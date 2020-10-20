Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Entertainment & Arts

Hollywood rallies behind Jeff Bridges after his cancer diagnosis

Actor Jeff Bridges
Actor Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Oct. 20, 2020
9:20 AM
The Hollywood community is sending its love to Jeff Bridges after the screen icon revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

On Monday, the “Big Lebowski” actor shared his cancer diagnosis on social media and thanked his many well-wishers for their kind words.

Among the thousands who penned encouraging comments on Twitter and Instagram were Olivia Wilde, George Takei, Rosario Dawson, Patricia Arquette, Andy Garcia, Rosanna Arquette, Rosie Perez, Steve Martin, Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning and Barbra Streisand.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” Bridges tweeted Monday. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

“Star Trek” actor Takei was among the first to respond to the news, hailing Bridges as a “fighter” who “can beat this.” Oscar nominee Perez, who starred opposite Bridges in 1993’s “Fearless,” wrote, “My prayers are with you my friend. Sending love and a big hug.”

“Still Alice” star Moore, who has shared the screen with Bridges for multiple projects, including 1998’s “The Big Lebowski,” also sent her love — as did stage and screen legend Streisand, who costarred with Bridges in 1996’s “The Mirror Has Two Faces.”

“Just was talking about you last week when I was filming an interview about how brilliant you were in The Mirror Has Two Faces, and how much fun I had with you,” Streisand wrote on Instagram. “You have such a joyful spirit that I know you will overcome this temporary blip. Sending lots of love and light.”

FX and Hulu also released a joint statement on Bridges, who is set to appear next as the lead of the TV providers’ new crime drama “The Old Man.”

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support,” the statement read. “We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are in this together with you.”

Also included in Bridges’ announcement was a reminder to participate in the fast-approaching presidential election coming up next month.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” he wrote. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. ... Love, Jeff.”

Here are more reactions to Bridges’ diagnosis.

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

