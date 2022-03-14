Advertisement
LA Times Today: It’s been two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your lingering questions, answered

Various people wear masks in a variety of ways
L.A. County lifted its indoor mask order this month, after it officially exited the high coronavirus community level as calculated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(Illustrations by Jennifer Lu)
By Christina VetaDirector of Programming 
In L.A. County, COVID-19 cases are down more than 60% over the last two weeks. While that’s encouraging, the threat of the virus isn’t completely gone.

Two years into the pandemic, we answer some of your lingering questions.

What can we expect in L.A. County’s near future?

LA Times Today: COVID-19 cases are declining, but there are some lingering questions

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

What’s the future of vaccines? Has COVID science helped us fight cancer?

VIDEO | 07:46
LA Times Today: What can we expect for future COVID vaccines?

What is it like for nurses and doctors today?

LA Times Today: Two years in, what’s the toll on frontline workers? One nurse explains

What will the future of work and play look like?

LA Times Today: As COVID mandates ease, what will the future of work and play look like?

How are local restaurants faring?

LA Times Today: How restaurants are moving forward two years into the COVID-19 pandemic

When will this end? Here’s how we survived past pandemics

LA Times Today: Will this pandemic ever end? Here’s what happened with the last ones

