convention of Elvis impersonators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sun. 4:03 a.m.

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Thur. 10 p.m. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Sun. 10 p.m.

Horse Feathers (1932) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. A college president recruits two unlikely gridiron greats after gamblers beef up a rival school’s football team. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:05 a.m.

House of Usher (1960) ★★★ Vincent Price, Myrna Fahey. Insane aristocrat Roderick Usher, thinking his sister is dead, buries her alive. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 12:15 p.m.

How High (2001) ★ Method Man, Redman. Two stoners get into Harvard University after magic marijuana enables them to ace their tests. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:40 p.m.

How High 2 (2019) Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly. Two young entrepreneurs set out on a hash-fueled journey across Atlanta seeking funds for their on-demand munchies delivery business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:50 p.m. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. E Sun. 6 a.m. E Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. E Sun. 8 a.m. E Sun. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Wed. 5:33 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. E Sun. 10:30 a.m. E Sun. 10 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. E Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Sun. 5:43 a.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6 a.m.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron. A huntsman and a fellow warrior battle an ice queen and her evil, resurrected sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Encore Sat. 1:33 p.m. Encore Sun. 1:18 a.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:10 p.m.

I



I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Wed. 9:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 1:45 a.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. A Sun. 10 a.m. Showtime Sun. 11:05 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sun. 10:45 a.m. HBO Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 2 p.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Thur. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 8 p.m.

Identity Theft of a Cheerleader (2019) Maiara Walsh, Karis Cameron. A woman in her 30s steals the identity of a high school cheerleader. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Imaginary Heroes (2004) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Emile Hirsch. Members of a dysfunctional family react differently to the suicide of the eldest son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:40 p.m.

Immortals (2011) ★★ Henry Cavill, Stephen Dorff. A Greek stonemason named Theseus revolts against a bloodthirsty king who wants to throw the gods out of Olympus and become master of the world. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 a.m. KFTR Sun. 2 p.m.

In Person (1935) ★★ Ginger Rogers, George Brent. A movie star with a fear of crowds makes herself homely and meets a playboy who likes it. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 a.m.

In the Army Now (1994) ★★ Pauly Shore, Andy Dick. Soon after joining the Reserves, two buddies are called to active duty in Africa. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

The Inbetweeners (2011) ★★★ Simon Bird, James Buckley. Four uncool misfits take a post-high-school holiday in Malia, Crete, where they encounter a quartet of fun British gals. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Fri. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017) ★★★ Al Gore. Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world to train an army of activists and influence international climate policy. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:40 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964) ★★ Don Knotts, Carole Cook. Live action/animated. A Brooklyn bookkeeper falls off a pier, turns into a fish and helps the Navy track U-boats. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Indian Summer (1993) ★★★ Alan Arkin, Matt Craven. At the invitation of its aging director, seven people return to Camp Tamakwa, where they spent a marvelous summer 20 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 8 a.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1958) ★★★ Ingrid Bergman, Curt Jurgens. English missionary Gladys Aylward guides orphans in China under threat of a Japanese attack. (NR) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Mon. Noon

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sat. 5:49 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Mon. 11:29 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:25 a.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Wed. 1 p.m. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Interview With the Vampire (1994) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt. The immortal Louis tells of his life as a vampire recruited by Lestat in 1791 Louisiana. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:15 p.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. BBC America Mon. 4 a.m.

Intruder in the Dust (1949) ★★★★ David Brian, Claude Jarman Jr. An attorney in a small Southern town reluctantly takes on the case of a black farmer accused of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) ★★★ Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams. San Francisco health inspectors find alien pods are taking over people as they sleep. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:50 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:35 a.m.

J



Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Jane Doe: Eye of the Beholder (2008) ★★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A government agent investigates the mysterious disappearance of a valuable Vermeer painting. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Jane Doe: How to Fire Your Boss (2007) ★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. A federal agent links the murder of a colleague to an experiment in mind control. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Jane Doe: Ties That Bind (2007) ★★ Lea Thompson, Joe Penny. Despite strong evidence, a woman tries to prove that a CEO did not murder his partner. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Mon. 10 a.m. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary. Amity’s citizens and police chief dread another tourist season with a huge white shark near the beach. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:20 p.m.

Jimmy (2013) Ted Levine, Ian Colletti. A mentally impaired youth who interacts with beings he calls ``watchers’’ is asked to testify as a defense witness at a criminal trial. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KTBN Sun. 9 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 7:32 a.m.

John Carter (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Lynn Collins. Somehow transported to Mars, a war-weary human captain becomes embroiled in an epic conflict among the inhabitants of that planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:30 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Mon. Noon Paramount Mon. 5:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Mon. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 8 p.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:10 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Wed. 9:11 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:14 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:37 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:17 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 3 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. WGN America Sat. Noon WGN America Sat. 9 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Sun. 2:45 p.m. HBO Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Just Add Romance (2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sat. 9:39 a.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Mon. 2 p.m.

K



Kermesse (1958) Lilia Prado, Joaquín Cordero. Durante las fiestas patronales de un pequeño pueblo surge un triángulo amoroso entre dos jóvenes y una bella mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:35 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange. An oil explorer, a zoologist and a shipwrecked blonde capture a huge ape leading to a battle atop the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Sat. 3 a.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Wed. 11:12 a.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 11 a.m.

A Kiss Before Dying (1956) ★★★ Robert Wagner, Virginia Leith. A college student kills his rich girlfriend, then charms her sister who does not know who he is. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. EPIX Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. AXS Thur. 6 p.m. AXS Thur. 8 p.m. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Wed. 1 p.m.

The Ledge (2011) ★ Charlie Hunnam, Terrence Howard. After an atheistic neighbor has an affair with his wife, a vengeful Fundamentalist forces the man to choose between killing himself or allowing someone else to die in his place. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:40 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Mon. 9:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 1:45 a.m. POP Wed. 5 p.m. POP Wed. 9:30 p.m. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Fri. 12:32 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:12 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Fri. 5 p.m. Golf Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera. Animated. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. ABC Thur. 8 p.m. KEYT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Leisure Seeker (2017) ★★ Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland. Traveling in their family Leisure Seeker vintage recreational vehicle, John and Ella Spencer take one last road trip from Boston to the Hemingway House in the Florida Keys before his Alzheimer’s and her cancer can catch up with them. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Tues. 4:49 a.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Thur. 11:30 a.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Mon. 8 a.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. 3:30 a.m. Ovation Mon. 10 p.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. 6 a.m. Ovation Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Lifeboat (1944) ★★★ Tallulah Bankhead, William Bendix. A chic writer, a stoker and others drift with the U-boat captain who has sunk their ship. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Like Mike (2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Sun. 12:07 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:35 a.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons. Animated. After the death of his royal father, a young lion returns to battle his scheming uncle for the jungle throne. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Little Annie Rooney (1925) ★★ Mary Pickford, William Haines. Silent. A New York urchin and her big brother avenge the shooting of their policeman father. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sat. 2:05 p.m.

The Little Minister (1934) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, John Beal. A clergyman loves a noblewoman who poses as a Gypsy to help oppressed weavers in 1840 Scotland. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Mon. 5:19 a.m.

The Lonely Guy (1984) ★★ Steve Martin, Charles Grodin. A lonely New York bachelor learns that he, his buddy and others like them are a distinct social type. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:25 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Fri. 1:10 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. WGN America Sat. 9 a.m. WGN America Sat. 6 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 4:20 a.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Fri. 2:20 p.m. VH1 Fri. 7:55 p.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Niall Matter, Becca Tobin. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

The Love Bug (1968) ★★★ Dean Jones, Michele Lee. Herbie the Volkswagen has a mind of his own and wins races for a driver who treats him right. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 6:39 p.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:10 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Love, Once and Always (2018) Amanda Schull, Peter Porte. When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve it. As they set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:25 a.m.

Machete (2010) ★★ Danny Trejo, Robert De Niro. Framed for a covert assassination, a blade-wielding former Federale carves a path of blood, bullets and broken hearts as he carries out a mission of revenge. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. USA Sat. 2:31 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Sun. 6 a.m. Bravo Mon. 1:32 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Thur. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 2:52 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Thur. 5:56 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m. Bravo Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Maggie (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Abigail Breslin. Una pandemia sacude los Estados Unidos, convirtiendo a los infectados en zombis, y Maggie, la hija adolescente de un granjero, se ve afectada por la enfermedad. No obstante, el amor incondicional que su padre le profesa está por encima de todo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Magic Mike (2012) ★★★ Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer. A male stripper takes a newcomer under his wing and instructs him in the fine arts of partying, picking up women, and making plenty of money. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. POP Mon. 11:05 a.m. POP Mon. 6:50 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. MLB Mon. 8 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Sat. 6 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sat. 3:58 a.m.

Marie Antoinette (2006) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman. An Austrian teenager becomes queen of France, then later loses her head during the French Revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:55 p.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. Un soldado liberado regresa a casa desde Iraq y descubre que su esposa ha sido secuestrada por la banda de un peligroso criminal. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 4 p.m. KFTR Fri. 7 p.m.

Married to the Mob (1988) ★★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Modine. An FBI agent gets close to a gangster’s widow in order to nab a crime boss. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:05 a.m.

Mars Needs Moms (2011) ★★ Seth Green, Voice of Dan Fogler. Animated. After Martians kidnap his mother, a 9-year-old boy joins forces with a tech-savvy human and a rebel Martian to rescue her. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Mary Shelley (2017) Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth. Lord Byron challenges his houseguests to write a ghost story, which leads Mary Shelley to begin her novel ``Frankenstein.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:40 a.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Sat. 10:55 p.m.

The Mating Call (1928) ★★ Thomas Meighan, Evelyn Brent. Silent. A man returns home from the war to find that his marriage has been annulled and his ex-wife has a new husband. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Maverick (1994) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster. A lawman, a lady and a gambler head to a poker championship, where conning is the name of the game. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m.

Max 2: White House Hero (2017) Zane Austin, Carrie Genzel. Max, a military service dog, is assigned to serve on the U.S. president’s Secret Service detail. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:20 a.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Me Before You (2016) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin. A paralyzed man gets a new lease on life when a cheerful young woman becomes his caregiver. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Thur. 7 p.m. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Mon. 3 a.m. Showtime Fri. 1:10 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m. FX Tues. 1 a.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Showtime Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Mon. 7 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Mi aventura en Puerto Rico (1977) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Una familia de artistas presenta su espectáculo de caballos en Puerto Rico y sus hijos sufren un intento de secuestro. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Microscopic Mysteries (1932) Narrated by Pete Smith. The life and death struggles of insects are viewed through a microscope. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 7:55 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:10 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 3 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Sun. Noon

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. AMC Tues. 12:08 p.m.

The Misadventures of Merlin Jones (1964) ★★★ Tommy Kirk, Annette Funicello. A wacky college student reads his girlfriend’s mind, then the mind of a judge who is not what he seems. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 5:14 p.m. Starz Fri. 10 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:02 a.m. Starz Sat. 1:22 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

Mississippi Damned (2009) Adam Clark, Malcolm Goodwin. Three black kids suffer the consequences of living in a home full of abuse, addiction, and violence. (NR) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 3:05 a.m.

Mo’ Better Blues (1990) ★★ Denzel Washington, Spike Lee. Music comes first for a Manhattan jazzman with one too many lovers and a manager who gambles. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Sat. 11:21 a.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Mommy’s Secret (2016) Charisma Carpenter, Sarah Grey. A teenager is shocked to learn that her mother is responsible for a recent string of bank robberies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. POP Fri. 3 p.m. POP Fri. 8:45 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Monster’s Ball (2001) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger. A racist prison-guard has an intense affair with a black woman after her husband dies on death row. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Wed. 10:55 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 4:29 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:10 p.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 9:50 a.m. HBO Fri. 12:17 p.m.

A Most Wanted Man (2014) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams. An escaped militant’s attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent the chance to lay a trap for a well-regarded Muslim scholar who is suspected of financing terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:25 a.m.

Mr. Holmes (2015) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Laura Linney. Long-retired and near the end of his life, Sherlock Holmes grapples with an unreliable memory and must rely on his housekeeper’s son as he revisits the still-unsolved case that led to his retirement. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Fri. Noon Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A Chinese maiden disguises herself as a man to take her father’s place in battle against invading Huns. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:40 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1 p.m.

The Muppets (2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Wed. 7:26 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:15 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) ★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. The Portokalos clan makes plans for a huge wedding after a shocking family secret comes to light. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

My Evil Stepdad (2019) Jennifer Lafleur, Chris Johnson. A young college student is happy to see her widowed mother learning to love again until her ``perfect’’ online match moves in and does whatever he can to keep the girl’s mother all to himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

My Girl (1991) ★★★ Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin. An 11-year-old meets a boy and grows up at her widowed father’s funeral home in the summer of ’72. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sat. 6:15 a.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:50 a.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on ``The One’’ try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his ``Police Squad’’ pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Fri. 6:35 p.m.

The Nanny Express (2009) ★★ Vanessa Marcil, Brennan Elliott. A woman tries to heal a family when she becomes a nanny for a widower’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Jeremy Northam. Software allowing Internet access to classified government files makes a computer nerd the target of a British hacker’s criminal organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Never Look Away (2018) ★★★ Tom Schilling, Sebastian Koch. When two German art students fall in love, the girl’s father, who has a devastating secret, vows to end their relationship. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Mon. 2:06 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Fri. 11 p.m. CMT Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Nightcrawler (2014) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. A freelance cameraman goes to increasingly greater lengths to get shots of the most-lurid and disturbing crimes on the dark streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. A young woman wages a desperate battle to protect the soul of her unborn child from dream stalker Freddy Krueger. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:51 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. Grotesque Freddy Krueger gives some more suburban teenagers something to dream about. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Fri. 11:52 a.m. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) ★★ Heather Langenkamp, Patricia Arquette. Institutionalized teenagers who share similar nightmares join forces to rid themselves of a murderer’s influence. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Fri. 2:15 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Fri. 12:15 p.m.

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:35 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. Dios elige a Noé para construir un arca y salvar a los animales y su familia de una inundación apocalíptica. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:35 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:45 p.m.

Ode to Billy Joe (1976) ★★ Robby Benson, Glynnis O’Connor. A drunken encounter traumatizes teenage Billy Joe, who loves a girl in 1953 Mississippi. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Of Mice and Men (1939) ★★★★ Burgess Meredith, Lon Chaney Jr. Based on John Steinbeck’s novel about the relationship between a migrant worker and his slow-witted friend. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Thur. 8 a.m.

127 Hours (2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Mon. 11:27 p.m.

Operation Odessa (2018) In the early 1990s, three friends set out to hustle the Russian mob, the Cali cartel and the DEA for the score of a lifetime. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Operation: Endgame (2010) ★★ Joe Anderson, Rob Corddry. After a rogue agent kills their boss, rival spies kill one another on sight while searching for an escape route from their underground headquarters. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. FXX Fri. 11 a.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 3:10 a.m.

