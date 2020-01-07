New podcast “Chasing Cosby” chronicles the rise and fall of Bill Cosby

For nearly half a century, Bill Cosby led a dark secret life preying on women. The comedian carefully coaxed them into feeling safe and cared for, then left them to pick up the pieces of their lives.
It all started with Andrea Constand. She carried the burden of being the only one of the 60-plus accusers whose case could be tried in a court of law. Cosby’s now behind bars, still claiming he was wrongly persecuted.
Chasing Cosby, a new podcast from the Los Angeles Times, collects the first-hand accounts of women who say they were drugged and assaulted by “America’s Dad.” And in her own words, Andrea Constand finally gets to tell her side of the story.
Listen to the trailer now and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. The first two episodes premiere on Jan. 14.