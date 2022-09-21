LA Times Today: Key takeaways from the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

With the completion of the Toronto International Film Festival, the awards race is officially on.



From Viola Davis to Steven Spielberg, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars were on hand to present their new movies to the world.



L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang was in Toronto and had a front row seat to all the new releases.