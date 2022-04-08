LA Times Today: Meet 14-year-old Tex Hammond, the L.A. Art Show’s youngest ever exhibitor

At 14, Tex Hammond became the youngest artist ever to exhibit at the L.A. Art Show. His most recent exhibition, entitled “Major Minor,” illuminated the teenager’s perspective during the pandemic.



We spent some time with Tex, now 15, to talk about his process and development as an artist.