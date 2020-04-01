Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Celebrities mourn Adam Schlesinger: ‘The world will be a less tuneful place without him’

Adam Schlesinger
Adam Schlesinger, seen at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, died Wednesday of coronavirus complications.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
April 1, 2020
5:39 PM
Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of the rock band Fountains of Wayne, died Wednesday from complications related to the coronavirus.

In addition to writing songs such as “Stacy’s Mom” with bandmate Chris Collingwood, Schlesinger was known for his songwriting work for film, television and Broadway productions. Many fans took to social media to pay tribute to his body of work, including the title song from the film “That Thing You Do!” as well as tunes from the critically acclaimed TV series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Fellow musicians also paid their respects.

“Adam Schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place,” producer Jack Antonoff said on Twitter. “An honor to live at the same time he made his work.”

Musician Rick Springfield noted in his remembrance that Schlesinger “had a brilliant gift for melody.”

“Adam Schlesinger was one talented man and the world will be a less tuneful place without him,” Springfield tweeted.

More Twitter tributes below:

