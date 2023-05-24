Tina Turner’s life and career in photos

It's a date
Tina Turner, a music icon and an inspiration for divas everywhere, led a colorful life as an international star known for her energetic stage presence and dance moves. With her singular lion mane of hair, sparkling mini dresses and raspy voice, she was known the world over, from her beginnings with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue until her death on Tuesday.
Turner overcame an abusive marriage and a stalled career before being fully embraced as a rock ’n’ roll original. Soaring to fame starting in the 1960s, her hitmaking career continued for decades. Here are a few of the images illustrating her long stint in the spotlight.
It's a date
