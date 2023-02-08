Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

‘L.A. will miss you’: Classical music world congratulates Gustavo Dudamel on N.Y. move

A maestro with curly black hair wearing a black collared shirt and conducting
Gustavo Dudamel conducting the L.A. Phil and the Los Angeles Master Chorale at the Hollywood Bowl in 2014.
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

The classical music world is over the moon for Gustavo Dudamel after the Los Angeles Philharmonic director announced Tuesday that he will be leaving for the New York Philharmonic when his contract ends in 2026.

Paolo Bortolameolli, Renaud Capucon, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Yuja Wang, Pacho Flores, Ellen Reid and other members of the classical music community have congratulated Dudamel via Instagram on his next career move. The renowned maestro will remain music and artistic director of the L.A. Phil for three more seasons before relocating to the East Coast.

“It’s an honor to be considered part of the @laphil family and to collaborate with @gustavodudamel and this world-class orchestra,” pianist Wang wrote on Instagram. “Huge congratulations to Gustavo on his appointment to the @nyphilharmonic!!”

Advertisement

“Congrats @gustavodudamel!” Reid — who is composing a string piece for the L.A. Phil to premiere in May — wrote on her Instagram story. “LA will miss you.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 15: Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Gustavo Dudamel will leave the L.A. Phil for the N.Y. Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel is set to leave the L.A. Phil at the end of his contract in 2026, when he will then take top post at the New York Philharmonic.

Other maestros and musicians left supportive comments under Dudamel’s Instagram post revealing the big news.

“Bravo querido!!” wrote Bortolameolli, associate conductor of the L.A. Phil. “Felicidades.”

“Felicidades querido!” echoed trumpeter Flores.

“Increíble!!!!!!!!!” wrote New York-based opera singer Isabel Leonard.

Gustavo Dudamel conducts the LA Phil in Ives’ “Symphony No. 1” at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Entertainment & Arts

For Subscribers

Commentary: The New York Philharmonic hasn’t had a superstar in decades; now it’s getting Dudamel

What it means for Los Angeles and New York for Gustavo Dudamel to become head of the New York Philharmonic in 2026.

Dudamel’s N.Y. Phil appointment also was heralded by nonclassical musicians — including songwriter-guitarist Yordano and Venezuelan singer Nella Rojas, who worked with Dudamel on the 2020 documentary “Free Color.”

“Welcome To New York Maestro!!” Yordano wrote.

“what a joy!!!” Rojas wrote in Spanish. “welcome ... congratulations!!!”

Entertainment & ArtsClassical MusicArts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement