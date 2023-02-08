‘L.A. will miss you’: Classical music world congratulates Gustavo Dudamel on N.Y. move

The classical music world is over the moon for Gustavo Dudamel after the Los Angeles Philharmonic director announced Tuesday that he will be leaving for the New York Philharmonic when his contract ends in 2026.

Paolo Bortolameolli, Renaud Capucon, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Yuja Wang, Pacho Flores, Ellen Reid and other members of the classical music community have congratulated Dudamel via Instagram on his next career move. The renowned maestro will remain music and artistic director of the L.A. Phil for three more seasons before relocating to the East Coast.

“It’s an honor to be considered part of the @laphil family and to collaborate with @gustavodudamel and this world-class orchestra,” pianist Wang wrote on Instagram. “Huge congratulations to Gustavo on his appointment to the @nyphilharmonic!!”

“Congrats @gustavodudamel!” Reid — who is composing a string piece for the L.A. Phil to premiere in May — wrote on her Instagram story. “LA will miss you.”

Other maestros and musicians left supportive comments under Dudamel’s Instagram post revealing the big news.

“Bravo querido!!” wrote Bortolameolli, associate conductor of the L.A. Phil. “Felicidades.”

“Felicidades querido!” echoed trumpeter Flores.

“Increíble!!!!!!!!!” wrote New York-based opera singer Isabel Leonard.

Dudamel’s N.Y. Phil appointment also was heralded by nonclassical musicians — including songwriter-guitarist Yordano and Venezuelan singer Nella Rojas, who worked with Dudamel on the 2020 documentary “Free Color.”

“Welcome To New York Maestro!!” Yordano wrote.

“what a joy!!!” Rojas wrote in Spanish. “welcome ... congratulations!!!”