Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

NBC4 is adding another dose of news to replace ‘Ellen’

A man wearing glasses and a suit and tie sits at an anchor desk
NBC4 will add a news block leading into “NBC Nightly News” with anchor Lester Holt.
(NBC News)
By Greg BraxtonSenior Writer, Culture and Representation 
Share

NBC4 is expanding its weekday afternoon news block.

The NBC affiliate will add an hour of news to replace Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, which aired its finale earlier this month.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JANUARY 25: Fred Roggin, seen inside the NBC4 Studio at the Brokaw News Center in Universal City, CA, has been KNBC's sports anchor for more than 40 years. He gives his memories of past Super Bowls and his thoughts on the upcoming showdown. Photographed on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Television

This L.A. sports ace has the Super Bowl down to a science. Here’s his game plan

NBC4 sportscaster Fred Roggin has seen it all. Before “Super Gold Sunday,” he sounds off on the Rams, Brian Flores, Tom Brady and the Olympics.

Starting Sept. 5, the station will air a 30-minute local news broadcast at 3 p.m., followed by “NBC Nightly News” with anchor Lester Holt at 3:30 p.m. That broadcast will lead into the station’s late afternoon news block, which will kick off at 4 p.m.

The anchor team for the new local newscast has not been determined.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Greg Braxton

A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Calendar section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement