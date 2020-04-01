Celebrities mourn Adam Schlesinger: ‘The world will be a less tuneful place without him’

Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of the rock band Fountains of Wayne, died Wednesday from complications related to the coronavirus.

In addition to writing songs such as “Stacy’s Mom” with bandmate Chris Collingwood, Schlesinger was known for his songwriting work for film, television and Broadway productions. Many fans took to social media to pay tribute to his body of work, including the title song from the film “That Thing You Do!” as well as tunes from the critically acclaimed TV series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Fellow musicians also paid their respects.

“Adam Schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place,” producer Jack Antonoff said on Twitter. “An honor to live at the same time he made his work.”

Advertisement

Musician Rick Springfield noted in his remembrance that Schlesinger “had a brilliant gift for melody.”

“Adam Schlesinger was one talented man and the world will be a less tuneful place without him,” Springfield tweeted.

More Twitter tributes below:

Advertisement

adam schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. an honor to live at the same time he made his work. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 1, 2020

and most famously That Thing You Do. I knew him best as a mentor, and a friend. We must take this seriously. People are sick and dying. It is hard to stay locked indoors but lives will be saved. Take care of each other. Rest In Peace, my dear friend. -Chris — Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) April 1, 2020

Raising my head above water to say that I’m grieving Adam Schlesinger. I know so many people who knew him much better than I did, and I’m grieving for them as well. Love to you all in trying times. — Ted Leo (@tedleo) April 1, 2020

Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented. He graciously wrote the theme song to my “KATHY” talk show called “I’ll say it” He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday💔 https://t.co/SpTdcoBIco — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 1, 2020

a few years ago i noticed adam schlesinger followed me, i did the uncool move of DMing to say i'd been a fan since i was a kid - from that thing you do, josie soundtrack, fountains of wayne, more. he messaged back, couldn't have been more encouraging + kind. RIP to a songs hero — speedy ortiz haunted presence? (@sad13) April 1, 2020

So sad to hear the news of Adam Schlesinger’s passing. A prolific and skilled songwriter with so many more songs to share. That Thing You Do is a masterwork and I just recently revisited Fountains of Wayne’s epic record Welcome Interstate Managers. So sad. May he rest in peace. — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) April 1, 2020

We will miss you... Adam Schlesinger died of Covid 19 at age 52 today. He was writing the Music for The Nanny Musical. Devasted😥😭😩 My prayers are for you. May peace be with you... https://t.co/bQ4aMznKk4 — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) April 1, 2020

Ugh. Heartbreaking to hear about Adam Schlesinger having passed. Such a brilliant songwriter. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 1, 2020

Advertisement

So sad to lose Adam Schlesinger. I knew him for over 20 years. Worked on some songs together, toured the US supporting Fountains, and always found him to be an explemplary craftsman, artist and mensch. Love you buddy. — Ben Lee (@benleemusic) April 1, 2020

Adam Schlesinger was one talented man and the world will be a less tuneful place without him. I wrote a few songs with him when I was living in New York and he had a brilliant gift for melody. ♥️Love and healing to his family #AdamSchlesinger pic.twitter.com/EPBaIj6J4r — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) April 1, 2020

RIP to this guy. One of my favorite band names ever...Fountains of Wayne. (NJ) Adam Schlesinger, Emmy Winner and Fountains of Wayne Cofounder, Dies of Coronavirus Complications https://t.co/yayZ2iKYXA via @variety — Pete Yorn (@peteyorn) April 1, 2020