M. Night Shyamalan sends love to ‘big brother’ Bruce Willis after aphasia diagnosis

M. Night Shyamalan, who directed Bruce Willis in “The Sixth Sense” and the “Unbreakable” trilogy, penned a heartfelt message to the actor following his aphasia diagnosis.

The filmmaker was among several entertainment figures who wished Willis well after the Emmy winner’s family announced Wednesday that he is “stepping away” from acting because of the neurological condition, which impairs a person’s ability to speak and understand others.

In Shyamalan’s “The Sixth Sense,” Willis gave one of his most acclaimed performances as child psychologist Malcolm Crowe, tasked with helping a distraught little boy who can “see dead people.” He later reunited with the director on the psychological thriller “Unbreakable” and its two sequels, “Split” and “Glass.”

“All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis,” Shyamalan tweeted Wednesday. “I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid.”

All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid. — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) March 31, 2022

Among the first to react to Willis’ diagnosis was comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, who hailed the veteran performer as a “brilliant actor” and insisted “we don’t spend enough time discussing his comedic genius in” the 1992 satire “Death Becomes Her.”

Another comedy luminary, Rachel Dratch, recalled meeting Willis — the first celebrity she ever encountered in real life, she said — in the 1990s while performing with the Second City improv troupe in Sun Valley, Idaho.

“I wanted to send some love to #BruceWillis,” Dratch tweeted. “Imagine our delight when we found out he was in the audience! He came backstage and couldn’t have been sweeter to us wannabes.”

Actor Dean Norris, who worked with Willis on the 2018 action thriller “Death Wish,” commended his former castmate as a “lovely awesome badass man.”

bruce willis is a brilliant actor and we don't spend enough time discussing his comedic genius in death becomes her — ziwe (@ziwe) March 31, 2022

I wanted to send some love to #BruceWillis. He’s the first celebrity I ever met. Back in the 90’s, touring with Second City at a show in Sun Valley,ID. Imagine our delight when we found out he was in the audience! He came backstage and couldn’t have been sweeter to us wannabes.❤️ — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) March 31, 2022

A number of Willis’ Hollywood peers — including Julianne Moore, Debi Mazar, Elizabeth Perkins, Cindy Crawford, Rita Wilson, Lucy Liu, Melanie Griffith and Jamie Lee Curtis — also commented words and emojis of support on actor Demi Moore’s latest Instagram post about her ex-husband.

Moore, who shares three children with Willis, posted a statement from her family Wednesday thanking fans for their “continued love, compassion and support” during this “really challenging time.”

“With much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the statement reads.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

See more responses to Willis’ health update below.

So much love, light, prayers, and strength to Bruce Willis, his wife, children, @justdemi and their entire family during this time.



Have faith, there is hope and incredible geniuses at Mayo Clinic and NIH who work in neurology & study brains. Breakthroughs truly happen every day — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 30, 2022

Since Bruce Willis is trending let me share my one, very cool, Bruce Willis story.



It was 1997 and I was a DJ in Philly at a place called Palmer Social Club. This was a very hip and pretty wild after hours nightclub / lounge. It was a Sunday night which was usually pretty chill — COSMO BAKER (@CosmoBaker) March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis has consistently been strong, steady, and classy. He’s one of my favorite’s. Sending love and prayers to him and his family through this very difficult time. 🙏🏼💪🏼❤️ — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 31, 2022

Thinking about the time I watched The Sixth Sense with one of my best friends (who Orla from Derry Girls is based on ) and when the big twist happened at the end, she turned to me and said “ Ah, I get it. Bruce Willis IS the boy” — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) March 29, 2022

Bruce Willis and I played buddies in one of my first major films, IN COUNTRY. I haven't spent time with him since, but I'm sad to hear of his diagnosis of aphasia. My father suffered from it, and it's no joke. I send Bruce my best wishes and hopes for the best possible outcome. — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) March 31, 2022

I love Bruce Willis & will always love Bruce Willis. Aging & illness is hard on all, family, loved ones, friends & the person it affects directly. I heard he was ill before today. Many have been unkind. Let’s rewind & temper these thoughts about the next 1 we love who suffers — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis is a piece of Hollywood forever. So sad he’s retiring :( — Owen Patrick Joyner (@owenjoyner) March 30, 2022

I am thinking about Bruce Willis. Acting yes. But we had one of the most fun paintball games ever. Get well. Be well. A great great body of work to be proud of my friend.

Xx

TW — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) March 31, 2022