Out of Time (2003) ★★ Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes. Considered a suspect in a deadly arson, a police chief must cover his tracks while trying to prove his innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sat. 4:01 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. IFC Wed. 1 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:05 a.m.

La pachanga (1981) Julissa, Claudia Islas. En un edificio, al mismo tiempo se festeja el cumpleaños de una muchacha y se vela a un viejo que murió de frío. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Sat. 5:49 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. E Mon. 6 p.m. E Mon. 9 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Parker (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Jennifer Lopez. Un ladrón es traicionado por su propia banda, quienes lo abandonan a su suerte y lo dan por muerto. Si embargo, sobrevive y, con la ayuda de una infiltrada, promete vengarse y apropiarse del botín que robaron sus antiguos camaradas. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Mon. 4 p.m. KFTR Mon. 7 p.m.

The Party (2017) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruno Ganz. Janet hosts an intimate gathering of friends in her London home to celebrate her political ascension. As Janet’s husband provokes a series of revelations, a night that began with champagne soon ends up with arguments, shouting and a pointed gun. (R) 1 hr. 11 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sun. 9 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 6 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Patriots Day (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon. In the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings, police Sgt. Tommy Saunders, FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers and Commissioner Ed Davis join survivors, first responders and other investigators in a race against time to find the suspects. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. History Thur. 8 a.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform ``Band on the Run,’' ``Silly Love Songs,’' ``Maybe I’m Amazed.’' (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:35 p.m.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. Tras descubrir que él es el hijo del dios griego Poseidón, un joven se convierte en el principal sospechoso del robo del relámpago de Zeus. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

A Perfect Getaway (2009) ★★ Steve Zahn, Timothy Olyphant. Newlyweds find terror in paradise when they encounter other hikers who claim that some tourists were found brutally murdered. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sat. 4:22 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards. A teen and his buddy take a shot-dead dog to a sacred burial ground where it comes back to life, riled. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Phat Girlz (2006) ★★ Mo’Nique, Jimmy Jean-Louis. Two large women -- one a tart-tongued gal who wants to be a fashion designer -- struggle to find love and acceptance in a culture where thin is in. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:15 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:40 a.m.

The Phenix City Story (1955) ★★★ John McIntire, Richard Kiley. The son of an ill-fated anti-crime crusader tries to clean up his notorious Alabama hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sun. 6 a.m.

Phoenix (1998) ★★ Ray Liotta, Anthony LaPaglia. A cop with a big gambling debt gets three buddies involved in a deadly crime to pay off the bookie. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:50 a.m.

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) ★★★ George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield. Corrupted by a lord, Oscar Wilde’s London aristocrat stays young, but his portrait begins to age. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Piranha (1978) ★★ Bradford Dillman, Heather Menzies. Two people unwittingly free a mad military scientist’s mutant fish near a summer camp and resort lake. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Planes (2013) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Julie Bowen. Animated. After his engine gets damaged, world-famous air racer Dusty must shift gears and find a new career. He joins an elite crew of firefighting aircraft devoted to protecting historic Piston Peak National Park. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Mon. 5:09 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:25 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Fri. 11:47 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:45 p.m. Freeform Mon. 3 p.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) ★★★★ Ronald Colman, Madeleine Carroll. Court followers foil a plot by having a British look-alike pose as the king of Ruritania. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Private Property (1960) ★★ Corey Allen, Warren Oates. A hoodlum plots to seduce a lonely housewife and turn her over to his virginal friend. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sun. 5:41 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Pushing Tin (1999) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. Two air traffic controllers who thrive on living dangerously compete to outdo each other on several levels. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:35 a.m. Cinemax Mon. 9:40 p.m.

A Qué le Tiras Cuando Sueñas Mexicano (1979) ★★ Luis de Alba. Un profesor se enamora de una mujer que tiene una deuda pendiente con unos criminales que quieren atraparla. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:55 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 6:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Encore Sun. 1:32 p.m. Encore Sun. 11:27 p.m.

Real Genius (1985) ★★ Val Kilmer, Gabe Jarret. Tech-school prodigies learn their laser project is actually a death beam funded by the military. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 1 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Thur. 3:05 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:06 a.m.

Red Dragon (2002) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton. A former FBI agent asks Dr. Hannibal Lecter for help in stopping a serial killer who slaughters families. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Mon. 9:26 a.m.

Red Planet (2000) ★ Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Earth dies, a team of American astronauts tries to colonize Mars to save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Repo Man (1984) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Harry Dean Stanton. Punker Otto tries to repossess a Chevy Malibu with something alien and atomic in the trunk. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Thur. 11:56 a.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Thur. 1:02 a.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sun. 2:26 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Thur. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick, Poindexter and Booger attend a big fraternity convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Thur. 1:30 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation (1992) ★★ Robert Carradine, Ted McGinley. Skolnick and fellow alumni help their nerd fraternity block a power play at the old alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Thur. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 2 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 4 a.m.

