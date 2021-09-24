Feedback: What Debbie Reynolds knew before the Academy Museum

Window washers Mario Guzman, left, and Jesus Garcia clean windows on the dome of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Aug. 27, 2021. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Regarding Carolina A. Miranda’s architecture review: “A New Icon for L.A.” [Sept. 21]: Oh, the madness of the pleasure dome made of 1,500 panels of glass. It may be “a miracle of rare device,” but it makes me cry out in poetic words “Beware! Beware!” of that work of art that brings to play falcons, pigeons, grime, dirt, winds, soot and the perilous challenges that workers must take on once in two months. Architect Renzo Piano may have been filled with Kublai Khan’s vision of a glass dome. But that vision belongs in the realm of rapturous poetry, not for us film lovers to gape in awestruck amazement at the foolishness. Little wonder there was so much bickering, changes of leadership and financial woes.

Prem Kishore

Reseda

Editor’s Note: Times arts writer Deborah Vankin reported on the crew and procedures used to clean the dome in“This Glass Isn’t Gonna Clean Itself,” Sept. 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

::

Regarding “Treasure Room of Fantasies” [Sept. 12], with Jen Yamato’s mention of the Academy Museum’s Debbie Reynolds Conservation Studio: Seeing the new Academy Museum about ready to open, I can’t help remembering in the 1970s when MGM was slowly auctioned off prop by prop, costume by costume, and the dismantling of that iconic studio. The most vocal and determined person dedicated to preservation of her home studio was the late and very great Debbie Reynolds. She spent thousands of dollars of her own money, her valuable time and endless efforts to some day create a real Hollywood museum for this Company Town.

Debbie Reynolds on June 2, 2011, sitting atop the throne used in the 1955 movie “The Virgin Queen.” The prop and dresses worn in the film by Bette Davis and Joan Collins were some of the pieces the star auctioned off from her massive collection of costumes and memorabilia from classic Hollywood movies. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

She was able to have one for a short time in Las Vegas in her own hotel; sadly, it didn’t last. She was a tireless advocate for preserving and teaching us all about the movies we all love, enjoy and remember, and she is to be saluted and remembered for all of her generous contributions toward that dream she never gave up on. In addition to her many talents and gifts she left us to enjoy in those beautiful movie gems, she finally got her wish, to share it all with the fans, in this state-of-the-art new Academy Museum.

Her heart was always in the right place in her sheer determination to get it done, and now it is a reality. Thanks, Debbie Reynolds, for always caring, having the foresight to hold on to these treasures that tell the history and stories of the movies and our city; you can finally rest easy now. Your star will always shine brightly down upon this grateful town!

Frances Terrell Lippman

Sherman Oaks

Advertisement

::

Renzo Piano’s “Death Star” Geffen Theater is less innovative than is implied. The redone Hayden Planetarium of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City opened in 2000 and has a spherical theater space (the planetarium) contained inside a glass cube. The glass/spherical/theater combination of Piano for the Geffen collapses the concept of the Hayden Planetarium into a single structure.

The concept itself was done in New York two decades before Los Angeles, and, of course, both are museum buildings.

There is little that is completely new under the sun, even in sunny California.

Henry Hespenheide

Hermosa Beach

Editor’s note: The Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space is a sphere inside a glass cube.