New LACMA building preview event stars Kamasi Washington with 100 musicians

Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s new David Geffen Galleries will become a sonic vessel in late June when Grammy-nominated composer and jazz musician Kamasi Washington, joined by an ensemble of more than 100 musicians, will perform a series of shows inside the new Peter Zumthor-designed building.

The artists will be dispersed throughout the 110,000 square feet of gallery space, and the building itself will become an integral part of the acoustic experience, the museum said. Washington is set to perform his six-movement suite, “Harmony of Difference,” a concept album that was released to critical acclaim in 2017. Many of the musicians joining him are L.A.-based artists that Washington has played with over the years.

The performances — on June 26, 27 and 28 — will mark the first time that the suite has been performed in its entirety in front of a live audience, and the music is meant to unfold as a work of art, in a way that can’t be replicated again.

Advertisement

“The Geffen Galleries has a truly unique acoustic environment that is perfect for ‘Harmony of Difference,’ ” Washington said in the announcement. “As people walk through the galleries, they will directly hear the musicians they are closest to, while hearing the ‘spirit’ of the other groups.”

Washington’s appearances are the first of many events leading to the grand opening of the building in April 2026.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on three dates. The first performance goes on sale May 2 at 10 a.m. The next performance goes on sale May 22 at 10 a.m. The final performance goes on sale June 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $48 to $100.

Advertisement

From June 29 through July 6, LACMA members will be invited to tour the building prior to the art being installed.

Work began on the David Geffen Galleries in 2020, and 90% of construction was completed late last year. The 900-foot-long poured concrete structure spans Wilshire Boulevard. The museum has announced a trio of recent commissions and released a detailed outline of its restaurants, theater and amenities.