Rhapsody (1954) ★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Vittorio Gassman. An heiress loves and leaves a violinist and a pianist, to music by Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

The Ring Two (2005) ★★ Naomi Watts, Simon Baker. A female journalist must prevent evil Samara from taking possession of her son’s soul. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 12:40 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sat. 11 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

Ringo and His Golden Pistol (1966) ★★ Mark Damon, Valeria Fabrizi. Vengeful brothers pick a fight with a quick-draw bounty hunter who knows how to use dynamite. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Rio Grande (1950) ★★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. A cavalry colonel’s Southern wife and estranged son, a soldier, join him at a fort out West. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Roadkill (2011) ★★ Diarmuid Noyes, Kacey Barnfield. A gigantic predatory bird stalks two siblings and a group of friends in the wilderness. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 4 a.m.

RoboCop 3 (1993) ★ Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman takes to the air to defend a run-down neighborhood from a Japanese tycoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Robocroc (2013) Corin Nemec, Steven Hartley. A top-secret project transforms a humongous crocodile into a metallic, killing machine. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Thur. 1 a.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) ★★ Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell. Roman J. Israel is an idealistic defense attorney who joins another law firm after the death of his boss and mentor. Israel’s legacy of activism soon gets put to the test when he takes on the case of Langston Bailey, a young man accused of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Tues. 1:08 a.m.

Rookie of the Year (1993) ★★★ Thomas Ian Nicholas, Gary Busey. A boy lands a job with the Chicago Cubs after an arm injury leaves him with major-league pitching talent. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. MLB Sat. 11 a.m.

Rooster Cogburn (1975) ★★ John Wayne, Katharine Hepburn. One-eyed Marshal Cogburn helps a Bible-toting spinster find the men who killed her preacher father. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 5:55 p.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Rules of Attraction (2002) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Ian Somerhalder. A drug dealer, a bisexual and the latter’s ex-girlfriend search for love while partying at college. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:50 p.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sun. 9:44 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. Noon HBO Fri. 9:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

Sadie Thompson (1928) ★★★ Gloria Swanson, Lionel Barrymore. Silent. A religious fanatic lusts for a wayward woman who loves a Marine sergeant in the South Seas. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

La sangre de un valiente (1992) Antonio Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar. La historia de uno de los verdaderos héroes de la Revolución. Aquellos hombres que lucharon con Pancho Villa. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Saving Mr. Banks (2013) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks. Walt Disney pulls out all the stops to get the movie rights to ``Mary Poppins’’ from its prickly author, P.L. Travers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Thur. 4:28 a.m.

Scarface (1932) ★★★ Paul Muni, Ann Dvorak. Despite warnings from crime boss Johnny Lovo, reckless mobster Tony Camonte shoots his way to the top of the Chicago underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Searchers (1956) ★★★★ John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter. A Confederate veteran and his part-Cherokee partner search five years for a kidnapped girl. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 11:33 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:20 p.m.

Secondhand Lions (2003) ★★★ Michael Caine, Robert Duvall. In the 1960s, an urban teen stays with his rural great-uncles and listens to their fantastic tales. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Wed. 1:08 p.m.

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders (2019) Denise Richards, Savannah May. A new transfer student reluctantly tries out for the cheerleading team at the insistence of her overly-ambitious mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Secrets in a Small Town (2019) Kate Drummond, Rya Kihlstedt. A mother’s worst nightmare comes true when her teenaged daughter goes missing. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Seduced by My Neighbor (2018) Andrea Bogart, Trevor St. John. A single mom moves into the suburbs and starts dating a firefighter, only to find herself the target of an obsessive neighborhood watchman who aims to prove he’s the best man to protect her -- even if he has to create the danger himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:34 a.m.

Seeing Ceylon (1952) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A tour of Ceylon. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:21 a.m.

Selena (1997) ★★★ Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos. A beautiful Mexican-American singer’s skyrocketing international career ends abruptly. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. BET Wed. 2:32 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

Senna (2010) ★★★ Alain Prost, Frank Williams. Ayrton Senna becomes a three-time Formula One racing champion and Brazil’s national hero before his untimely death at age 34. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 7:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Sequoia (1934) ★★ Jean Parker, Samuel S. Hinds. A girl and a forest ranger befriend a deer and a puma, natural enemies, who grow up and are hunted together. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Seventh Son (2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Shack (2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. CMT Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

Shanghai Surprise (1986) ★ Sean Penn, Madonna. An American tie salesman and a missionary team up to track down missing opium in 1938 China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:20 p.m.

She’s the One (1996) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Maxine Bahns. An affair with his cab-driver brother’s ex-fiancee typifies a married Wall Street guy’s need for sibling rivalry. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10 a.m.

The Shooting (1967) ★★ Millie Perkins, Jack Nicholson. A woman, two bounty hunters and a gunman ride into a desert and run out of water. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Thur. 11 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Fri. 2:17 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:03 p.m.

