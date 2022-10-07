LA Times Today: Cate Blanchett delivers a Telluride ‘Tár’ de force (Review)

The Oscar race is heating up, and Cate Blanchett could be a frontrunner for best actress for her work in “Tár.”



After taking the Venice and Telluride film festivals by storm last month, “Tár” is set to release in limited theaters this weekend.



L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang shared his thoughts on the new film.