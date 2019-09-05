Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Mexican expressionist artist Francisco Toledo dies at 79

Francisco Toledo
Francisco Toledo was “an authentic defender of nature, customs and traditions of our people,” according to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Above, Toledo in 2004.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 5, 2019
8:33 PM
MEXICO CITY — 

Mexico’s president has announced the death of expressionist painter Francisco Toledo, who was well-known and respected in the country for both his art and his activism.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote in his Twitter account late Thursday that “art is mourning.” He called the 79-year-old Toledo “an authentic defender of nature, customs and traditions of our people.”

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Toledo’s enigmatic paintings and sculptures were marked by the animals, colors and traditions of his native Oaxaca state.

His activism was also centered in Oaxaca, particularly for saving its historic buildings and green spaces and defending against cultural encroachment.

Associated Press
