LA Times Today: The evolution of the Super Bowl halftime show

Pepsi has sponsored the Super Bowl halftime show since 2012, reportedly paying more than 2 billion dollars for the rights. For that kind of money, you expect to see talent such as Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and other megastars.



But it didn’t start out that way. We talked to L.A. Times music writer Mikael Wood about the evolution of the halftime show through the years.