Megan Thee Stallion brings hot girl humor to ‘SNL’: See the best sketches

Megan Thee Stallion pulled double duty this weekend on “Saturday Night Live” as hot girl host and musical guest.

In addition to delivering powerful performances of “Anxiety,” “NDA” and “Plan B” from her sophomore studio album, “Traumazine,” the hip-hop sensation showed off her acting chops during several sketches transporting viewers from STEM school to thee hot girl hospital.

“Most of y’all know me as Megan Thee Stallion, but ... I go by more than one name,” Megan Thee Stallion said during her opening monologue.

“We got Tina Show, the hot girl coach the H-town hottie. And if you are one of my many, many haters, I’m probably — ugh — that b—. But that’s OK because even my haters aren’t entirely wrong ... I am simply that b—.” (Warning: Some of the videos below contain expletives.)

Saturday marked the Grammy-winning rapper’s third appearance on the long-running sketch comedy show. In 2019, Megan Thee Stallion made her “SNL” debut performing with musical guest Chance the Rapper before returning as musical guest herself and urging viewers to “protect Black women” the following year.

“There’s so much more to me than meets the eye,” the recording artist continued in her monologue.

“For example: I’m a really good actress ... I also got my college degree last year from Texas Southern University. ... Finishing college while pursuing a rap career is not easy, and I did that while putting out song after song and going on a world tour. So now I can go by another name: Megan the b— that needs some sleep.”

Here’s a sampling of highlights from Megan Thee Stallion’s “SNL” hosting debut.

Cold open parodies latest Jan. 6 hearing

This week’s cold open spoofed the ninth Jan. 6 committee hearing investigating the post-election attack on the Capitol. Cast members Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Andrew Dismukes and Michael Longfellow portrayed various members of the committee and presented their closing statements.

“Jan. 6 was one of the most dramatic and consequential moments in our nation’s history,” said Thompson as committee Chairman Bennie Thompson. “So to fight back, we assembled a team of monotone nerds to do a PowerPoint.”

Megan Thee Stallion cures basic-ness at the hot girl hospital

In one of the most popular sketches of the night, Megan Thee Stallion provided hot girl healthcare to patients in need of a “bad b—" makeover.

“From Shonda Rhimes and the top commenters on the Shade Room Instagram, it’s ‘Hot Girl Hospital,’ the story of three everyday heroes glowing up their community one dusty chick at a time,” a narrator recited.

Substitute teacher offers masterclass in racism

Another sketch starred Megan Thee Stallion as a student in an honors-level physics class led by a substitute teacher who clearly did not understand the assignment.

“I don’t care what you’ve been told your whole life,” said the sub, played by Ego Nwodim. “You are not dumb. You are not a lost cause. Maybe everyone in your life thinks it’s high school, then the streets, then prison. But not me. When I look at this room, I don’t see thugs. I don’t see dummies. I see a group of young people whose only fault was being born the wrong color in this country. So yes, you may be dumb today. But what you are tomorrow starts right here in this class.”

“Miss, this is an honors-level physics class,” Megan Thee Stallion’s character informed the teacher. “This is a STEM school. ... We all had to take a college-level test to get in here.”

Look dad, a deer!

Megan Thee Stallion couldn’t help but break character and let out some giggles during this absurd sketch starring Thompson as a dad who can’t spot a deer — no matter how many times his daughter tries to point it out to him from the window.

A worthwhile cause

Forget abandoned puppies, this heart-wrenching digital short urged audiences to support an even more worthwhile cause: single women who broke up with their boyfriends before cuffing season.

“Right now, millions of chilly women are sitting in their very drafty apartments without boyfriends,” said Nwodim at the top of the fake ad — set to a dramatic rendition of “Hallelujah” sung by Thompson.

“You can help,” said Gardner. “For only $1 a day, you can provide giant, broken-in men’s sweatshirts for single girls who get cold easy.”