Pete Davidson on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last year. (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

If Pete Davidson isn’t the most discussed comedian of 2022, he’s certainly in the top three. The King of Staten Island has grown famous far beyond his “SNL” roots, gaining as much attention for whom he chooses to date as he does for his actual comedic work. But while the headlines might say more about Kanye West than they do about Davidson, the self-deprecating comedian continues to draw both admiration and ire from audiences around the world for everything, including his dark comedy, his acting skills, and his physical appearance.

As one of the biggest draws on the festival’s first full day, the famously depressed celebrity will undoubtedly speak to the younger generations that have grown up through one disaster after another — while nearly everyone over 40 wonders how anyone could find him funny, attractive or charming. In an industry full of problematic middle-aged men, Davidson has already established himself as one of the most prominent and successful millennial comedians (both in age and in the fact that old folks love to complain about him), and he doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. The 28-year-old will be joined by Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White, Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines, Jordan Rock and Dave Sirus for two sold-out shows at the Fonda Theatre.

Pete Davidson and Best Friends perform at 7 and 10 p.m. at the Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

Spotlight: Mo Amer

Comedian Mo Amer on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” in 2019. (NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Despite living in the U.S. for more than 30 years, Mo Amer has answered more questions about his childhood and cultural background than most other comedians at the Netflix Is A Joke fest. But that’s pretty much par for the course when you’re one of the best-known Palestinian American comedians in the world.

With more than two decades of experience, a pair of Netflix specials and major film and TV credits to his name — including the role of cousin Mo in “Ramy” and a new Netflix series — Amer’s next task is to get the party started this week — by hosting the very first showcase of the festival on Wednesday as well as headlining two sold-out shows on Friday night at the Peppermint Club.

Seeing as you’re hosting the preview night and performing on one of the first nights of the festival, what’s it like to kick off an event of this scale?

I didn’t realize how big of a situation it’s gonna be, but it’s always fun to get together with all the other comedians. It’s all of your friends that you don’t usually get to see, and everyone’s doing shows together all week. Seeing what everybody’s working on and how everybody’s doing is going to be really exciting. I just finished filming a series for Netflix based on my life, so I’ve been in a dungeon doing that. I was filming it all last fall and editing for the last five months, so this is just gonna feel like freedom after television jail.

You broke through to a new audience with “Ramy,” and you’re likely the only comedian at the festival with a superhero movie in the works with “Black Adam.” How different are these acting gigs for you compared to your stand-up career?

It’s flexing a whole ‘nother muscle that I haven’t used for quite some time. My primary focus and my first love is stand-up comedy, and it will always be that way. But crossing over into television and film has been two entirely different things — especially a superhero movie with the Rock. How can you even evaluate what that experience is gonna be like before you get there to see what a $250-million budget is like? It was a completely new experience, and I was totally ready for it. I just flourished and felt like we all got so close as a cast. Seeing it all coming together now is super exciting … no pun intended.

For the television thing, I wrote the opening to my series about seven-and-a-half years ago. Saying it’s been a labor of love is an understatement, but it’s just been a really cathartic experience.

From a stand-up perspective, you’ve spent a lot of time educating people about Islamic culture and your background. How do you strike a balance between being genuinely informational while still keeping people laughing?

When I started touring as a teenager, I realized that there were all these questions that people would have for me. So I figured that it’s really important to educate people about my background. Not necessarily like, “We are this, and this is what we do,” but about my personal experiences — because I’ve gone through what millions of people have gone through. I think it was really important for me to do in my first Netflix special because we just don’t exist in Western culture in a rich way. If you watch film and television from the ‘30s on, it’s not a very good look for us. So my first special was about answering all of those questions, and then my second one leaned into taking ownership of our culture, which was just completely taken from us. Like people are out there making apple pie hummus. What’s going on here? What even is chocolate hummus?

Mo Amer performs at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Peppermint Club, 8713 Beverly Blvd.

One-Liner: From “Saturday Night Live”: Please Don’t Destroy

The viral “SNL” digital video short trio of Please Don’t Destroy take their comedic skills from the small screen to the stage for a night of chaotic surreal humor and hijinks.

Please Don’t Destroy performs at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Bourbon Room, 6356 Hollywood Blvd.

—Josh Chesler