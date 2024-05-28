Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Sean Kingston and his mom stole more than $1 million in theft and fraud scheme, police allege

Sean Kingston in a black shirt and a tiger-print jacket pointing with two fingers while posing against a white backdrop
“Beautiful Girls” singer Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were arrested last week.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

The SWAT raid on singer Sean Kingston’s South Florida home last week that led to both his and his mother’s arrests can be traced to a months-long theft and fraud scheme, police say.

The “Beautiful Girls” and “Fire Burning” pop star, 34, and his mother, Janice Turner, 61, face 10 charges of grand theft, fraud and criminal use of personal identification information, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant reviewed by The Times. The warrant accuses the singer and his mother of stealing more than $1 million in money, jewelry and other goods from several businesses from October through March.

A legal representative for Kingston did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday.

Advertisement
Sean Kingston in a black shirt in a tiger-print jacket pointing up his two finger posing against a white backdrop

Music

Sean Kingston arrested in SoCal’s Fort Irwin after SWAT raid on singer’s South Florida rental

Singer-rapper Sean Kingston was arrested at San Bernardino County’s Fort Irwin Army base just hours after a SWAT team raided his rented mansion in South Florida.

May 24, 2024

The warrant alleges that the mother and son swindled more $480,000 worth of jewelry from an individual, a Cadillac Escalade worth nearly $160,000 and furniture that cost upward of $86,500. Kingston and his mother also allegedly stole more than $200,000 from Bank of America and more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank.

Kingston was also accused of violating the terms of his two-year probation for trafficking stolen property in a 2020 incident involving an unpaid jewelry bill,

The singer was arrested in San Bernardino County on Thursday, hours after a SWAT team raided his home in Southwest Ranches, an affluent suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Law enforcement officers were seen after the raid loading a van with goods. Video from NBC6 South Florida showed several luxury vehicles — including a Mercedes-Benz, a pair of Bentleys and a Tesla — parked outside the property. Turner was detained in Florida amid the raid and was held on a $160,000 bond.

A young Black man in a yellow shirt and jeans standing with hands on his side on a stage

Music

NBA YoungBoy orchestrated ‘large scale prescription fraud’ scheme, Utah police say

An affidavit filed Thursday by Utah police accused rapper NBA YoungBoy and his associates of identity fraud and forgery in a scheme to obtain prescription medicine.

April 19, 2024

Before his arrest, Kingston addressed the presence of law enforcement at his home, writing in a since-deleted Instagram story, “people love negative energy.”

“I am good, and so is my mother!..my lawyers are handling everything as we speak,” he added.

At the time of the raid, Robert Rosenblatt, attorney for the singer and Turner, said he was “aware of the allegations” against his clients and was “confident of a successful resolution.”

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsCrime & Courts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement