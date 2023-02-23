LA Times Today: How Ticketmaster became the most hated name in music

Pearl Jam was one of the most popular rock bands in the world in the ‘90s, when they took on ticketing giant Ticketmaster, decades before the company drew the ire of Taylor Swift fans.



L.A. Times music writer August Brown explained how Ticketmaster became the most hated name in music.