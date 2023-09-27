LA Times Today: Dear Congress, the dirtbag detectives of ‘Telemarketers’ await your response
HBO’s docuseries “Telemarketers” follows two employees working at a sketchy telemarketing firm turned whistleblowers, as they try to expose the company’s scam.
The three-part series captures their work at the New Jersey company Civic Development Group and tracks them all the way to the halls of Congress.
L.A. Times reporter Mark Olson wrote about the so-called dirt bag detectives.
