Lisa Kudrow’s ‘The Comeback’ is finally coming back

Lisa Kudrow will reprise her role as Valerie Cherish in “The Comeback,” which is returning for a surprise third season.

Two decades after “The Comeback” premiered on HBO, the Lisa Kudrow-led comedy is returning for one last season.

The mockumentary show, created by Kudrow and “Sex and the City” executive producer Michael Patrick King, debuted in 2005 to lukewarm reception. Though the series was canceled after its initial 13-week run, it returned again in 2014 for a surprise second season. It’s since gained a cult-like following and critical acclaim.

Now, “The Comeback” is staging another comeback, with the third and final season expected in 2026.

Advertisement

“The Comeback” follows washed-up sitcom star Valerie Cherish (Kudrow) as she documents her return to the spotlight on a reality show aptly called “The Comeback.” While little has been revealed about the upcoming season, the teaser video suggests Cherish is working on another “new show” — one she doesn’t seem too excited about.

“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape,” King and Kudrow said in a joint statement. “Neither of us are surprised she did.”

“No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of comedy programming at HBO and Max. “On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO and we can’t wait to see that.”

Advertisement

Kudrow’s potrayal of Cherish has earned her two Emmy nominations for lead actress in a comedy series. Earlier this year, the “Friends” star also made Variety’s list of the best television performances of the 21st century, coming in at No. 4.

Alongside Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman and Damian Young will be returning to the series. Notably absent is Robert Michael Morris, who played Cherish’s hairdresser, Mickey Deane, and died in 2017.