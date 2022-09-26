LA Times Today: Inside the Terrible Adult Chamber Orchestra

If you’ve been thinking about dusting off your old violin or the tuba you haven’t played since high school, but are worried about staying in tune, don’t fret. There’s a place for you.



The Terrible Adult Chamber Orchestra, or TACO for short, provides a space for adult musicians of all skill levels to make music together without the pressures of practice and performing.