Silencio (2018) Melina Matthews, Rupert Graves. A woman stumbles upon long-lost family secrets while searching for a powerful stone in Mexico’s mysterious Zone of Silence. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Tues. 1:42 a.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Silver Lake (2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Sun. 9 p.m. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m. Audience Fri. 9 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FXX Fri. 1 p.m. FXX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

6 Bullets (2012) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Joe Flanigan. A mercenary who specializes in finding missing children is hired to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a champion in mixed martial arts. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 9 a.m. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 9:57 a.m.

Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business (2014) Filmmaker Elio Espana chronicles Prince’s legal battle with his record company in which he reclaimed the rights to his intellectual property and set the norm across the music world. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Fri. 7 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Snakehead Swamp (2014) Ayla Kell, Antonio Fargas. Genetically altered snakehead fish wreak havoc in the swamps of Louisiana. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Snakes on a Plane (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kenan Thompson. El agente del FBI Nelville Flynn debe enfrentar a un grupo de serpientes que han sido liberadas a bordo de un avión con la intención de matar al testigo que está bajo su custodia. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Snowball Express (1972) ★★ Dean Jones, Nancy Olson. A New Yorker inherits an old Rockies hotel and revives it as a resort with his wife and family. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 11:55 p.m.

Soldier (1998) ★★ Kurt Russell, Jason Scott Lee. A soldier, trained as such from birth, helps colonists stave off a team of genetically engineered killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Sat. 4 p.m. E Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 6:31 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:21 p.m.

Sorority Stalker (2018) Haley Webb, Haley Pullos. When Aya bumps into Taryn and learns she has been dumped by the very guy she just moved to Los Angeles to be with, Aya welcomes her into her home. But Taryn will do anything, even kill, to create the family bond she desperately wants. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Soul Food (1997) ★★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox. Three sisters deal with romantic crises and their widowed mother’s fatal illness. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Wed. 11:43 a.m.

Sounder (1972) ★★★★ Cicely Tyson, Paul Winfield. A sharecropper’s wife keeps the family together after he goes to prison in 1930s Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Southerner (1945) ★★★★ Zachary Scott, Betty Field. Poor white tenant farmers battle fierce odds to make a living on a Texas plot. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Sparkle (2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Wed. 6 p.m. BET Thur. 3:32 p.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:50 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. As James Bond ventures toward the heart of the sinister organization SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FXX Wed. 8 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 a.m. Showtime Tues. 1 a.m. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 7:32 a.m.

Spreadin’ the Jam (1945) Jan Clayton, Ben Lessy. Tenants throw a music-filled rent party for a gal who’s having trouble making ends meet. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to ``the Boss’’ and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Sat. 6 a.m.

Stalked by My Ex (2017) Yves Bright, Tamara Braun. Una mujer y su hija adolescente huyen a su localidad de origen cuando descubren que el exesposo de la mujer, un hombre violento que la maltrataba, está a punto de salir de prisión. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 4 p.m. KFTR Wed. 7 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) ★★★★ Janet Gaynor, Fredric March. A matinee idol turns to alcohol when his wife’s acting career starts to take off and his own popularity begins to dwindle. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. The crew of the Enterprise must prevent a replica of Capt. Picard from overtaking Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Thur. 6 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TBS Sun. 5 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m. TNT Thur. 3 p.m.

Starman (1984) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Karen Allen. A Wisconsin widow falls in love with an alien who has remade himself as a double of her husband. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Staying Alive (1983) ★★ John Travolta, Cynthia Rhodes. The dancing hero of ``Saturday Night Fever’’ is six years older, beyond disco and ready for Broadway. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m.

The Stepfather (1987) ★★★ Terry O’Quinn, Jill Schoelen. A Pacific Northwest teen suspects that her mother’s smiling new husband is not what he appears to be. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Steven Universe: The Movie (2019) Voices of Zach Callison, Deedee Magno. Animated. Steven thinks he is done defending the Earth until a new threat arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TOON Mon. 6 p.m. TOON Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Strangers (2008) ★★ Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman. Three masked assailants terrorize a young couple in a romantic getaway to a remote cottage. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Thur. 8:32 a.m.

Street Scene (1931) ★★★★ Sylvia Sidney, William Collier. Based on the play by Elmer Rice. Tenement dwellers in New York’s impoverished districts wage a daily battle for survival. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Stuck on You (2003) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. Conjoined twins go to Hollywood and land a role on a television show starring Cher. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Thur. 2:26 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:59 p.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Sudden Death (1995) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Powers Boothe. An arena fire marshal may be the only hope for the U.S. vice president, held hostage at a Pittsburgh hockey game. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 2:09 p.m.

Summer in the Vineyard (2017) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. When Frankie and Nate agree to host an annual celebration, they must make a big splash to ensure the viability of their winery going forward. The paramours will find out if business can be mixed with pleasure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Super (2010) ★★ Rainn Wilson, Ellen Page. After his wife leaves him, a fry cook emulates a TV superhero and transforms himself into a costumed vigilante. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Superstar (1999) ★ Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Swingers (1996) ★★★ Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn. Would-be sultans of coolness help a socially inept friend find romance as they strut through Hollywood and Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 4:35 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:50 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Swung (2015) Elena Anaya, Owen McDonnell. A man having trouble in the bedroom and his girlfriend stumble upon the swinger scene, which might be a messy solution to their problems. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 3:05 a.m.

