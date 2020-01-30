11 only-in-Vegas art sights, from Banksy and Basquiat to ‘Mantis’ and ‘Meerkat’

Las Vegas is a city of the big: big wins, big losses, big portions, big hotels. Should we surprised that the city’s public art goes big too, whether it’s a 21-story Shepard Fairey mural or a 13-foot-long Damien Hirst shark?

When your gambling game is off, get your culture on with Las Vegas’ art. A great place to start is downtown, which since 2013 has held an annual music and art festival called Life Is Beautiful, which brought a colorful slew of murals, sculptures and installations on and around Fremont Street year-round.

Here are more 11 very Vegas art sights: