LA Times Today: Jiaoying Summers’ joke about China’s one-child policy made everyone laugh — except TikTok censors

As TikTok exploded in popularity with its viral dance challenges and adorable pet videos, comedian Jiaoying Summers built a massive following on the platform with sketches that often made fun of her own Chinese heritage.



That is, until the sensors at the Chinese-owned app decided those jokes were no laughing matter. Lisa McRee spoke with Summers about her comedy and the censorship she encountered.