Tabloid (2010) ★★★ Joyce McKinney, Troy Williams. Live action/animated. In the 1970s, former Miss Wyoming Joyce McKinney becomes obsessed with a Mormon acquaintance and flies to England to abduct him after he goes there for missionary work. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sun. 6:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Tailor of Panama (2001) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush. In Panama an unprincipled spy enlists a tailor to gather information about the canal for the British government, but the details soon become lies. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:40 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Wed. 7:30 p.m. CMT Wed. 11:45 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:20 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Mon. 8:01 a.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Tarzan’s Desert Mystery (1943) ★★ Johnny Weissmuller, Nancy Kelly. The ape man and Boy meet a chorus girl on her way to warn a sheik about Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Wed. 5 p.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Sun. 11 p.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Terminator Salvation (2009) ★★ Christian Bale, Sam Worthington. As the machines prepare for a final attack, John Connor and a mysterious stranger delve into the heart of Skynet and uncover a terrible secret involving the annihilation of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Mon. 11:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl. A cyborg from the future must protect John Connor from a superior model sent to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Mon. 9 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Mon. 6 p.m.

The Terror of Hallow’s Eve (2017) Caleb Thomas, Sarah Lancaster. A bullied boy’s desire for revenge is so intense that it summons a supernatural entity that frightens his enemies to death. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Tess (1979) ★★★ Nastassja Kinski, Peter Firth. A noble peasant beauty is victimized by men and Victorian ways. (PG) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:05 a.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:55 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Them Thar Hills (1934) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie go to the mountains and find a well full of moonshine. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Them! (1954) ★★★ James Whitmore, Edmund Gwenn. Bug experts, a state trooper and an FBI agent track giant mutant ants from New Mexico to Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

There’s No Business Like Show Business (1954) ★★★ Ethel Merman, Dan Dailey. The story of a vaudeville couple and their children spans the world wars. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. Ovation Sat. 5:30 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Thur. 8:30 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (1921) ★★★ Douglas Fairbanks, Leon Barry. Silent. D’Artagnan helps Athos, Porthos and Aramis foil Cardinal Richelieu’s plot to besmirch the queen. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 4:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Three O’Clock High (1987) ★★ Casey Siemaszko, Anne Ryan. A bully challenges a California high-school student to a 3 o’clock fight in the parking lot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 9:08 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:33 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:28 p.m.

Three to Tango (1999) ★ Matthew Perry, Neve Campbell. A wealthy businessman and his mistress believe the architect looking out for her is gay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:20 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Fri. 10 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

‘Til Death Do Us Part (2017) ★ Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh. Madison Roland finds love with another man after she leaves her abusive husband, Michael, and changes her identity. All seems well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts and re-creates her nightmare all over again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:20 a.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Thur. 5 p.m. Golf Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Sun. 1 p.m. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Too Many Girls (1940) ★★ Lucille Ball, Richard Carlson. An heiress attends a Southwest college with four football-star bodyguards hired by her father. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Sun. 7:10 p.m. Paramount Mon. 1:02 a.m.

Top Hat (1935) ★★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A woman believes that an enamored dancer is her best friend’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Sun. 9 a.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 5 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sat. 9 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. FX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FX Sat. 1:02 a.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Paramount Sun. 3:44 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:32 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. EPIX Mon. Noon EPIX Mon. 12:20 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston. Three unlucky Americans seek gold in Mexico, agreeing beforehand to split it equally. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. Noon

Trouble With the Curve (2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 1 p.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2018) ★ Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey. A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare turns deadly for a group of college friends in Mexico. The rules are simple but wicked -- tell the truth or die, do the dare or die, and if you stop playing, you die. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m. HBO Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Tully (2018) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Hesitant at first, a mother of three welcomes a nighttime nanny named Tully into her home to help take care of her newborn daughter. She soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does -- forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Turbo (2013) ★★ Voices of Ryan Reynolds, Paul Giamatti. Animated. A snail gets the chance to escape his slow-paced life and race in the Indianapolis 500 when a freak accident gives him the power of superspeed. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham. A drooling dog helps a tidy detective link California beach-town foul play to a drug-money laundry. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 12:50 p.m. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

12 Strong (2018) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon. In the wake of Sept. 11, Capt. Mitch Nelson leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take down the Taliban and al-Qaida. Outgunned and outnumbered, Nelson and his forces face overwhelming odds in a fight against a ruthless enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Tues. 12:05 p.m.

28 Days Later (2002) ★★★ Cillian Murphy, Noah Huntley. Survivors try to stay a step ahead of vicious, virus-infected humans that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 3:47 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 7:25 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Sat. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Paramount Sat. Noon

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 11:48 a.m. Encore Sun. 8 p.m.

