In memoriam: Michael K. Williams in his last photo shoot with us, just three weeks ago
News of Michael K. Williams’ death Monday shocked and devastated not only his fans but also journalists who had the privilege to cover the actor during his acclaimed career. The beloved star of “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” had recently spoken with Times reporter Michael Ordoña about a supporting actor Emmy nomination for “Lovecraft Country.”
After four previous nominations but no win, he was a favorite heading into the Sept. 19 ceremony — long overdue recognition finally within reach. It seemed almost unfathomable that Williams’ previous Emmy nods (for “When They See Us,” “Vice,” “The Night Of” and “Bessie”) didn’t include his unforgettable turn as Omar Little on “The Wire.”
Jesse Dittmar photographed Williams for that Times article at the actor’s Brooklyn home just three weeks ago. The pictures capture how Williams could convey so much with a simple tilt of the head, a gesture of the hand or a deep, persistent gaze — painful reminders that we’ve lost one of the great ensemble actors of our time.
We’re sharing some of those photos here as a tribute to his talent and also his graciousness. For journalists covering Hollywood, subjects who are collegial, who are thoughtful, who really want to answer questions fully can be all too rare.
In a part of the interview that went unpublished until now, Ordoña asked Williams about the scariest scene in “Lovecraft Country” to shoot. The actor answered with his usual forthrightness and fullness: the scene in which a Black family is confronted by white police and told to get out of the country by sundown.
“That was so frightening to me because there’s something in my DNA that knows that experience,” Williams said. Later, in a move familiar to those who knew him, the actor turned a difficult experience into something to appreciate. “That relationship with American history and racism in this country is the true monster that my people face every day,” he said. “I was really grateful that the show was able to unpack that.”
Michael K. Williams, known for “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” was a sentimental Emmy favorite for his work on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.