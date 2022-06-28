NBC4 is adding another dose of news to replace ‘Ellen’

NBC4 is expanding its weekday afternoon news block.

The NBC affiliate will add an hour of news to replace Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, which aired its finale earlier this month.

Starting Sept. 5, the station will air a 30-minute local news broadcast at 3 p.m., followed by “NBC Nightly News” with anchor Lester Holt at 3:30 p.m. That broadcast will lead into the station’s late afternoon news block, which will kick off at 4 p.m.

The anchor team for the new local newscast has not been determined.