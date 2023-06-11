Tony Awards viewers report problems with live stream on Paramount+

Host Ariana DeBose onstage at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday in New York. Some Paramount+ customers reported problems trying to stream the show.

Tony Awards viewers expecting to stream the 76th iteration of the ceremony on Paramount+ instead found themselves watching last year’s show.

The reason for the glitch wasn’t immediately apparent. The Times has reached out for an explanation and will update this post with any comment.

This year’s Tony Awards were supposed to be available on CBS as well as Paramount+, but when viewers on the latter clicked through for the 76th Tony Awards, the 75th Tonys began to stream. Both telecasts feature Ariana DeBose as host, adding to the potential confusion.

Advertisement

“This is happening to me right now. So embarrassed and upset.

They’re literally showing last year’s show,” tweeted 24 Hour Plays artistic director Mark Armstrong. Another person wrote: “I just signed up for Paramount Plus to watch the Tonys not on my digital antenna and I literally cannot find it on here.”

This is not the first time that Paramount+ has angered viewers. Years ago, the streamer imposed a tape delay on West Coast viewers, a head-scratching choice for a world with social media.

Follow along as The Times reports on the awards with live updates. Times theater critic Charles McNulty is in the house, waiting to find out if Tonys voters echo his rankings of the best musical nominees.