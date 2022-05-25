LA Times Today: Theater is back, but recovery proves perilous

Many theater groups are finding it tough to sell tickets and fill venues.



The pandemic kept playhouses dark for months, and theater-goers have been slow to return.



Arts and culture writer Jessica Gelt says ticket revenue is about one-third of what it was before COVID struck.