The Twisted Son (2019) Andrea Roth, Tygh Runyan. A mother who is consumed by grief over the death of her teenage son forms a strong bond with her new tenant, a young man who slowly begins to reveal a darker and more dangerous side. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sat. 9:49 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. USA Thur. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 5:22 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7:56 p.m.

Under the Wire (2018) Ziad Abaza, Janine Birkett. Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin and photographer Paul Conroy enter Syria in February of 2012 to cover the plight of Syrian civilians trapped in Homs. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. Noon

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Sat. 1 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:56 p.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Unfriended (2014) ★★ Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm. A teenager and her five friends become the prey of an unknown online presence that wants revenge for a shaming video that caused a classmate to kill herself one year prior. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:35 p.m.

The Uninvited Pest (1943) Animated. Barney Bear tries to get rid of a pesky squirrel who wants to steal his nuts. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m.

Upside Down (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jim Sturgess. Though it is forbidden, a man devises a way to reunite with a long-lost love from the twin world that sits just above his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Wed. 7 p.m.

Uptown Girls (2003) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 9 a.m.

Valentín de la Sierra (1968) Antonio Aguilar, Lupita Ferrer. Un jefe revolucionario cae en una trampa, su mujer y el pueblo lo salvan pero su campamento es arrasado. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Valentine Ever After (2016) Autumn Reeser, Eric Johnson. A woman finds love and her true calling in life while performing community service for her involvement in a bar brawl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Valentine in the Vineyard (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. Winemakers plan a wedding while also executing a high-stakes business expansion. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Very, Very Valentine (2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

La violetera (1958) Carmen Rodríguez, Félix Fernández. Una vendedora de violetas y un joven se conocen en un bar y a pesar de las diferencias sociales deciden casarse. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Visit (2015) ★★ Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould. A teen and her younger brother discover a shocking secret about their seemingly charming grandparents while staying at their remote Pennsylvania farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, ``Global Thermonuclear War.’' (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:36 a.m.

The Wasp Woman (1960) ★ Susan Cabot, Fred Eisley. A cosmetics queen is transformed into a murderous monster after she uses an insect chemical to preserve her beauty. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan Silverman. Two guys party with their bumped-off boss at his Long Island beach house, and no one notices. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 6:30 a.m.

A Weekend With the Family (2016) Marques Houston, Karrueche Tran. A young attorney tries to keep the peace when his loving girlfriend arranges a surprise get-together with both of their families. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. BET Sun. 2:40 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

White Boy (2017) In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Fri. 4:23 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Mon. 9 a.m. Paramount Mon. 11 p.m.

The White Tower (1950) ★★ Glenn Ford, Alida Valli. An American scales an Alpine peak with an Italian girl and climbers from other countries. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Sun. 9:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 2:43 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:28 a.m.

The Wild One (1954) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Mary Murphy. Johnny and his motorcycle gang take over Wrightsville, and the local sheriff is helpless to stop them. When Johnny finds himself attracted to the sheriff’s daughter, he decides to stick around. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Witchslayer Gretl (2012) Shannen Doherty, Paul McGillion. Witch hunter Hansel returns to the haunted forest and learns that his sister, Gretl, is still alive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Wizard (1989) ★ Fred Savage, Beau Bridges. A boy and a girl take his hidden-genius brother to a big-money video-game tournament in Los Angeles. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sat. 5:52 a.m.

A Woman Under the Influence (1974) ★★★ Gena Rowlands, Peter Falk. The loving wife of a blue-collar boss somehow crosses the line from quirkiness to madness. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:35 a.m.

The Wood (1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:40 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 p.m.

The Woodcarver (2012) John Ratzenberger, Dakota Daulby. Matthew Stevenson has trouble accepting his parent’s divorce and vents his anger by vandalizing a church. An old and godly widower takes Matthew under his wing to repair the damage, and helps him find faith. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KTBN Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Mon. 12:56 p.m.

The Wrong Crush (2017) Vivica A. Fox, Ricardo Hoyos. A high school track star with a troubled past meets a new admirer who has recently transferred to the school. As his advances becomes more and more forceful, she begins to fear that her past has come back to haunt her in a very dangerous way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

The Wrong Student (2017) Jessica Morris, Jason-Shane Scott. A student becomes obsessed with her soccer coach When he rejects her advances, she turns her unhealthy rage at his girlfriend, attempting to sabotage her entire life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

The Wrong Teacher (2018) Jessica Morris, Philip McElroy. Successful teacher and author Charlotte Hansen has a passionate, one-night stand with a younger man, Chris. She later finds out that he is 18 years old and a student at her high school. Now, Chris will stop at nothing to have her for himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Wed. 2 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Yes, I Do (2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Yo Quiero Ser Mala (1949) Maria Elena Marquez, Abel Salazar. Una modesta artista se siente muy amargada al enterarse de que su amado la traiciona con una artista y decide ser mala. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

You Again (2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8 a.m.

You Only Live Twice (1967) ★★★ Sean Connery, Akiko Wakabayashi. Agent 007 plays dead, then comes back as an Asian to save the world from SPECTRE’s Blofeld. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Thur. 7:16 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Wed. 4 p.m.

