Moments from the 2020 SAG Awards

Jan. 19, 2020
9:48 PM
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston is announced as the winner for female actor in a drama series (“The Morning Show”) at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nicholas Crovetti, Ivy George and Cameron Crovetti
Nicholas Crovetti, left, Ivy George and Cameron Crovetti arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Priah Ferguson, from left, Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo
Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. He went on to win the male in a supporting role award, and his Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro is honored with the life achievement award during the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio
Robert De Niro, left, is presented with the lifetime achievement award by Leonardo DiCaprio during the show at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“Parasite” actors Park So-Dam, from left, Lee Sun-Kyun, Choi Woo-Shik, Lee Jeong-eun and Song Kang-ho
“Parasite” actors Park So-Dam, Lee Sun-Kyun, Choi Woo-Shik, Lee Jeong-eun and Song Kang-ho celebrate their win for cast in a motion picture at the SAG Awards.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Meryl Streep and Sam Rockwell
Meryl Streep reacts with Sam Rockwell after he’s announced as the winner of the SAG Award for male actor in a TV movie or limited series.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter reacts to winning the SAG Award for ensemble in a drama series with her “The Crown” co-stars.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dexter Fletcher and Margot Robbie
Dexter Fletcher and Margot Robbie arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

